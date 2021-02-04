Diverse Farmingville expects boost from big housing, commercial project
THE SCOOP
Centrally located on Long Island, Farmingville is a diverse 4.5-square-mile hamlet close to transit hubs, restaurants and shopping. What’s more, there’s an air of anticipation about a big development in the pipeline.
Expected to break ground in March, according to Brookhaven Town Councilman Ken LaValle, is The Arboretum Project, which will build 292 housing units, including condos and single-family homes, a recreational segment as well as commercial aspect along Portion Road.
"There’s a lot of excitement about the project and Farmingville. Companies are coming in and spending hundreds of millions of dollars here," says LaValle, citing The Bristal Assisted Living, LA Fitness and Starbucks as recent examples.
Average home prices here are $400,000 and go higher in select areas, according to David Oakley of Realty Connect USA. "If you go up into the hills on and off Blue Point Road, house values are $700,000 to $1,000,000," Oakley says. "There are magnificent little mansions that were custom spot built so they’re all very different."
Most business establishments are on North Ocean Avenue and Horseblock Road, according to Michael Wentz, president of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce. "The Chamber’s goal is to sculpt Farmingville into a good place to live and raise a family and also to bring in businesses that mean residents won’t have to leave to shop elsewhere and instead shop locally," Wentz says.
The area is home to Brookhaven’s town hall, the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater and the 100-foot-tall Vietnam War memorial at Bald Hill, one of Long Island’s highest points.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos on the market.
SALE PRICES
Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021, there were 144 home sales with a median sale price of $410,00, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $192,300 and the high was $655,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 161 home sales with a median sale price of $360,000. The price range was $130,000 to $630,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Brookhaven
Area 4.5 square miles
ZIP code 11738
Population 17,972
Median age 40.9
Median household income $110,232
Median home value $429,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma $405
School district Most students attend Sachem
Graduation rate Sachem 94% (NYS average 83%)
Parks Farmingville Hills County Park, Glacier Ridge Mountain Bike Trail, pocket parks
Library Sachem Library, Holbrook
Hospitals Stony Brook University Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, East Patchogue
Transit Suffolk County Transit bus routes 61, 6a, 6b, 58
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org
*Based on 73 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$995,000
Built with more than 70,000 red bricks, this four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Victorian sits on a 1.03-acre flat lot and comes with a large eat-in kitchen, a living room with a custom stone fireplace family room, solid wood floors, and a full finished basement with wet bar. Taxes are $13,990. David Oakley, Donna Bermas, Realty Connect USA LI, 631-881-5160.
$629,990
Currently under construction, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial offers a two-story foyer and choices in cabinetry styles and roof and siding colors. Set on nearly an acre, this home is 70 feet off the street. A model is available for viewing. Taxes are to be determined. Lisa Ortiz, Park Ridge Realty Associates, 631-737-0504.
$379,999
There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor of this 1971 ranch, which sits on a 0.17-acre lot. The basement has a summer kitchen, a full-bath, a den, and a storage room with utilities. Taxes are $8,693. Zachary Scher, Signature Premier Properties, 631-360-2800.
RECENTLY SOLD
$594,500
Address Sachem Court
Style Contemporary
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1989
Lot size 0.52 acre
Taxes $13,347
+/- list price -$35,499
Days on market 319
$385,000
Address Starling Place
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1953
Lot size 0.28 acre
Taxes $7,284
+/- list price -$4,000
Days on market 113
$655,000
Address Linden Lane
Style Contemporary
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3
Built 1984
Lot size 0.46 acre
Taxes $14,025
+/- list price +$5,000
Days on market 108
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 27
Price range $329,000 to $1,099,850
Tax range $7,714 to $14,793