Freeport a diverse, vibrant waterfront community

A boating and fishing haven in the Northeast, Freeport boasts a shoreline and network of creeks lined with waterfront properties, for both recreational and commercial use.

Central to the fun here is the Freeport Nautical Mile along Woodcleft Canal, with its restaurants, charter fishing outlets, retail shops, party boats and boat rentals for watersports and tours.

The 4.6-square-mile village is also diverse, says Mayor Robert Kennedy. "We’re a very vibrant community," he says, with a large population of African Americans and Latinos.

The village is working on flood mitigation, among other projects. The mayor introduced the concept of surge barrier gates for Jones Inlet and Reynolds Channel and says a feasibility study is under way.

House styles here include "gorgeous Victorians, starter ranches, older homes, co-ops and condos on and off the water," says Carol Sparaco of Sparaco-Lieberman Realty, who was raised in Freeport. "Growing up here was magical," she says.

The village was originally called Great South Woods, then Raynor South and Raynortown. The name changed to Freeport in 1853, according to Newsday archives, because authorities did not charge customs duties for cargo arriving at the port.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 17 condos and co-ops on the market ranging in price from $85,000 to $415,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021, there were 319 home sales with a median sale price of $435,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $156,250 and the high was $1,100,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 347 home sales with a median sale price of $400,000. The price range was $150,000 to $995,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 4.6 square miles

ZIP code 11520

Population 43,438

Median age 38.7

Median household income $82,200

Median home value $451,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Most students attend Freeport

Graduation rate 86% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Randall Park, Glacken Park, Cow Meadow Park and pocket parks

Library Freeport Memorial Library

Hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau, Oceanside, Mercy Medical Center, Rockville Centre

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus lines 43, 40/41, n4, 19

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com

*Based on 191 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,075,000

This three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom canalfront home has a Mediterranean flair, with archways between rooms, a terra cotta roof, stucco siding and Palladian windows. Thehouse comes with 140 feet of bulkhead and a floating dock. Taxes are $22,522. Kendra Stryska, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100.

$650,000

Located in the Stearns Park area, this 2,200-square foot Colonial with four bedrooms amd 3 1/2 bathrooms features custom built-in book shelves flanking the living room fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a one-car garage. Taxes are $13,200. Arelis Olivieri, Coldwell Banker Realty, 516-809-1000.

$184,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom cooperative apartment in the Lanai House complex is bright and airy and has a galley kitchen, an updated bathroom, an assigned parking spot, and dogs and cats are allowed. The monthly maintenance fee is $783. Kionne Williams, Laffey Real Estate, 516-333-0025.

RECENTLY SOLD

$285,000

Address Anchorage Way

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1

Built 1985

Lot size n/a

Maintenance $810

+/- list price -$40,000

Days on market 205

$420,000

Address Bedell Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1931

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $10,653

+/- list price -$45,000

Days on market 263

$650,000

Address Irving Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1990

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $20,660

+/- list price +$21,000

Days on market 129

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 89

Price range $62,000 to $1,340,000

Tax range $752 to $24,767