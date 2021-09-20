Garden City's schools, shopping, commute attract home buyers

THE SCOOP

With one of the highest-rated school districts on Long Island and nationally, its proximity to Manhattan and glittering shopping district, the incorporated village of Garden City is a strong draw for families. "It’s a beautiful, safe, vibrant community," says Dennis Donnelly, executive director of the Garden City Chamber of Commerce. "It’s families that when their children grow up, they move back."

The attractiveness is reflected in home prices, which start around $750,000 for a mix of Tudors, Colonials, Capes, split levels and ranches, according to Cheryl Trimboli of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. There are also several condominium and apartment rental options as well as a 150-unit residential project under construction on Stewart Avenue.

Garden City was founded in 1869 when the Irish-born millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart bought land there. Still in use today are the Gothic Revival Cathedral of the Incarnation, the seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, built in 1871, and the Garden City Hotel, whose current structure was built in 1983 on the site where it first opened in 1874.

Community focal points include the private Garden City Pool and village-run Garden City Community Park. Residents can take advantage of Adelphi University and Nassau Community College, as well as nearby Museum Row and NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

The village has two main streets. Seventh Street, which is home to small retail stores and restaurants, closes to vehicular traffic in the summer and sets up outdoor dining and family entertainment. Franklin Avenue, the village’s main thoroughfare, has offices, medical facilities and restaurants.

The business anchors on Franklin Avenue, Sears and Lord & Taylor, have gone out of business, and have not been replaced. "There is a major concern as to what the outcome is going to be of those two properties," Donnelly said, "and what goes there will make a big change to what's on that side of town.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 29 condos and co-ops on the market ranging in price from $275,000 to $2.88 million.

SALE PRICES Between July 31, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, there were 312 home sales with a median sale price of $999,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $490,000 and the high was $4.2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 213 home sales with a median sale price of $908,000. The price range was $380,000 to $4 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 5.3 square miles

ZIP code 11530

Population 22,499

Median age 43

Median household income $174,886

Median home value $1.08 million*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Garden City $270

School districts, graduation rates Garden City (98%), Sewanhaka (95%)

Parks Garden City Community Park, St. Paul's Recreation Complex

Libraries Garden City, Franklin Square Public Libraries

Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 144 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3.9 million

One of the oldest houses in Garden City, this 11,000-square-foot mansion, built in 1908 on just over an acre, has eight bedrooms, seven full and two half baths. It also has a wraparound porch and front-to-back entry foyers. There’s a banquet-size formal dining room with fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry and a separate breakfast room and sunroom. Taxes are $75,144. Jennifer Sullivan, Compass Greater NY, 516-361-7190.

$1.699 million

This 1930, five-bedroom, 3½-bath traditional Colonial with an expansive floor plan is 3,585 square feet. It has a new custom home office, large formal dining room, living room with gas fireplace, an eat-in-kitchen. There’s also a finished basement, a two-car attached garage and yard on 0.23 acre. Taxes are $24,681. Cheryl Trimboli, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-647-9971.

$889,000

With 1,700-square-feet of living space, this three-bedroom, 1½-bath brick Colonial offers a family room with vaulted ceilings, a den with large bay windows and a fenced-in yard. There’s also a full basement and access to an attic with flooring. Taxes are $15,419. Helene D. Mandzik and Kathleen Coughlan, Little Bay Realty, 516-410-3063.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.2 million

Address Stewart Ave.

Style Mediterranean

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4 full, 2 half

Built 1911

Lot size 0.52 acre

Taxes $23,779

+/- list price +$61,000

Days on market 66

$819,000

Address Cambridge Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1929

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $16,260

+/- list price Sold for asking

Days on market 86

$550,000

Address Euston Rd. S.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1947

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $11,557

+/- list price +$5,100

Days on market 70

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 83

Price range $275,000 to $3.9 million

Tax range $9,612 to $75,144