Dix Hills offers spacious homes, aims to stay residential

Spread over nearly 16 hilly square miles straddling the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway, Dix Hills is popular for its one-acre zoning, says Linda Cawley of Signature Premier Properties. "People want to live here, especially with so many working from home and the need for bigger space and bigger property."

The Half Hollow Hills schools, too, are a big draw. In the past year alone, the schools or individual students have collectively won at least eight awards in categories that range from academic standings to knowledge of the U.S. Constitution to music and visual arts.

A vital issue here is keeping the community as residential as possible, according to Dix Hills resident and Suffolk County Legis. Susan Berland. "Dix Hills is solely residential except for nurseries and assisted living facilities. This is important to residents." Another concern, she says, is maintaining the quality of its water supply.

Construction of the much-anticipated Half Hollow Hills library is expected to be completed later this summer, according to Helen Crosson, library director. Funding for the project, which includes several sustainable energy features, came from a $14.5 million voter-approved bond and capital reserves, she says. "Library-goers can also look forward to a new ... lecture room for 150 guests, nine other meeting spaces of various sizes as well as a cafe," according to an email from Crosson.

The community gets its name from Richard "Dick" Pechagan, a Secatogue Indian, who in 1700 sold what was known locally as Dick's Hills to Town of Huntington trustees, according to Newsday archives.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are two condos on the market priced at $486,900 and $650,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 29, 2020, and March 31, 2021, there were 411 home sales with a median sale price of $760,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $340,000 and the high was $2,750,000. During that period a year earlier there were 355 home sales with a median sale price of $745,000. The price range was $337,000 to $2,395,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 15.9 square miles

ZIP code 11746

Population 25,925

Median age 45.1

Median household income $166,334

Median home value $782,500*

Monthly LIRR from Huntington $363

School district Half Hollow Hills, Commack

Graduation rates Half Hollow Hills 95%, Commack 97% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Dix Hills Park, Caledonia Park, Otsego Park

Library Half Hollow Hills Library

Hospitals Huntington Hospital, Plainview Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus routes 23, 29

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 230 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,895,000

With architectural details aplenty, this five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom new Postmodern home offers "smart" features, indoor luxury appointments and outdoor living areas around an in-ground pool that make entertaining easy. Taxes are to be determined. Michelle and Andre Labarbera, Nest Seekers, 516-922-2878.

$1,150,000

Sitting on a one-acre lot, this five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Colonial has an indoor greenhouse, a billiard room, a master suite with a balcony and an exotic backyard. Taxes are $27,441. Lisa Sherman, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5160.

$649,000

In the Northpoint Estates community, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom high ranch is on a .34-acre mid-block lot. The lower level has a bonus kitchen, a family room and full bathroom. Taxes are $13,630. Barry Paley, Laura Bisbee, Keller Williams Points North, 516-865-1800.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,300,000

Address Wolf Hill Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1979

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $26,893

+/- list price -$99,000

Days on market 209

$875,000

Address McCulloch Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1970

Lot size 0.99 acre

Taxes $16,276

+/- list price +$26,000

Days on market 453

$505,000

Address Truxton Road

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1974

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $9,359

+/- list price -$14,000

Days on market 160

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 60

Price range $409,000 to $4,300,000

Tax range $8,470 to $84,721