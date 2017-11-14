Buying in Garden City

THE SCOOP Garden City Mayor Brian Daughney says the village has a “perfect mix of residential tree-lined streets and a terrific retail and commercial district.”

In addition to the single-family houses that line the village’s wide avenues, and some recently constructed condominiums, an application has been filed, Daughney says, for a 150-unit rental apartment complex to be developed on Stewart Avenue, near the entrance to Roosevelt Field Mall.

“We are interested in getting a good mix of options to make sure younger people have a place to live in the village without home ownership initially, and also for older persons who want to stay in the village but might be interested in selling their homes and want to look at apartment living,” Daughney says.

Colonials and Tudors are most commonly seen in Garden City, though there are also many split-levels and ranches, says Lisa Heaney of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We do see a lot of people taking some of the older homes and turning them into beautiful, more contemporary homes but still within the town’s style,” Heaney says.

Prices, she says, range from about $600,000 to homes that command upward of $2 million. The most expensive homes are typically in the Central Section of Garden City, which offers the largest lots, Heaney says. The area also includes condominiums and co-op options, including Doubleday Court, a 54-unit luxury condo complex that was completed about three years ago and immediately sold out.

The area offers multiple parks and open green space, plus three private golf courses. Garden City boasts its own recreations department, which runs many athletic programs for children, and a recently expanded senior center that offers lectures, exercise programs and other programs, Daughney says.

The Garden City Community Park — which features athletic fields, a hockey rink, a miniature golf course, tennis courts, a community pool and other amenities — is for residents of all ages, Heaney says.

“Whether you’re two or 82, you’ll find something to do there,” she says.

The complex two months ago added a multi-use artificial field that Daughney says has been “a home run.” Almost all of the ballfields have been recently updated, he adds, as part of a five-year plan to renovate village recreation facilities.

About four to five miles of village road are repaved each year as part of a plan that commenced a few years ago, Daughney says. The area offers easy access to the Long Island Expressway, Meadowbrook Parkway and Northern State Parkway. Two different train lines run through the village, which Daughney says gives commuters the option of five stations to choose from.

Garden City, with its main retail hub on Seventh Avenue, is also home to the famed Garden City Hotel and Adelphi University. Annual events in the village include the Turkey Trot, a five-mile run on Thanksgiving morning, and the Belmont Festival, which celebrates the running of the Belmont Stakes.

“We rely upon and foster a lot of volunteerism by our residents,” Daughney says. “We have four local property owners associations who all help us get volunteers and operate the village together with our professional management staff.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are three condos on the market ranging in price from $499,000 to $1,050,000. There are 10 co-ops listed from $210,000 to $479,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Oct. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2017, there were 270 home sales with a median sale price of $895,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $350,000 and the high was $4 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 285 home sales with a median sale price of $875,000. The price range was $380,000 to $3.1 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Garden City High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 5.3 square miles

ZIP code 11530

Population 22,371

Median age 42.2

Median household income $153,506*

Median home value $950,000

LIRR to NYC 43 to 50 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $261

School district Garden City

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.285 million

STRATFORD AVENUE After 175 days on the market, this four-bedroom Tudor sold for its asking price. The 1935 home, with 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, a sunken living room with a fireplace, a sunroom and a mudroom. On the upper level is an en suite master bedroom and three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The 80-by-110-foot property, with taxes of $25,209, also has a finished basement, a walk-up attic and a 1 1⁄2-car garage.

$825,000

HEATH PLACE This three-bedroom, 1 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sold for $64,000 less than its asking price after 98 days on the market. In addition to a formal living room with a fireplace, the 1942 home also has a family room with cathedral ceilings. The main level also features a formal dining room and a kitchen with an outside entrance leading to a back patio. The master bedroom is on the upper level with two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The 75-by-125-foot property, with taxes of $17,053, also includes a finished basement.

$510,000

WELLINGTON ROAD Originally listed for $470,700, this four-bedroom, two bathroom expanded Cape sold after 105 days on the market. The main level of the 1951 house, with oak flooring, includes an entry hall that leads to a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a covered back deck, and a kitchen. The house also includes a finished basement with a wet bar and laundry room. The 50-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $8,904, features a detached one-car garage.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$575,000 This four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape features a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living and dining rooms, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private deck. The 60-by-100-foot property includes a basement and attached one-car garage. Taxes: $14,021. Shari Kutilek, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-972-0242

Trade-Up

$895,000 This three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level boasts a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and dining room with sliders opening to a patio. The 60-by-100-foot property includes a finished basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $15,167. Stephen Baymack, Coach Realtors, 516-216-0244

High-End

$2.595 million This six-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial includes a living room, banquet dining room and a kitchen that opens to a family room. The 0.57-acre property includes a sunroom that overlooks a heated pool and cabana. Taxes: $38,616. Lisa Heaney and Fortune Heaney, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-376-3470, 516-521-9772

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 64

Price range $575,000-$4.495 million

Tax range $10,442-$56,699