Elmont sees brisk home sales, awaits multipurpose complex

Known as the gateway to Long Island, Elmont hugs the Queens-Nassau border and is home to the UBS Arena, a multipurpose complex under construction that’s poised to change the area.

The Belmont Park site will host sports events, including all New York Islanders home games. The complex, set to open later this year, will also have a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail space, according to Newsday reports. Belmont Park is already home to thoroughbred horse racing and the annual Belmont Stakes.

Coinciding with the Belmont Park project, the LIRR is building an Elmont station that is targeted to start operating in October.

Homes here are going above asking price, says Bobby McLeod of Unlimited Homes Realty. "New homes are selling for $700,000 and higher," he says. Colonials and Capes are most in demand in the brisk resale market, and most homes in Elmont are a walk to stores, McLeod says.

"Elmont is a very diverse, family-oriented community that values quality of life, education and opportunity for all with a wonderful balance of ethnicities living in harmony," says Carrié Solages, Nassau County legislator.

King Umberto, an Italian eatery in Elmont, was named to Newsday’s 2020 Top100 Long Island restaurant list.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market, and it's priced at $439,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2021, there were 271 home sales with a median sale price of $515,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $89,000 and the high was $980,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 331 home sales with a median sale price of $475,000. The price range was $219,000 to $785,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 3.4 square miles

ZIP code 11003

Population 35,824

Median age 39.2

Median household income $104,671

Median home value $522,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Floral Park $270

School district Most students attend Elmont

Graduation rate 95% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Elmont Road Park, Hendrickson Avenue Park, Dutch Broadway Park

Library Elmont Memorial Library

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus lines 6, 1

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com

*Based on 152 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,450,000

This remodeled four-bedroom, four-bathroom stone and brick Cape comes with an in-ground pool, a two-car garage and a Tesla charger. A steam shower, a sauna and gym are in a separate building. Taxes are $11,300. Kay Mi Kyung Kwak, Laffey Real Estate, 718-347-3202.

$749,000

Sitting on a 65-by-100-foot lot, this renovated four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial has an open floor plan, heated floors in all bathrooms, custom wide-plank flooring, 200-amp electric service and a detached one-car garage. Taxes are $10,845. Sandra Pino, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-354-6500.

$439,000

Part of the Carriage Town Houses complex, this three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condominium was recently renovated and features mahogany hardwood floors, a new glossy kitchen with cherrywood cabinets, marble countertops and tile flooring, and a finished basement. Taxes are $12,190, and monthly common charges are $260. Diane Johnson, Century 21 American Homes, 516-302-8500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$680,000

Address 3rd Street

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1956

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $13,476

+/- list price -$5,000

Days on market 75

$565,000

Address Kingston Street

Style Exp. Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1947

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $12,098

+/- list price +$16,000

Days on market 138

$520,000

Address Franklin Street

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1929

Lot size 0.08 acre

Taxes $7,200

+/- list price -$9,000

Days on market 102

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 54

Price range $337,100 to $1,450,000

Tax range $4,976 to $18,500