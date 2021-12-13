Inwood's older homes expanding, with new developments on tap
Inwood — the second largest of the Five Towns — has a quaint, residential feel, with walking paths on the bay and homes that are attracting many young people, says Milka Forst, broker/owner of Milky Forst Properties. "People are buying these small houses and building them up to accommodate their larger families," she says.
And though JFK Airport lies across Jamaica Bay from Inwood, most residents of the hamlet seem to get used to the perpetual sound of planes, and those who don’t typically look to live elsewhere, Forst says.
In 2019, the Town of Hempstead rezoned some blighted industrial areas just north of the Inwood and Lawrence Long Island Rail Road stations as transportation-oriented housing districts where residents could easily walk to trains and businesses.
To date, two projects have filed for building permits in Inwood and North Lawrence that should be developed in the near future, says Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman. They will combine large residential buildings, where 10% of the units are affordable, with retail, parks and amenities that will significantly improve the area. "I think it will add to the value and the quality of life in the community," Blakeman says.
The current housing stock is mostly split-levels and Capes, along with a few Colonials, with prices starting in the high $500,000s and going up to about $1.3 million, Forst says.
Once predominantly forest and marshland, the hamlet rapidly developed soon after the railroad came to the Rockaways in 1868. Two decades later, Inwood got its name when its 1,100 residents petitioned for a post office. Located on Jamaica Bay, the 16-acre Inwood Park has a roller rink, boat launch, jogging path, picnic areas and playground. And there are golf courses, tennis courts and a beach club at the private Inwood Country Club, which is more than 100 years old.
"It’s a very diverse community with a very strong civic-minded culture," Blakeman says. "There are a lot of good things happening in Inwood."
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Oct. 31, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, there were 26 home sales with a median sale price of $567,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $375,000 and the high was $1.066 million. During that period a year earlier there 24 home sales with a median sale price of $474,500. The price range was $210,000 to $750,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area 1.6 square miles
ZIP code 11096
Population 11,340
Median age 33.2
Median household income $57,723
Median home value 590,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Inwood $270
School district, graduation rate Lawrence Union Free School District (77.6%)
Parks Inwood Park, Terrace Garden Park
Library Peninsula Public Library
Hospital St. John's Episcopal Hospital
Transit NICE Routes 31, 32
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 9 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$719,000
At 2,154 square feet, this five-bedroom, two-bath high ranch has a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new paint job and carpeting, and refinished hardwood floors. With proper permits, it can be a mother-daughter home. Taxes are $8,518. Pinchus (Peter) Heskiel, Pin It Realty, 347-628-8113.
$699,000
With the primary bedroom on the first floor, this 1,100-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bath Cape features an eat-in-kitchen, full-height basement and new roof. The 0.15-acre property has an attached one-car garage. Taxes are $9,385. Milka Forst, Milky Forst Properties, 516-239-0306.
$585,000
This 1,298-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bath home has natural gas heat and a full unfinished basement. Built in 1928, the house was recently updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen and refinished hardwood floors. The 0.06-acre property is located in the middle of the block and is fenced in. Taxes are $7,029. Jay Goldman, Julia Stevens Realty, 516-295-1454.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.066 million
Address E. Wanser Ave.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3 full, 2 half
Built 1899
Lot size 0.17 acre
Taxes $8,572
+/- list price +$87,000
Days on market 91
$680,000
Address Doughty Blvd.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1907
Lot size 0.11 acre
Taxes $8,040
+/- list price -$40,000
Days on market 222
$550,000
Address Lawrence Ave.
Style Expanded Cape
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 1
Built 1956
Lot size 0.21 acre
Taxes $7,706
+/- list price +$1,000
Days on market 64
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 10
Price range $399,000 to $800,000
Tax range $6,259 to $9,385