Holbrook offers connectivity, possibilities, new Amazon station
THE SCOOP
Connectivity and promise are drawing homebuyers to Holbrook. The Suffolk County hamlet abounds with residential possibilities, says Angie Carpenter, Islip Town supervisor.
"There are beautiful single-family homes, and lots of apartments and condo complexes," she says. "People can stay in the community they love for their life cycle because of the housing options available."
The Holbrook Country Club is a Town-run public facility that offers an 18-hole golf course, a restaurant, catering space, and a playground, Carpenter says.
Close to major transportation hubs such as Long Island MacArthur Airport, the Long Island Expressway, Sunrise Highway and Ronkonkoma’s electrified railroad line, Holbrook has few homes for sale. "Homes usually sell during the first open house," says Ann Lodestro, of Century 21 Castle Realty. The most popular home styles are Colonials, Lodestro says. "It used to be ranches but not anymore. Buyers feel Colonials make a better impression."
Amazon is preparing a 144,400-square-foot building it has leased on Broadway as a delivery station that is expected to start operating later this year, creating more than 100 full-time jobs, according to a company spokesperson.
William Nicoll, a wealthy New York City politician, bought the land in Holbrook from Secatogue Indians in 1697, according to Newsday archives. Development didn’t start until 1848 when Alexander McCotter bought property and started selling small tracts. The name Holbrook was believed to have come from "Old Brook," which was the area’s name 125 years ago.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are seven condos on the market ranging in price from $298,888 to $449,890.
SALE PRICES
Between March 31, 2020, and April 30, 2021, there were 242 home sales with a median sale price of $450,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $35,000 (mobile home) and the high was $830,000. During that period a year earlier there were 239 home sales with a median sale price of $412,500. The price range was $152,400 to $925,000.
OTHER STATS
Towns Islip and Brookhaven
Area square miles Islip 5.7 , Brookhaven 1.1
ZIP code 11741
Population 25,824
Median age 41.5
Median household income $105,619
Median home value $460,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma $405
School district Sachem
Graduation rate 94%
Parks Alex DiGuardia Park, Michael Buckley Park, Pearl Street Park
Library Sachem Public Library (Holbrook)
Hospitals Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue), Stony Brook University Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit bus route 59, 7a
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 119 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$598,800
With 2,400 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom center hall Colonial offers wood floors, custom molding, a fireplace, and a butler’s pantry off the kitchen. Mature gardens of perennials bloom throughout the season. Taxes are $11,709. Toby Stevens, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-588-9090.
$549,000
Sitting on a 0.26-acre lot, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1974. All three bathrooms have been renovated, and the backyard is home to a 20-by-40 in-ground pool. Taxes are $10,078. Ralph Windschuh, Ann Lodestro, Century 21 Castle RE Properties, 631-588-4663.
$499,999
$335,000
Located in the Woodgate Village condominium complex, this two-level, two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom townhouse-style condo is on the edge of a golf course and has central air conditioning. Taxes are $4,700 and monthly maintenance is $413. Leesa Haas, Leesa Byrnes Realty, 631-589-2000.
RECENTLY SOLD
$730,000
Address Bishop Lane
Style Expanded Ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1988
Lot size 0.51 acre
Taxes $14,341
+/- list price -$49,990
Days on market 214
$515,000
Address Hummel Avenue
Style High ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1979
Lot size 0.22 acre
Taxes $9,998
+/- list price +$45,001
Days on market 62
$452,500
Address Smith Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1954
Lot size 0.24 acre
Taxes $10,019
+/- list price +$28,357
Days on market 58
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 42
Price range $298,888 to $879,000
Tax range $4,666 to $16,497