Hewlett boasts good schools, library, nearby beaches
THE SCOOP
Good schools, nearby beaches and accessibility are what draw homebuyers to Hewlett, a one-square-mile community in the Five Towns area of southwest Nassau County, barely 40 minutes by train from Manhattan.
"Homes in Hewlett are generally in the 1,800- to 3,000-square-foot range," says Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, adding that "anything [priced] under a $1 million is flying off the shelf right now, going for asking price or over."
Larger properties and luxury homes are more common in nearby Hewlett Harbor, Hewlett Bay Park, and Hewlett Neck, according to Gerber.
"Hewlett is a charming suburban community that’s home to civic-minded residents, outstanding local businesses, a library that is second to none and some of the finest schools in New York State," says Town of Hempstead Councilman Anthony D'Esposito.
The 35-acre county-run Grant Park, in existence since 1955, has several ballfields and game courts, playground equipment, a jogging trail and an ice rink.
Hewlett and its neighboring communities derive their name from George Hewlett, of Buckinghamshire, England. In 1897, a Hewlett descendant donated the area to the Long Island Rail Road on condition that the name be changed to Hewlett, according to Newsday archives.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 12 co-ops and four condos on the market ranging in price from $163,800 to $845,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Feb. 29, 2020, and March 31, 2021, there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $667,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $336,600 and the high was $1,450,000. During that period a year earlier there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $620,000. The price range was $299,999 to $999,999.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area 0.9 square mile
ZIP code 11557
Population 6,802
Median age 47.8
Median household income $103,177
Median home value $652,500*
Monthly LIRR ticket $270 from Hewlett
School district Hewlett-Woodmere, Lynbrook
Graduation rate Hewlett 95%, Lynbrook 97% (NYS average 85%)
Parks Grant Park
Library Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library
Hospitals NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, and St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Far Rockaway
Transit Nassau Inter-county Express bus route 31/32
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org or sct-bus.org, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 36 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,339,000
This 4,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial has large rooms, vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors and a finished basement, among other features. Taxes are $40,089. Ronnie Gerber, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-623-4500.
$729,000
Large windows, skylights and an open concept layout brighten this three-bedroom, three-bathroom high ranch. An outdoor living area and a swimming pool help with entertainment. Taxes are $19,342. Leah Ferster, North East Queens Realty, 516-498-1110.
$279,000
This one-bedroom, two-bathroom co-operative apartment in the Hewlett Town House complex has a terrace overlooking a courtyard. The building has a 24-hour doorman, underground parking, a storage room and an in-ground pool. Maintenance is $1,610. Larisa Voldman, Doris Cohen, Compass Greater NY, 516-791-1313.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,150,000
Address Warwick Road
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3½
Built 2012
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $19,947
+/- list price -$100,000
Days on market 191
$949,000
Address Ives Road
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1922
Lot size 0.31 acre
Taxes $20,116
+/- list price -$49,000
Days on market 238
$303,000
Address Broadway
Style Co-op
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 1
Built 1958
Lot size n/a
Maintenance $1,250
+/- list price +$4,000
Days on market 112
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 37
Price range $163,500 to $2,499,000
Tax range $13,488 to $40,417