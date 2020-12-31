East Rockaway, quiet during COVID, has projects underway

THE SCOOP

A small boating and beachfront community in southern Nassau County, East Rockaway is a hidden gem. "Not too many people know about it," says Ed McNulty of Ed McNulty Realty, a lifelong resident of East Rockaway, which comprises the Village of East Rockaway and Bay Park. "We’re dwarfed by Lynbrook, Rockville Centre and Oceanside. And a lot of times there’s confusion between Far Rockaway and East Rockaway." The communities are actually miles apart: Far Rockaway is west of Lawrence, in Queens.

Activity in the village, "normally a vibrant community," has been quiet because of COVID, says Mayor Bruno Romano. A bright spot on the horizon is the plan to convert the old East Rockaway National Bank & Trust Company on Main Street into The Strongbox Theatre, Romano says. One of the community’s most popular events is the annual Huckleberry Frolic, a spring fair complete with a parade, food and entertainment.

Completed in the summer, an upgrade to the sewage treatment plant in Bay Park in the form of a $19.6 million biological nutrient removal system has stopped the daily deposit of 2½ tons of noxious nitrogen into Reynolds Channel, according to an earlier report in Newsday. The long-in-coming fix will improve water quality and help restore marshlands.

The word Rockaway derives from the name of the Indian tribe Rockawanahaha, which means "people of a sandy place," according to Newsday archives. The town was first named Near Rockaway because it was the closest community to Hempstead on the Rockaway Peninsula. The name changed to East Rockaway in 1869.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are two condos and five co-ops on the market ranging in price from $145,000 to $675,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Nov. 30, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2020, there were 105 home sales with a median sale price of $550,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $150,000 and the high was $995,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 108 home sales with a median sale price of $497,000. The price range was $85,000 to $1,310,000.

OTHER STATS FOR ZIP 11518

Town Hempstead

Area square miles Village 1, Bay Park 0.5

Population 10,101

Median age 41.2

Median household income $100,082

Median home value $559,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School districts East Rockaway, Lynbrook and Malverne

Graduation rate East Rockaway 93%, Lynbrook 96%, Malverne 93% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Memorial Park, four pocket parks

Library East Rockaway Public Library

Hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau, Mercy Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus lines n4, 25, 31/32

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 63 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,250,000

Rebuilt in 2010, this canalfront four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom split-level home is in the Waverly Park area. The living room, dining room, kitchen and family room are part of an open layout with soaring ceilings and glossy hardwood floors. The backyard includes 110 feet of bulkheading, a pool, deck, kitchen and living room. Taxes are $28,910 but they are being grieved. Ronnie Gerber, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-623-4500.

$689,000

Offering a water view, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level has undergone renovation resulting in a new eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a sparkly backsplash. Sliding glass doors in the eat-in area lead to a large deck. There are hardwood floors throughout, except in the kitchen, bathrooms and full finished basement. The master bedroom has its own bathroom and double closets. A ductless HVAC system cools and heats the home. Taxes are $16,149. Persephone Small, Coldwell Banker Realty, 516-809-1000.

$345,000

On the market since only Nov. 2, this two-bedroom, one-bath ranch comes with beach and docking rights, a water view and a large detached garage. The home was renovated and is located on a dead-end street. Taxes are $9,697. JoAnn Passalacqua, Shane’s Anchor Realty, 516-783-4540.

RECENTLY SOLD

$822,500

Address Judith Court

Style Split level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1960

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $19,000

+/- list price -$52,500

Days on market 98

$559,000

Address Court Street

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2014

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $11,264

+/- list price $0

Days on market 99

$358,000

Address Dewey Street East

Style Bungalow

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1924

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $10,740

+/- list price +$18,000

Days on market 87

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 31

Price range $145,000 to $1,250,000

Tax range $8,127 to $28,910