Franklin Square offers neighborliness, easy commute

THE SCOOP

Neighborliness is a hallmark of Franklin Square, a hamlet with a short commute to both Manhattan and ocean beaches. "If there’s a blackout or a storm, we pitch in to help each other," says Lisa DelliPizzi, president of Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce.

For retirees, there are many options including the Knights of Columbus and Franklin Square Senior Center, which serves as a cooling center during heat waves.

The hamlet attracts families for its schools, space and parks. The swimming pool, playground and ballfield at Rath Park is a focal point for the community, says Marisa Filardo, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate who grew up in Franklin Square and is raising her children there as well.

Though it’s actually shaped more like a rectangle, Franklin Square has been variously known as Trimming Square, Washington Square, and, since the 1870s, Franklin Square. Exactly which Franklin the hamlet was named for is anyone’s guess.

A sheep grazing land for years, Franklin Square started its transformation in the mid-1800s, soon after Schroeher’s Hotel was erected along Hempstead-Jamaica Turnpike. Impacted by the Islandwide real estate boom, the hamlet’s farms had all but vanished by the 1950s, replaced by residential developments.

Because of its proximity to the city and its relative affordability, Franklin Square draws many buyers from Queens, says Marisol Montufar, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker American Homes. "The houses are bigger, with more land," she says, noting that most of the homes are Capes and Colonials.

The hamlet offers many transportation options, including easy access to three LIRR stations and an express bus to Jamaica, Queens.

Many of the 1950s Capes and ranches have been expanded with dens and dormers. Residents who want to upgrade tend to remain in Franklin Square, says DelliPizzi, who is also a real estate agent. "They’re choosing to stay and dormer these houses, which says they really want to be here."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are currently no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between July 31, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021, there were 264 home sales with a median sale price of $613,000, according to OneKeyMLS. The low price for that period was $420,000 and the high was $1.15 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 170 home sales with a median sale price of $547,000. The price range was from $365,000 to $995,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.9 square miles

ZIP code 11010

Population 32,055

Median age 41.1

Median household income $107,415

Median home value $637,444*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Stewart Manor $270

School districts Franklin Square, Valley Stream, Elmont, Sewanhaka

Graduation rates Sewanhaka 94%, Valley Stream 93%

Parks Rath Park, Averill Boulevard Park

Libraries Franklin Square, Elmont Public Libraries

Hospital Long Island Jewish Valley Stream

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 124 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.35 million

This large, legal two-family Colonial has a finished basement and driveway for eight cars. The first floor has three bedrooms, one bath and ceramic floors; the second, three bedrooms, two baths, and living room with cathedral ceilings. Taxes are $18,126. Marisol Montufar, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-825-6511.

$949,000

Fully renovated in 2016, this stone and stucco split-level has three bedrooms, two baths, and an extra summer kitchen on the lower level. The 0.2 acre property has a pool with pool house, outdoor bathroom, built-in barbecue with a pizza oven. Taxes are $9,900. Filippo Gattoni, NY Space Finders, 718-440-8162.

$495,000

This recently remodeled 625-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Cape has a finished basement with full kitchenette and bath, new first-floor bath, kitchen with granite counters, and refinished attic. The property, which is fully fenced in, is close to the LIRR station and schools. Taxes are $8,800. David White, 617-542-9300.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.1 million

Address Daffodil Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 2018

Lot size 0.18 acres

Taxes $21,618

+/- list price -$188,000

Days on market 203

$675,000

Address Fendale St.

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1946

Lot size 0.1 acres

Taxes $13,303

+/- list price +$26,112

Days on market 72

$460,000

Address Sobo Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1928

Lot size 0.07 acres

Taxes $12,179

+/- list price +$1,000

Days on market 117

ON ONEKEYMLS

Number of listings 46

Price range $495,000 to $1.45 million

Tax range $7,861 to $18,126