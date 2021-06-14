Floral Park offers easy commute, sense of community

THE SCOOP

Floral Park, which sits on the Nassau-Queens border, is convenient for residents who commute to jobs in the tristate area, says Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald, who calls the incorporated village a cluster of "beautiful homes on tree-lined sidewalk streets."

Some residents are concerned that a parking lot in the nearly complete UBS Arena, a $1.5 billion multipurpose facility adjacent to Belmont Park, abuts up to three residential blocks. "We’ve been working with the Empire State Development Corp. to get a proper stone barrier [between the lot and the homes]," Fitzgerald says. The arena is scheduled to open this fall.

Another issue is the MTA’s Third Rail project. To help compensate the community for the impact of construction, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority endowed a community benefit fund to pay an engineering firm to develop ideas on improving the look and feel of the village as well as boosting commerce. The recommendations should be released this fall, Fitzgerald says.

"We have our own police, fire, sanitation, and parks departments and schools that are hands-down among the finest," says longtime resident Kim Flanagan, a salesperson with of Signature Premier Properties. It’s a compassionate community, too, she says. Local proceeds from a 2019 St. Baldrick’s fundraiser to help fight children's cancer were among the highest in the nation, according to the foundation.

"Despite being so close to the city, Floral Park has maintained a true sense of community," Fitzgerald says. "It’s an easy community to get involved in because everyone is involved in it."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one co-op on the market, and it’s priced at $179,000.

SALE PRICES

Between April 30, 2020, and May 31, 2021, there were 209 home sales with a median sale price of $655,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $284,999 and the high was $1,270,000. During that period a year earlier there were 189 home sales with a median sale price of $630,000. The price range was $300,000 to $1,525,000.

OTHER STATS IN 11001 ZIP CODE

Towns Hempstead, North Hempstead

Area (square miles) Hempstead 1.2, North Hempstead 0.2

Population 28,021

Median age 44.1

Median household income $113,300

Median home value $650,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Floral Park $270

School district Sewanhaka

Graduation rate 95% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Recreation Center, Memorial Park, Rotary Park, Centennial Gardens

Library Floral Park Public Library

Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island, Mineola and North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset

Nassau Inter-county Express bus route 22

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 119 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,395,000

A classic center hall Colonial, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home has 3,182 square feet of living space. The home blends an open concept layout with classic features. The eat-in kitchen was professionally designed. The great room and living room each have a fireplace. Taxes $17,509. Marie Grant, Signature Premier Properties, 516-741-4333.

$739,000

Situated on a 60-by-100-foot lot, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial offers a spacious open layout under a vaulted ceiling. The master suite is on the first floor. A long driveway leads to a two-car garage and an attached covered patio. Taxes $16,715. Marc Mullen, Jennifer Gayron, Novus Realty Group, 516-354-4663.

RECENTLY SOLD

$790,000

Address Marshall Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1097

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $18,164

+/- list price +$11,000

Days on market 106

$648,888

Address Holland Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1923

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $11,943

+/- list price -$10,112

Days on market 170

$541,000

Address Main Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1923

Lot size 0.08 acre

Taxes $9,496

+/- list price +$12,000

Days on market 112

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 39

Price range $179,000 to $1,395,000

Tax range $5,327 to $18,000