Hauppauge sits near an airport and straddles four major highways. Yet accessibility is not the only appeal of the nearly 11-square-mile community.

"It’s a perfect suburbia," says Rob Scarito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, citing activities like Little League games, backyard barbecues and block parties, besides community parks. "Residents are very proud of Hauppauge. You see a lot of American flags along treelined sidewalk streets and people pushing strollers and walking their dogs."

The real estate market is hot. "On fire isn’t adequate to describe it," Scarito says. "Homes priced between $400,000 and $650,000 last only a day on the market, sometimes less," he says.

Colonials and ranch-style homes are most popular, and a few sections have a half-acre minimum on lot sizes. Some of the more established areas include Garden Estates, Terrace Hills and the Bird section, Scarito says.

The Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, formerly known as the Hauppauge Industrial Park, is the largest industrial park in the Northeast and the second-largest in the country, accounting for 8% of Long Island’s gross domestic product, according to the Hauppauge Industrial Association.

The Town of Smithtown last year approved zoning changes that would allow mixed-used development in the park the Hauppauge School District has challenged them in court, Newsday reported in January.

Hauppauge, which sits near the headwaters of the Nissequogue River, is Algonquin for "overflowed land." For a while, the area was called The Wheelers, after its first settler Thomas Wheeler, but the name reverted to Hauppauge in 1843, according to Newsday archives.

There is one condo and one co-op on the market, priced at $579,000 and $259,000, respectively.

Between March 31, 2020, and April 30, 2021, there were 154 home sales with a median sale price of $555,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $315,000 and the high was $1,100,000. During that period a year earlier there were 135 home sales with a median sale price of $510,000. The price range was $310,000 to $985,000.

Towns Smithtown and Islip

Area 10.7 square miles (5.7 square miles in Smithtown and 5 square miles in Islip)

County Suffolk

Population 20,005

Median age 43.6

Median household income $116,124

Median home value $595,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Central Islip or Smithtown $405

School district Hauppauge

Graduation rate 95% (NYS average 85%)

Library Hauppauge Public Library

Hospitals St. Catherine of Siena, Smithtown and Stony Brook University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus routes 45, 62

$599,000

At the end of a long drive on a 1.1-acre lot, this recently renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom expanded Cape offers updated utilities, two fireplaces and a two-car detached garage. Taxes are $10,821. Rob Scarito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-543-9400.

$579,000

A second-floor unit in the Hamlet at Wind Watch, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo has a deck that overlooks the 11th tee, a vaulted ceiling in the living room and a tray ceiling in the formal dining room. The complex offers a bar, restaurant, gym, tennis courts and pool. Taxes $9,497, monthly maintenance $466. Cheryl Constantine, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-759-0400.

$469,900

This three-bedroom, one-bath ranch has a two-sided wood-burning fireplace warming the living room and dining room. Upgrades include new natural gas heat, central air conditioning, windows and in-ground sprinklers. Taxes $12,783, Frank Mosca, Executive Group Realty, 631-282-8992.

$800,000

Address Hamlet Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1999

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $14,650

+/- list price -$29,000

Days on market 101

$693,000

Address Pinedale Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 5

Built 1963

Lot size 0.45 acre

Taxes $12,219

+/- list price $87,000

Days on market 491

$425,000

Address Walter Avenue

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1975

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $6,800

+/- list price +$10,000

Days on market 61

Number of listings 18

Price range $259,000 to $990,000

Tax range $8,390 to $19,504