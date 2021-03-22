East Hills offers open space, good schools, called great for kids
THE SCOOP
When the village of East Hills incorporated in 1931, there were only 269 people living in 65 homes there. Now the 2.3-square-mile North Shore community has an estimated population of 7,233 in its 2,923 households, according to Newsday reports.
Michael Koblenz, who has been mayor for 26 years, describes East Hills as a "wonderful communal place to raise kids with a good school district, lots of open space and accessible to the Long Island Expressway" and New York City.
Renovations to the Sixth Precinct police building in the Park at East Hills are underway. "We’re hoping to do new windows, flooring and central air conditioning," Koblenz says. A plan to develop an indoor sports center with facilities for basketball, pickleball and soccer remains "on the shelf," he says.
A hot topic is "getting people to comply with COVID guidelines so we can get back to normal," the mayor says. "Once we get people vaccinated, it will be much better."
The real estate market is strong and homes are scarce, says Richard Orent of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "Anything under a million goes quickly," Orent says.
A big draw for homebuyers, Orent says, is the 50-acre Park at East Hills, open only to residents, that offers a huge pool with a 100-foot slide, ballfields, a playground, an indoor theater, concerts and July Fourth fireworks.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES
Between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, there were 86 home sales with a median sale price of $1,170,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $659,900 and the high was $2,850,000. During that period a year earlier there were 76 home sales with a median sale price of $ 1,067,500. The price range was $515,000 to $2,807,000.
OTHER STATS
Town North Hempstead
Area 2.3 square miles
ZIP code 11577
Population 7,233
Median age 42.4
Median household income $224,583
Median home value $1,216,500*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Roslyn $308
School districts and graduation rates Roslyn 99%, East Williston 99% (NYS average 83%)
Parks Park at East Hills
Library The Bryant Library (Roslyn)
Hospitals St. Francis Hospital (Roslyn), North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)
Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus route 27
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org
*Based on 40 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,798,000
Sitting on a leafy 0.53-acre lot, this six-bedroom, 6½-bathroom Contemporary home offers the privacy of a border of mature trees. The large common space is suitable for entertaining. Taxes are $21,416. Joy Benjamin, Daniel Gale Associates, 516-626-7600.
$1,058,000
An expanded Cape on a 0.23-acre lot, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is in Canterbury Woods and offers a large eat-in kitchen, a great room with skylights and sliding doors and a first-floor master bedroom. Taxes are $17,642. Helen Deng, Daniel Gale Associates, 516-759-4800 and Qui Rong Wang, Winzone Realty, 718-899-7000.
$929,000
Located in the middle of East Hills, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom expanded Cape offers wood floors throughout, a Florida room with windows to the backyard, and a large master suite with a walk-in closet. Taxes are $21,277. Limor Karudo, Elimor Kochavi, Berkshire Hathaway, 516-200-5700.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,150,000
Address Revere Road
Style Exp. ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1957
Lot size 0.31 acre
Taxes $24,244
+/- list price -$25,000
Days on market 105
$1,450,000
Address Wickham Road
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 4
Built 1948
Lot size 0.21 acre
Taxes $37,785
+/- list price -$249,000
Days on market 109
$840,000
Address Andover Road
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1952
Lot size 0.23 acre
Taxes $23,036
+/- list price -$59,000
Days on market 221
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 20
Price range $659,000 to $2,700,000
Tax range $12,223 to $37,878