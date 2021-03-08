Glen Head, quiet and family-friendly, called a 'hidden jewel'
THE SCOOP
A hilly, green North Shore hamlet considered quiet, safe and family-friendly, Glen Head is a "hidden jewel in the Town of Oyster Bay," says Michele Johnson, town councilwoman.
The bulk of the homes on the market are in the $700,000s, according to Rick Arnold of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate. "Compared to neighboring communities, you get more for your money in Glen Head," Arnold says.
A hot topic in the community right now is New York American Water, which is the target of complaints and investigations into high water bills. "There’s real potential for either joining the Jericho Water District or creating a new one," says Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan. "Action is pending in Albany, but it looks very promising,"
North School High School, a recipient of several excellence awards, produced a finalist in last year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search competition.
The community saw several municipal projects completed last year, including road restoration and drainage improvements, according to Johnson. Tappen Beach received substantial upgrades and the town worked with the Glen Head/Glenwood Business Association to improve the parking area by the train station downtown, she says.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There is one condo and one co-op on the market for $649,000 and $699,888, respectively.
SALE PRICES
Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2021, there were 101 home sales with a median sale price of $700,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $440,000 and the high was $1,800,000. During that period a year earlier, there 75 were home sales with a median sale price of $699,000. The price range was $410,000 to $1,930,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Oyster Bay
Area 1.6 square miles
ZIP code 11545
Population 5,053
Median age 38.1
Median household income $123,857
Median home value $685,000
Monthly LIRR ticket $308
School district Most students attend North Shore
Graduation rate 96% (NYS average 83%)
Parks Tappen Beach Park
Library Gold Coast Public Library, Glen Head
Hospitals Glen Cove Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn
Transit Nassau Inter-County Bus route 27
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 63 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$2,500,000
Behind majestic wrought iron gates, this six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial was built in 2006 on a 1.15-acre lot. The 5,784-square-feet home has extensive custom woodwork, a high-end kitchen and a master suite with a steam shower and a Jacuzzi, along with a gunite pool and cabana outdoors. Taxes are $23,011. Mercedes Rotolo , Homes by Mara, 516-364-2500.
$999,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial sits on a 0.52-acre lot with azalea bushes, a fish pond, a 10-foot-by-30-foot grape arbor and a two-car detached garage with a heated second-floor art studio and full bathroom. Taxes are $17,496. Rick Arnold, Richard B. Arnold, realtor, 516-671-8800.
$749,000
Besides curb appeal and the large backyard, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom Colonial has a two-car detached garage with storage space, a stylish living room, formal dining room and updated kitchen. Taxes are $8,446. Sarah Gilligan, Eilee Gilligan, Gilligan Long Island Realty, 516-674-3777.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,275,000
Address Hill Drive
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 2017
Lot size 0.4 acre
Taxes $25,192
+/- list price -$50,000
Days on market 225
$760,000
Address Redcliff Boulevard
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 2
Built 1952
Lot size 0.18 acre
Taxes $13,366
+/- list price -$38,000
Days on market 206
$630,000
Address Ruth Place
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1938
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $14,995
+/- list price -$68,000
Days on market 156
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 13
Price range $649,000 to $3,995,000
Tax range $8,446 to $51,587