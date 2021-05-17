Farmingdale touts accessibility, sees brisk homes sales

THE SCOOP

"Who wouldn’t want to live in Farmingdale?" asks Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand. The community is accessible to Kennedy airport and New York City and is home to Farmingdale State College, Republic Airport, Bethpage State Park and Adventureland.

"Also, many people don’t realize that Bethpage State Park is actually in Farmingdale," he says. The storied Black Course at the state park is scheduled to host the 2024 Ryder Cup, the golf tournament between teams representing the United States and Europe.

The 3.3-square-mile community includes the incorporated Village of Farmingdale. A looming question is whether the village can host its annual music festivals and outdoor movie nights on Main Street this summer, according to Mayor Ralph Ekstrand.

"The musical performances attract up 4,000 people per night in mediocre weather and 8,000 to 10,000 in good weather," he says. "It’s a nice hometown boost to our downtown area."

Farmingdale is replacing its water tower using glass-infused stainless steel to reduce maintenance costs to "roughly $15,000 every five years versus $2 million every 20 years," Ekstrand says. In March the village approved the construction of affordable workforce housing apartment rentals, he says, adding that work will likely start in early winter.

As elsewhere, the real estate market is brisk, with homes priced between $450,000 and $600,000 selling the fastest, says Larry Theodore of Coldwell Banker American Homes. "Normally there’re between 175 and 200 homes for sale in Farmingdale. Right now, there are 41," he says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are four condos and four co-ops on the market ranging in price from $195,777 to $519,500.

SALE PRICES

Between March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2021 there were 277 home sales with a median sale price of $515,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $289,900 and the high was $999,000. During that period a year earlier there were 276 home sales with a median sale price of $457,625. The price range was $235,000 to $925,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

ZIP code: 11735

Area 3.3 square miles

Population 33,893

Median age 41.6

Median household income $109,858

Median home value $530,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Farmingdale

Graduation rate 95% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Emil Gerngras Park, Bethpage State Park, E.W. Allen Town Park

Library Farmingdale Public Library

Hospitals St. Joseph Hospital, Bethpage, Plainview Hospital

Transit Nassau Inter-county Express bus routes 109, 71

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 144 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,125,000

Spread over 4,174 square feet, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom brick Colonial features a two-story foyer, porcelain and hardwood floors and a large second-floor landing, all on a 0.28-acre lot. Taxes $28,473. Lawrence Theodore, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-293-2323.

$830,000

With professional space on the first floor, now a chiropractic office, and one-bedroom, one-bath living space on the second floor, this zoned mixed-use property comes with new central air conditioning, new windows, a new roof and a new oil burner. Taxes $12,414. Seth Patlin, La Rosa Realty New York, 516-942-2003.

$395,000

With glossy hardwood floors in the common areas of the main level, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch is on a 0.11-acre lot with a fenced yard, a walkout basement and an attached garage. Taxes $12,536. Mitra Hakimi, Mitra Hakimi Realty Group, 718-268-5588.

RECENTLY SOLD

$750,000

Address Fuschetto Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2020

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes n/a

+/- list price -$99,000

Days on market 281

$445,000

Address Walnut Avenue E.

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1941

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $9,706

+/- list price -$29,999

Days on market 229

$189,000

Address Fulton Street

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1

Built 1964

Lot size n/a

Maintenance $718

+/- list price $0

Days on market 90

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 41

Price range $195,777 to $1,175,000

Tax range $6,529 to $28,743