Greenlawn is a suburban community with a rich history and an award-winning school district.

The Harborfields High School was named one of the top 500 STEM high schools nationwide in 2020 by Newsweek, a "Reward School" by the state Education Department in 2018, and one of the top 50 New York high schools on the 2017 U.S. News & World Report's annual list.

The town and the school district, with help from the Greenlawn Civic Association, created the Harborfields Community Playground behind the library. Its inclusive design facilitates play for children of all physical abilities, according to Chad Lupinacci, Huntington Town supervisor.

The town has funded the renovation of Greenlawn Park. "Greenlawn has a great downtown area with restaurants and shops. We’re only 10 minutes to North Shore beaches, and we have a LIRR station with easy parking," says Jenny Post of the Greenlawn Civic Association. Broadway/Greenlawn Road is the hamlet’s main street.

It's a "1950s TV-show-style" community "where everyone says hello," says Nicole Kelly from Goldilocks Real Estate, with home prices ranging from affordable to high. Colonial and ranch homes, she says, are most popular.

Greenlawn hosts popular annual events such as the Fireman’s Fair at the Greenlawn Firehouse, the Pickle Festival at the Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association at Gardiner Farm Park, and the Longest Table, a community dinner event on library grounds.

Greenlawn has its roots in pickles. People grew 4-inch-long cucumbers in abundance here and called them pickles even before the pickling process began, according to Newsday archives. Eventually, a "white pickle" blight in the 1920s ended the area's pickle proliferation.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, there were 97 home sales with a median sale price of $555,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $310,500 and the high was $1,275,000. During that period a year earlier there were 122 home sales with a median sale price of $569,5000. The price range was $175,000 to $1,390,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 3.7 square miles

ZIP code 11740

Population 14,392

Median age 42.9

Median household income $112,333

Median home value $629,998*

Monthly LIRR ticket $363

School district Harborfields, Elwood

Graduation rate Harborfields 95%, Elwood 98% (NYS avg. 83%)

Parks Tri-Village Park, Harborfields Community Playground, Pickle Park

Library Harborfields Public Library, Greenlawn

Hospitals Huntington Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus routes H10, H30,

NOW ON THE MARKET

$849,000

Spread over 3,400 square feet is a four-bedroom, 2½ bath main residence and a one-bedroom legal apartment. The 0.85-acre property includes a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a great room with a cathedral ceiling, a finished basement and a free-standing barn/garage. Taxes are $18,419. Samuel Horowitz, Jared Sarney, Samuel Realty Group, 516-314-7788.

$599,999

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded Cape has a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an updated kitchen, a dining room, family room, office, media room and four large bedrooms. Taxes are $16,904. David Hyland, Kazuko Santinelli, Coach Real Estate, 631-427-9100.

$389,990

Sitting on a 0.20-acre lot, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom expanded ranch is the lowest priced home for sale in Greenlawn. It comes with central air conditioning and gas heat, 200-amp electric service, and an attached one-car garage. Taxes are $9,529. Dorrie Hammill, Century 21 Adams Real Estate, 631-661-7200.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,250,000

Address Clay Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1994

Lot size 1.29 acres

Taxes $21,303

+/- list price -$149,999

Days on market 152

$799,000

Address Geneva Place

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1978

Lot size 0.5 acre

Taxes $14,144

+/- list price $0

Days on market 79

$475,000

Address Gates Street

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1960

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $10,767

+/- list price -$4,900

Days on market 171

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 7

Price range $399,900 to $1,275,000

Tax range $10,944 to $20,019