If you’re looking for all the good stuff — quality food, fun and high-achieving schools — East Meadow has it all. That’s how businessman Jim Skinner, past president of the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce, sees it. “Eisenhower Park, in particular, has three golf courses and an Olympic-size swimming pool that’s among the largest in the Northern Hemisphere,” Skinner said. “It was built in 1998 for the Goodwill Games.”

Named in the 1700s for pastures east of a waterway that were deemed ideal for grazing cattle and sheep, East Meadow today stretches between two highways, the Meadowbrook and Wantagh State parkways. The community is home to some 12,800 families, both young and aging, with at least three age-restricted developments (and two more under construction), several popular parks, and nine schools.

According to 2019 data, East Meadow had a 93.7% high school graduation rate, a 78.1% graduation rate for students with disabilities and a 92.3% graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students, with 68.3% students earning advanced Regents diplomas and 24% earning Regents diplomas.

To boost local retail businesses, the chamber is planning a “reopening” car parade in August with business owners’ cars festooned with banners advertising their wares. A drive-in movie and business “villages” are planned after the parade, according to Skinner who calls East Meadow a “red, white and blue” community of hardworking people.

Home styles in the area include Capes, ranches, Colonials and split-levels, says Nancy Jarvis of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “Homebuyers like the schools, the proximity to parkways and the convenience of shopping,” she said. “And the taxes are reasonable.”

There are 12 condos and co-ops on the market ranging in price from $339,500 to $569,000.

Between July 1, 2019, and July 15, 2020, there were 283 home sales with a median sale price of $539,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $301,000 and the high was $1,045,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 209 home sales with a median sale price of $529,000. The price range was $315,000 to $965,000.

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 6.3

ZIP code 11554

Population 37,358

Median age 41.9

Median household income $105,912

Median home value $535,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district East Meadow, 93.7% graduation rate for 2019

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR; NYS Department of Education

*Based on 106 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

$1,049,888

Built in 2016, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial sits on a 0.14-acre lot, and offers a high-end kitchen, an oversized master bedroom suite, two bedrooms on the main floor, a finished basement, hardwood floors and a fireplace in the family room. Taxes are $16,006. Raj Jaggi and Rahul Jaggi, Voro, 877-943-8676.

$879,000

With crown molding and hardwood floors throughout its 2,422 square feet, this immaculate four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial is only five years old. The house is on a cul-de-sac and comes with an attached two-car garage. The basement has a 9-foot ceiling. Taxes are $22,460. Martin Freiman, Redfin Real Estate, 631-517-0637.

$389,000

This two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom coop is in the Meadowlane Estates co-op complex. Spread over 1,400 square feet, the two-story unit features an eat-in kitchen, a pull-down attic, and a formal dining room with a sliding-glass door that leads to a patio. The common charge is $873 per month. Sal Raziano, SPR Realty, 917-754-7506.

$628,000

Address Melanie Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1995

Lot size 0.16

Taxes $21,009

+/- list price -$52,000

Days on market 242

$885,000

Address Alder Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2011

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $17,372

+/- list price -$34,000

Days on market 145

$537,599

Address Cypress Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1950

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $10,364

+/- list price $0

Days on market 132

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 83

Price range $339,500 to $1,149,000

Tax range $8,613 to $22,460