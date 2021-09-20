Garden City's schools, shopping, commute attract home buyers
THE SCOOP
With one of the highest-rated school districts on Long Island and nationally, its proximity to Manhattan and glittering shopping district, the incorporated village of Garden City is a strong draw for families. "It’s a beautiful, safe, vibrant community," says Dennis Donnelly, executive director of the Garden City Chamber of Commerce. "It’s families that when their children grow up, they move back."
The attractiveness is reflected in home prices, which start around $750,000 for a mix of Tudors, Colonials, Capes, split levels and ranches, according to Cheryl Trimboli of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. There are also several condominium and apartment rental options as well as a 150-unit residential project under construction on Stewart Avenue.
Garden City was founded in 1869 when the Irish-born millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart bought land there. Still in use today are the Gothic Revival Cathedral of the Incarnation, the seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, built in 1871, and the Garden City Hotel, whose current structure was built in 1983 on the site where it first opened in 1874.
Community focal points include the private Garden City Pool and village-run Garden City Community Park. Residents can take advantage of Adelphi University and Nassau Community College, as well as nearby Museum Row and NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.
The village has two main streets. Seventh Street, which is home to small retail stores and restaurants, closes to vehicular traffic in the summer and sets up outdoor dining and family entertainment. Franklin Avenue, the village’s main thoroughfare, has offices, medical facilities and restaurants.
The business anchors on Franklin Avenue, Sears and Lord & Taylor, have gone out of business, and have not been replaced. "There is a major concern as to what the outcome is going to be of those two properties," Donnelly said, "and what goes there will make a big change to what's on that side of town.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 29 condos and co-ops on the market ranging in price from $275,000 to $2.88 million.
SALE PRICES Between July 31, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, there were 312 home sales with a median sale price of $999,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $490,000 and the high was $4.2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 213 home sales with a median sale price of $908,000. The price range was $380,000 to $4 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area 5.3 square miles
ZIP code 11530
Population 22,499
Median age 43
Median household income $174,886
Median home value $1.08 million*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Garden City $270
School districts, graduation rates Garden City (98%), Sewanhaka (95%)
Parks Garden City Community Park, St. Paul's Recreation Complex
Libraries Garden City, Franklin Square Public Libraries
Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 144 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$3.9 million
One of the oldest houses in Garden City, this 11,000-square-foot mansion, built in 1908 on just over an acre, has eight bedrooms, seven full and two half baths. It also has a wraparound porch and front-to-back entry foyers. There’s a banquet-size formal dining room with fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry and a separate breakfast room and sunroom. Taxes are $75,144. Jennifer Sullivan, Compass Greater NY, 516-361-7190.
$1.699 million
This 1930, five-bedroom, 3½-bath traditional Colonial with an expansive floor plan is 3,585 square feet. It has a new custom home office, large formal dining room, living room with gas fireplace, an eat-in-kitchen. There’s also a finished basement, a two-car attached garage and yard on 0.23 acre. Taxes are $24,681. Cheryl Trimboli, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-647-9971.
$889,000
With 1,700-square-feet of living space, this three-bedroom, 1½-bath brick Colonial offers a family room with vaulted ceilings, a den with large bay windows and a fenced-in yard. There’s also a full basement and access to an attic with flooring. Taxes are $15,419. Helene D. Mandzik and Kathleen Coughlan, Little Bay Realty, 516-410-3063.
RECENTLY SOLD
$2.2 million
Address Stewart Ave.
Style Mediterranean
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms 4 full, 2 half
Built 1911
Lot size 0.52 acre
Taxes $23,779
+/- list price +$61,000
Days on market 66
$819,000
Address Cambridge Ave.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1929
Lot size 0.11 acre
Taxes $16,260
+/- list price Sold for asking
Days on market 86
$550,000
Address Euston Rd. S.
Style Cape
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1947
Lot size 0.09 acre
Taxes $11,557
+/- list price +$5,100
Days on market 70
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 83
Price range $275,000 to $3.9 million
Tax range $9,612 to $75,144