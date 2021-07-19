In the hamlet of East Islip, the surrounding bays and waterways exert their pull.

"We have beautiful bay beaches, marinas and waterfront restaurants," says Islip Councilwoman Trish Bergin, who’s lived in the hamlet for 13 years.

For clients interested in boating, Bergin, who’s also a real estate agent for Ramsay Realtors, always turns to East Islip.

"It’s a great leisure, fishermen’s community," Bergin says. "You can see children and their parents enjoying fishing off the docks and off the piers."

The businesses and restaurants along the quaint Main Street are another draw to East Islip, which is about 2 miles from Islip’s own bustling Main Street, with even more shops and eateries.

The hamlet’s proximity to major arteries is a plus, says Maureen Murino of Realty Connect USA. "I could be on the highway in a second," she says. Sunrise and Montauk highways are nearby, and the Southern State Parkway is easy to access via Heckscher State Parkway.

Ranch-style houses are rare in East Islip, which has mostly Colonials, split-levels and Postmodern homes. For the last six months, houses have sold on average within 47 days of listing, says Murino.

East Islip was part of the original 51,000-acre purchase from the Secatogues by Islip founder William Nicoll in 1683, according to Newsday archives. Later, it was home to people working in farming, lumber, boat building and shipping.

Today, there is much to explore in the hamlet. Brookwood Hall Park, the site of a mansion that once served as an orphanage, is now a Town of Islip park with a playground and a lake with paddleboarding. The 200-acre South Shore Nature Center is a preserve that stretches to the Great South Bay. Also on the bay, Heckscher State Park has soccer fields, bike paths and cabin rentals for waterfront "glamping."

For Annette Mina, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Islip is the still same quaint town she found 40 years ago, attracting first-time homeowners to high-end buyers.

"It’s a very small town where everybody knows everybody," Mina says.

CONDOS AND COOPS

There are 5 condos on the market ranging in price from $487,105 to $494,900.

SALE PRICES

Between May 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021, there were 163 home sales with a median sale price of $535,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $310,000 and the high was $1.825 million. During that period a year earlier there were 160 home sales with a median sale price of $456,250. The price range was $255,000 to $4.15 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area 4 square miles

ZIP code 11730

Population 13,222

Median age 42.3

Median household income $125,000

Median home value $550,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Islip or Great River $405

School district East Islip

Graduation rate 94.8%

Parks East Islip Marina Park, Heckscher State Park, Brookwood Hall Park, South Shore Nature Center

Library East Islip Public Library

Hospital South Shore University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus route 40

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 83 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3.989 million

This 7,200-square-foot waterfront Postmodern Victorian has coffered ceilings, an elevator and private guest quarters. The five-bedroom, six full- and 2 half-bath home sits on 1½ landscaped acres with a 3-car garage, swimming pool and canal access. Taxes are $45,582. Veronica Capuzzo of Coach Real Estate Associates, 631-587-1700.

$1,399,999

Sited on 1.2 acres, this 5,600-square-foot renovated 13-room ranch has four bedrooms, 3½ baths, a large family room with double-sided fireplace, gourmet kitchen, cathedral ceilings, red-oak hardwood floors and custom molding throughout. Taxes are $28,804. Maureen Murino and Paul Musso, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5160.

$749,000

A completely renovated 1951 Colonial, this 2,372-square-foot home features four bedrooms, 2½ baths, crown molding and trim, an open floor plan, new kitchen, baths, heating and central air conditioning. The 0.17 acre property has a fenced-in, landscaped yard.

Taxes are $8,993. Leese Haas, Leesa Byrnes Realty, 631-589-2000.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,700,000

Address Percy Williams Dr.

Style Modern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1985

Lot size: 1.13 acres

Taxes $32,182

+/- list price -$99,000

Days on market 142

$1,100,000

Address Suffolk Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3 full, 2 half

Built 2003

Lot size 1.04 acres

Taxes $25,059

+/- list price -$195,000

Days on market 278

$680,000

Address Marlboro Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1972

Lot Size 0.26 acres

Taxes $15,089

+/- list price Sold at list

Days on market 93

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 30

Price range $339,000 to $3.989 million

Tax range $6,781 to $45,582