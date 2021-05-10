Islip's vibrant main street fosters sense of community

THE SCOOP

Perched on the South Shore looking out to the Great South Bay, the hamlet of Islip has much to offer, says Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter. "It has a small bay beach, a gazebo and playground," she says about the Islip Town beach. "For seniors or families with little kids, there’s no long schlep to a beach."

The charming main street with ample municipal parking creates a sense of community, Carpenter says. It has popular eateries, an old-fashioned ice cream shop, a candy store, a butcher, a jewelry store and an array of customary main street businesses. A farmers market pops up 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and attracts a lot of walkers, she adds.

The community, which abuts East Islip and Islip Terrace to the east and is a few miles east of West Islip, has an appealing vibe, says Annette Mina, associate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "Many homebuyers say they want to be able to walk to Main Street, and residents tend to gather there."

Homes in the area are primarily Colonials and ranches, but there are Capes north of Sunrise and Montauk highways, Mina says. South of Montauk Highway is known for large historic Colonials, she says. "The real estate market is more active than I’ve seen in 43 years. City people want larger work space in their home and current residents working from home want to be more comfortable, and they are the trade-up buyers."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are two condos on the market ranging in price from $179,999 to $188,500.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 29, 2020, and March 31, 2021, there were 152 home sales with a median sale price of $450,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $217,500 and the high was $1,710,000. During that period a year earlier there were 156 home sales with a median sale price of $415,000. The price range was $40,000 to $1,175,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area 5.4 square miles

ZIP code 11751

County Suffolk

Population 17,853

Median age 41.6

Median household income $110,387

Median home value $465,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405

School district Islip

Parks Islip Town Park, Veterans Memorial Park, pocket parks

Library Islip Public Library

Hospitals Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip and South Shore University Hospital, Bay Shore

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus lines 40, 42, 36

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 97 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,350,000

Sitting on a 0.69-acre canal-front lot, this 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Postmodern home is in the Bayberry Point complex and features walls of windows on two levels, an in-ground pool, bulkheading and extensive decking. Taxes are $42,120. Laura Riportella, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-581-8855.

$949,000

With a Ponderosa-inspired exterior, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a high-end kitchen, skylights and a legal one-bedroom accessory apartment. The master suite has two walk-in closets. Taxes are $27,317. David Sanders, Tanya Fuchs, Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates, 631-665-1500.

$300,000

Sitting on a 75-by-125-foot treed lot between Montauk and Sunrise highways, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Cape has plenty of windows and a first-floor master bedroom. Taxes are $11,805. Christine and Jan Hermanowski, Signature Premier Properties, 631-567-0100.

RECENTLY SOLD

$750,000

Address Bayview Avenue

Style Split level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1952

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $17,901

+/- list price -$19,000

Days on market 74

$467,000

Address Spur Drive South

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1965

Lot size 0.41 acre

Taxes $13,170

+/- list price +$2,000

Days on market 119

$187,000

Address Finch Lane

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1

Built 1970

Lot size n/a

Maintenance $913

+/- list price -$2,000

Days on market 139

ON ONEKEY MLS

Price range $179,999 to $1,749,000

Tax range $11,325 to $42,120