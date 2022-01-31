A cultural hotspot, Huntington keeps growing, with new apartments, boutique hotel
THE SCOOP Huntington hamlet attracts people "seeking a great lifestyle in close proximity to city limits, great public parks, public beaches, and a community that not only offers diversity in demographics, but also diversity in restaurants, cultural venues, in neighborhoods, in architectural design," says Risa Ziegler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Due to the popularity of the village, which includes The Paramount music venue and Heckscher Park, with its placid pond, summer concert series and art museum, parking has been a perennial issue, but may one day be ameliorated by a proposed parking garage just south of Main Street.
"The big problem with it is dollars and cents," says Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth, adding that some of the estimated $22 million price tag might be defrayed through federal infrastructure package funds.
There’s been a raft of new apartments in the downtown area in recent years, including the 26-unit Ice House on Stewart Avenue among the 155 units built in the past decade or so. In addition, an 80-room "boutique" Hampton Inn on Main Street is slated to open this spring.
The greatest barriers to yet more development, however, are strains on parking and sewers.
Smyth objects to an overabundance of studio and one-bedroom apartments in the village, saying that the original zoning intended living spaces over ground-floor shops to be "large, family-sized apartments" for those working below.
Homes, which start in the low $500,000s and can reach into the millions for waterfront properties, run the gamut from vintage Colonials, Victorians, ranches, high ranches and some estates.
Last year, residents petitioned for the creation of a historic district on Sammis Street, says Robert Hughes, Huntington’s town historian. "The residents are talking about expanding it to some of the neighboring streets to protect that historic feel and character that adds so much to the atmosphere of Huntington village," says Hughes.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are four condos on the market, ranging for $725,000 to $1.34 million.
SALE PRICES Between and there were 500 home sales with a median sale price of $635,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $280,000 and the high was $999,000. During that period a year earlier there were 500 home sales with a median sale price of $621,750. The price range was $203,000 to $1.1 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Huntington
Area 7.6 square miles
ZIP code 11743
Population 19,645
Median age 49.1
Median household income $123,797
Median home value $715,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Huntington $363
School districts, graduation rates Huntington (91%), Harborfields (95%), Cold Spring Harbor (99%)
Park Heckscher Park
Libraries Huntington, Harborfields, Cold Spring Harbor
Hospital Huntington Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes S1, H10, H20, H30
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 294 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$ 1.1 million
Boasting views of the Long Island Sound, this three-bedroom, four-bath home was completely renovated, with an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen, new windows and hardwood floors. The 2,662-square-foot home is located in the private Knollwood beach community and has a deeded beach mooring. Taxes are $14,291. Markella Karousis, ERealty Advisors. 516-888-9715.
$899,000
This 2,400-square-foot custom-built duplex has two separate living areas and entrances, With six bedrooms and three baths, there's opportunity for rental income with an accessory apartment with proper permits. There are hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a pull-down attic. Taxes are $14,924. Tamara Stark, Compass Greater NY, 516-703-3360.
$625,000
With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this expanded Cape with an open floor plan has a new kitchen with solid wood cabinets, stone backsplash and tile floor, and updated baths and roof. The nearly 2900-square-foot home is close to Fleets Cove Beach and features cathedral ceilings, a stone fireplace, hardwood floors and a large deck. Taxes are $11,071; a sale is pending. Melissa D’Angelo and Margaret Callinan, Compass Greater NY, 631-629-7719.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.7 million
Wilder Lane
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3
Built 2021
Lot size 1 acre
Taxes $11,752
+/- List price -$199,000
Days on market 74
$761,500
Doti Court
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1979
Lot size 0.94 acre
Taxes $17,005
+/- List price -$57,500
Days on market 84
$455,000
Willow Ave.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1930
Lot size 0.12 acre
Taxes $10,629
+/- List price +$55,001
Days on market 59
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 44
Price range $459,000 to $5.85 million
Tax range $5,284 to $36,765