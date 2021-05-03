Hewlett boasts good schools, library, nearby beaches

THE SCOOP

Good schools, nearby beaches and accessibility are what draw homebuyers to Hewlett, a one-square-mile community in the Five Towns area of southwest Nassau County, barely 40 minutes by train from Manhattan.

"Homes in Hewlett are generally in the 1,800- to 3,000-square-foot range," says Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, adding that "anything [priced] under a $1 million is flying off the shelf right now, going for asking price or over."

Larger properties and luxury homes are more common in nearby Hewlett Harbor, Hewlett Bay Park, and Hewlett Neck, according to Gerber.

"Hewlett is a charming suburban community that’s home to civic-minded residents, outstanding local businesses, a library that is second to none and some of the finest schools in New York State," says Town of Hempstead Councilman Anthony D'Esposito.

The 35-acre county-run Grant Park, in existence since 1955, has several ballfields and game courts, playground equipment, a jogging trail and an ice rink.

Hewlett and its neighboring communities derive their name from George Hewlett, of Buckinghamshire, England. In 1897, a Hewlett descendant donated the area to the Long Island Rail Road on condition that the name be changed to Hewlett, according to Newsday archives.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 12 co-ops and four condos on the market ranging in price from $163,800 to $845,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 29, 2020, and March 31, 2021, there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $667,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $336,600 and the high was $1,450,000. During that period a year earlier there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $620,000. The price range was $299,999 to $999,999.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 0.9 square mile

ZIP code 11557

Population 6,802

Median age 47.8

Median household income $103,177

Median home value $652,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket $270 from Hewlett

School district Hewlett-Woodmere, Lynbrook

Graduation rate Hewlett 95%, Lynbrook 97% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Grant Park

Library Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library

Hospitals NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, and St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Far Rockaway

Transit Nassau Inter-county Express bus route 31/32

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,339,000

This 4,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial has large rooms, vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors and a finished basement, among other features. Taxes are $40,089. Ronnie Gerber, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-623-4500.

$729,000

Large windows, skylights and an open concept layout brighten this three-bedroom, three-bathroom high ranch. An outdoor living area and a swimming pool help with entertainment. Taxes are $19,342. Leah Ferster, North East Queens Realty, 516-498-1110.

$279,000

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom co-operative apartment in the Hewlett Town House complex has a terrace overlooking a courtyard. The building has a 24-hour doorman, underground parking, a storage room and an in-ground pool. Maintenance is $1,610. Larisa Voldman, Doris Cohen, Compass Greater NY, 516-791-1313.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,150,000

Address Warwick Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2012

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $19,947

+/- list price -$100,000

Days on market 191

$949,000

Address Ives Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1922

Lot size 0.31 acre

Taxes $20,116

+/- list price -$49,000

Days on market 238

$303,000

Address Broadway

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1958

Lot size n/a

Maintenance $1,250

+/- list price +$4,000

Days on market 112

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 37

Price range $163,500 to $2,499,000

Tax range $13,488 to $40,417