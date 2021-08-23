A diverse mix and a vibrant downtown in Hempstead

THE SCOOP Ethnically and racially diverse, Hempstead is known nationally for Hofstra University and locally for its climbing school scores.

The incorporated village comprises about 55,000 residents who live on tree-lined streets surrounding a bustling, historic downtown with a wide variety of housing options, including Colonials, ranches, Victorians, Capes, condos and co-ops, said Barbara Danks, a licensed real estate salesperson with Rowan Realty. Many homes date to the early 1900s and feature hand-crafted woodwork.

"A lot of homeowners have been around for 30 or 40 years, and there’s a real nice family feel on many blocks," said Femi Adebanjo, an associate broker with Keller Williams Legendary.

Hempstead is one of the oldest villages in the nation, founded in 1643 when local Native Americans gave British settlers the use of 64,000 acres at a site downtown, according to the village website.

The Hempstead School District, which serves most of the village, is celebrating an 81% graduation rate this year, the most improved in the state, according to Hempstead Superintendent of Schools Regina Armstrong.

"We are implementing best educational practices that will continue to increase our graduation rate, knowing that this will have a positive impact on the value of the homes within our village," said Armstrong, who noted that the district is implementing a full-day pre-kindergarten program this fall.

Hempstead is known nationally for its 244-acre Hofstra University, a private institution with schools of law and medicine. The campus draws visitors who attend student theatrical productions such as the annual Shakespeare festival and sporting events or stroll the shady lanes of the campus arboretum.

The biggest downtown attraction is the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County, founded in 1970, where exhibits and educational programs promote appreciation of African American culture, art and traditions.

The downtown area is known for restaurants serving "an eclectic mix of food" from Central and South America and the Caribbean, said Luis Rodriguez of Goldstein, London & Rodriguez, a law firm located in the village for more than 60 years.

Downtown is also a transportation hub for those bound for the city or points east. The Long Island Rail Road station, the terminus for the Hempstead branch, is located across the street from the Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center, a major transfer point via the Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus system.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 3.7 miles

ZIP code 11550

Population 55,300

Median age 33.9

Median household income $62,569

Median home value $445,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Hempstead $270

School districts, graduation rates Hempstead 81% Uniondale 78%, Garden City 98% West Hempstead 88%, Rockville Centre 98%

Parks Kennedy Memorial Park, Lincoln Park

Library Hempstead Public Library

Hospitals Nassau University Medical Center, Mercy Hospital

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 5 co-ops and one condo on the market ranging in price from $99,000 to $384,900.

SALE PRICES Between June 30, 2020, and July 31, 2021, there were 326 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $100,000 and the high was $955,000. During that period a year earlier there were 285 home sales with a median sale price of $375,000. The price range was $116,000 to $965,000.

NOW ON THE MARKET

$799,000

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, three-bath Cape is located on a corner in Cathedral Gardens area on the Garden City border. Amenities include hardwood floors, formal dining room, den, sunroom, and eat-in kitchen with a mud room connecting to a two-car garage. Taxes are $25,335. Barbara Danks, Rowan Realty, 516-639-5215.

$514,000

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom Cape Cod built in 1949 was completely renovated in 2020 with a new kitchen, baths and vinyl siding. Located on 0.18 acres near Lincoln Park, it features an inground pool and finished basement. Taxes are $23,111. Femi N. Adebanjo, Keller Williams Legendary, 917-337-3727.

$369,000

Located near Main Street and the train and bus depots, this six-bedroom, two-bath Cape receives a "very walkable" 87 rating from WalkScore.com, which notes that for the homeowner, "most errands can be accomplished on foot." The house, built in 1920, features an eat-in kitchen, a first-floor master bedroom, natural gas heating and a finished basement with walk-out access. Taxes are $15,337. Kevin Boone, Keller Williams Realty Greater, 516-281-6059.

RECENTLY SOLD

$840,000

Address Bedell Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2.5

Built 1928

Lot size 0.18 acres

Taxes $18,414

+/- list price

Days on market 80

$490,000

Address Chase St.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1948

Lot size 40 x 120

Taxes $15,967

+/- list price -$9,000

Days on market 99

$250,000

Address Byrd St.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathroom 1

Built 1950

Lot size 40 x 100

Taxes $10,420

+/- list price -$9,999

Days on market 50

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 84

Price range $99,000 to $1.2 million

Tax range $9,690 to $32,639