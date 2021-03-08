THE SCOOP

A hilly, green North Shore hamlet considered quiet, safe and family-friendly, Glen Head is a "hidden jewel in the Town of Oyster Bay," says Michele Johnson, town councilwoman.

The bulk of the homes on the market are in the $700,000s, according to Rick Arnold of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate. "Compared to neighboring communities, you get more for your money in Glen Head," Arnold says.

A hot topic in the community right now is New York American Water, which is the target of complaints and investigations into high water bills. "There’s real potential for either joining the Jericho Water District or creating a new one," says Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan. "Action is pending in Albany, but it looks very promising,"

North School High School, a recipient of several excellence awards, produced a finalist in last year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search competition.

The community saw several municipal projects completed last year, including road restoration and drainage improvements, according to Johnson. Tappen Beach received substantial upgrades and the town worked with the Glen Head/Glenwood Business Association to improve the parking area by the train station downtown, she says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo and one co-op on the market for $649,000 and $699,888, respectively.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2021, there were 101 home sales with a median sale price of $700,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $440,000 and the high was $1,800,000. During that period a year earlier, there 75 were home sales with a median sale price of $699,000. The price range was $410,000 to $1,930,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 1.6 square miles

ZIP code 11545

Population 5,053

Median age 38.1

Median household income $123,857

Median home value $685,000

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Most students attend North Shore

Graduation rate 96% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Tappen Beach Park

Library Gold Coast Public Library, Glen Head

Hospitals Glen Cove Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn

Transit Nassau Inter-County Bus route 27

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 63 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,500,000

Behind majestic wrought iron gates, this six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial was built in 2006 on a 1.15-acre lot. The 5,784-square-feet home has extensive custom woodwork, a high-end kitchen and a master suite with a steam shower and a Jacuzzi, along with a gunite pool and cabana outdoors. Taxes are $23,011. Mercedes Rotolo , Homes by Mara, 516-364-2500.

$999,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial sits on a 0.52-acre lot with azalea bushes, a fish pond, a 10-foot-by-30-foot grape arbor and a two-car detached garage with a heated second-floor art studio and full bathroom. Taxes are $17,496. Rick Arnold, Richard B. Arnold, realtor, 516-671-8800.

$749,000

Besides curb appeal and the large backyard, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom Colonial has a two-car detached garage with storage space, a stylish living room, formal dining room and updated kitchen. Taxes are $8,446. Sarah Gilligan, Eilee Gilligan, Gilligan Long Island Realty, 516-674-3777.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,275,000

Address Hill Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 2017

Lot size 0.4 acre

Taxes $25,192

+/- list price -$50,000

Days on market 225

$760,000

Address Redcliff Boulevard

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1952

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $13,366

+/- list price -$38,000

Days on market 206

$630,000

Address Ruth Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1938

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $14,995

+/- list price -$68,000

Days on market 156

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 13

Price range $649,000 to $3,995,000

Tax range $8,446 to $51,587