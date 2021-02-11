Freeport a diverse, vibrant waterfront community
THE SCOOP
A boating and fishing haven in the Northeast, Freeport boasts a shoreline and network of creeks lined with waterfront properties, for both recreational and commercial use.
Central to the fun here is the Freeport Nautical Mile along Woodcleft Canal, with its restaurants, charter fishing outlets, retail shops, party boats and boat rentals for watersports and tours.
The 4.6-square-mile village is also diverse, says Mayor Robert Kennedy. "We’re a very vibrant community," he says, with a large population of African Americans and Latinos.
The village is working on flood mitigation, among other projects. The mayor introduced the concept of surge barrier gates for Jones Inlet and Reynolds Channel and says a feasibility study is under way.
House styles here include "gorgeous Victorians, starter ranches, older homes, co-ops and condos on and off the water," says Carol Sparaco of Sparaco-Lieberman Realty, who was raised in Freeport. "Growing up here was magical," she says.
The village was originally called Great South Woods, then Raynor South and Raynortown. The name changed to Freeport in 1853, according to Newsday archives, because authorities did not charge customs duties for cargo arriving at the port.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 17 condos and co-ops on the market ranging in price from $85,000 to $415,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021, there were 319 home sales with a median sale price of $435,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $156,250 and the high was $1,100,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 347 home sales with a median sale price of $400,000. The price range was $150,000 to $995,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area 4.6 square miles
ZIP code 11520
Population 43,438
Median age 38.7
Median household income $82,200
Median home value $451,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket $308
School district Most students attend Freeport
Graduation rate 86% (NYS average 83%)
Parks Randall Park, Glacken Park, Cow Meadow Park and pocket parks
Library Freeport Memorial Library
Hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau, Oceanside, Mercy Medical Center, Rockville Centre
Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus lines 43, 40/41, n4, 19
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com
*Based on 191 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,075,000
This three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom canalfront home has a Mediterranean flair, with archways between rooms, a terra cotta roof, stucco siding and Palladian windows. Thehouse comes with 140 feet of bulkhead and a floating dock. Taxes are $22,522. Kendra Stryska, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100.
$650,000
Located in the Stearns Park area, this 2,200-square foot Colonial with four bedrooms amd 3 1/2 bathrooms features custom built-in book shelves flanking the living room fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a one-car garage. Taxes are $13,200. Arelis Olivieri, Coldwell Banker Realty, 516-809-1000.
$184,000
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom cooperative apartment in the Lanai House complex is bright and airy and has a galley kitchen, an updated bathroom, an assigned parking spot, and dogs and cats are allowed. The monthly maintenance fee is $783. Kionne Williams, Laffey Real Estate, 516-333-0025.
RECENTLY SOLD
$285,000
Address Anchorage Way
Style Co-op
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms 1
Built 1985
Lot size n/a
Maintenance $810
+/- list price -$40,000
Days on market 205
$420,000
Address Bedell Street
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1931
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $10,653
+/- list price -$45,000
Days on market 263
$650,000
Address Irving Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1990
Lot size 0.17 acre
Taxes $20,660
+/- list price +$21,000
Days on market 129
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 89
Price range $62,000 to $1,340,000
Tax range $752 to $24,767