Holbrook offers connectivity, possibilities, new Amazon station

Connectivity and promise are drawing homebuyers to Holbrook. The Suffolk County hamlet abounds with residential possibilities, says Angie Carpenter, Islip Town supervisor.

"There are beautiful single-family homes, and lots of apartments and condo complexes," she says. "People can stay in the community they love for their life cycle because of the housing options available."

The Holbrook Country Club is a Town-run public facility that offers an 18-hole golf course, a restaurant, catering space, and a playground, Carpenter says.

Close to major transportation hubs such as Long Island MacArthur Airport, the Long Island Expressway, Sunrise Highway and Ronkonkoma’s electrified railroad line, Holbrook has few homes for sale. "Homes usually sell during the first open house," says Ann Lodestro, of Century 21 Castle Realty. The most popular home styles are Colonials, Lodestro says. "It used to be ranches but not anymore. Buyers feel Colonials make a better impression."

Amazon is preparing a 144,400-square-foot building it has leased on Broadway as a delivery station that is expected to start operating later this year, creating more than 100 full-time jobs, according to a company spokesperson.

William Nicoll, a wealthy New York City politician, bought the land in Holbrook from Secatogue Indians in 1697, according to Newsday archives. Development didn’t start until 1848 when Alexander McCotter bought property and started selling small tracts. The name Holbrook was believed to have come from "Old Brook," which was the area’s name 125 years ago.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are seven condos on the market ranging in price from $298,888 to $449,890.

SALE PRICES

Between March 31, 2020, and April 30, 2021, there were 242 home sales with a median sale price of $450,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $35,000 (mobile home) and the high was $830,000. During that period a year earlier there were 239 home sales with a median sale price of $412,500. The price range was $152,400 to $925,000.

OTHER STATS

Towns Islip and Brookhaven

Area square miles Islip 5.7 , Brookhaven 1.1

ZIP code 11741

Population 25,824

Median age 41.5

Median household income $105,619

Median home value $460,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma $405

School district Sachem

Graduation rate 94%

Parks Alex DiGuardia Park, Michael Buckley Park, Pearl Street Park

Library Sachem Public Library (Holbrook)

Hospitals Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue), Stony Brook University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus route 59, 7a

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 119 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$598,800

With 2,400 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom center hall Colonial offers wood floors, custom molding, a fireplace, and a butler’s pantry off the kitchen. Mature gardens of perennials bloom throughout the season. Taxes are $11,709. Toby Stevens, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-588-9090.

$549,000

Sitting on a 0.26-acre lot, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1974. All three bathrooms have been renovated, and the backyard is home to a 20-by-40 in-ground pool. Taxes are $10,078. Ralph Windschuh, Ann Lodestro, Century 21 Castle RE Properties, 631-588-4663.

$499,999

$335,000

Located in the Woodgate Village condominium complex, this two-level, two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom townhouse-style condo is on the edge of a golf course and has central air conditioning. Taxes are $4,700 and monthly maintenance is $413. Leesa Haas, Leesa Byrnes Realty, 631-589-2000.

RECENTLY SOLD

$730,000

Address Bishop Lane

Style Expanded Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1988

Lot size 0.51 acre

Taxes $14,341

+/- list price -$49,990

Days on market 214

$515,000

Address Hummel Avenue

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1979

Lot size 0.22 acre

Taxes $9,998

+/- list price +$45,001

Days on market 62

$452,500

Address Smith Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1954

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $10,019

+/- list price +$28,357

Days on market 58

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 42

Price range $298,888 to $879,000

Tax range $4,666 to $16,497