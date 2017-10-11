THE SCOOP Living in Holbrook “puts you in an area where you can just enjoy everything the Island has to offer,” says Christopher Armstrong, owner-broker of Century 21 Princeton Properties.

The area, he says, is centrally located between Long Island’s North and South shores and also about midway between Manhattan and Montauk. Adding to Holbrook’s appeal is its proximity to the Ronkonkoma train station, MacArthur Airport and the Long Island Expressway.

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

Holbrook is expected to have even more to offer, with the planned development of Islip Pines coming to the southern portion of the hamlet. In addition to 350 residential units, the 136-acre mixed-use project will offer a mix of industrial space, retail, athletic fields and other amenities, says Town of Islip Councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen. “It’s a huge project, and it’s going to be self-contained,” Mullen says. “The residents of Holbrook will have access and be able to reap the benefits.”

Another major project on the outskirts of Holbrook is the Ronkonkoma Hub, a 50-acre housing and retail development project near the train station. Suffolk County Legis. Bill Lindsay III (D-Bohemia), who lived in Holbrook for about 20 years, says the Hub will have a large impact on Holbrook. He says he is meeting with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the hope of gaining permission to add a fully fenced walking and biking path on the easement of the railroad to connect the Hub with Main Street in Holbrook.

“It would allow people to come and go,” Lindsay says. “For the business owners on Main Street in Holbrook, it would be a whole new customer base that they’d be connected to. For the residents of Holbrook, it would allow them to go back and forth to the Hub, and even commute to the train without having to drive their car and worry about parking.”

Lindsay says, long-term, there are conceptual plans to add a sewer line that would allow for the rebuild and revitalization of Main Street. The concept, he says, is to widen Main Street and make a dedicated curbed walking and biking path down the center, with storefronts pushed roadside and parking behind.

Rick Ammirati, the longtime president of the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce, says a Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grant was recently secured to install six lampposts on the Union Avenue corridor and that the Chamber is working to access more capital for future development projects in the area to facilitate the connectivity.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Holbrook — with what Ammirati calls “a great mix of good, hardworking, middle-class people” — is also home to Holbrook Country Club, the Sachem Public Library and the Lombardi family trio of Mama Lombardi’s, Villa Lombardi’s and Lombardi’s Market.

In terms of housing styles, Holbrook “covers the gamut” with a mix of ranches, Colonials, Capes, Contemporaries and others, Armstrong says. Prices range from around $250,000 to over $500,000, he adds. The area, he says, also offers variations of condominiums and co-ops, ranging from standard to luxury complexes, including The Colony at Holbrook.

Additional benefits to living in Holbrook, Lindsay says, are the Sachem School District, large parcels, and protected greenbelt and wooded areas surrounding the homes and communities.

CONDOS There are 12 condos on the market ranging in price from $212,000 to $537,500.

SALES PRICE Between Sept. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017, there were 226 home sales with a median sale price of $352,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $108,500 and the high was $620,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 190 home sales with a median sale price of $345,000. The price range was $112,000 to $615,000.

SCHOOLS Most students attend Sachem North High School. Some go to Sachem East High School.

OTHER STATS

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Town Islip and Brookhaven

Area Islip, 5.7 square miles; Brookhaven, 1.1 square miles

ZIP code 11741

Population 27,195

Median age 40.1

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Median household income $98,878*

Median home value $369,000

LIRR to NYC 66-85 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $391

School district Sachem

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$483,000

NORMA BOULEVARD After 99 days on the market, this four-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sold for $16,000 less than its asking price. The open concept house, with wood flooring, includes formal living and dining rooms, a den and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite boasts a private bathroom. It is on the upper level. The 0.27-acre property, with taxes of $10,673, features an in-ground heated pool, paver patios and a basketball court.

$400,000

PEARL STREET This four-bedroom Colonial sold for its asking price after 98 days on the market. The 1970 house has one full and two half-baths. It boasts an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Silestone countertops and a stone backsplash. The main level also includes a living room, dining room, den and bathroom. The master bedroom, which has a half-bath, is on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The 74-by-107-foot property, with taxes of $8,497, also includes a basement, a paver patio and an attached one-car garage.

$300,000

HUMMEL AVENUE Originally listed for $310,999, this three-bedroom ranch sold in June after 120 days on the market. The house, built in 1960, has one bathroom, which has been updated. The living room is adorned in crown molding and parquet flooring. In addition to an updated eat-in kitchen, there is a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to the yard of the 0.18-acre property. Taxes on the property, which includes an attached garage, are $7,122.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$290,000 This Cape, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room and a kitchen with cherry cabinets and a dining area. Taxes on the 0.36-acre property are 4,376. Daniel Osorio, Executive Group Realty, 631-292-0780

Trade-Up

$399,999 This four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch includes formal living and dining rooms, a den with a fireplace, and a master suite with a bath. The 0.25-acre property also has a basement and one-car garage. Taxes: $8,793. Rosalie Aglione, Saltbox Realty Inc., 631-472-3300

High-End

$472,000 This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial boasts a living room, family room with a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and master suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet. The 75-by-133-foot property includes a two-car garage and in-ground pool. Taxes: $11,417. Bryn Elliott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-332-8899

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 46

Price range $47,999 (mobile)-$599,990

Tax range $4,376-$13,632