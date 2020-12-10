Kings Park abounds in parkland, beaches, good schools

THE SCOOP

A hamlet that is home to the Sunken Meadow State Park and Nissequogue River State Park, Kings Park is a coveted locale with a strong sense of community.

"The real estate market is hot," with bidding wars raging over the few homes on the market, says Denise Rogers, sales agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "Multiple-generation families are very common in Kings Park because people tend to stay in the area," she adds.

"Kings Park is the kind of place where community and family are one in the same," says Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, a Kings Park resident. "Kings Park is home to excellent schools, a vibrant downtown, the pristine parkland, beaches and greenbelt trails, and is centrally located for an easy commute."

The area has several municipal projects recently completed or underway, says Nicole Garguilo, Smithtown Town spokesperson. "The timeline is moving right along... much of this coming year, the extension of the sewer district will be going through the legislative process," she wrote in an email. "If all goes well, the County will break ground in spring of 2022."

Hudson Place at Kings Park, a 36-unit high-end, transit-oriented rental development, is complete and accepting tenants. Renovations were recently completed at Flynn Memorial Ball Park and Kings Park Memorial Playground. And a new municipal parking lot off Main Street on Pulaski Road just opened.

Retail business owners are pleased about the sewer project, says Diane Motherway, executive director of the Kings Park Chamber of Commerce, whose motto for the community is "North Shore’s Best Kept Secret." The sewer project will allow property owners to expand their properties, she says. With all the improvements, "Kings Park is on the rise," Motherway says.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The area has come a long way since it was a farming community known as Indian Head. An Episcopal priest came to the area in 1869 with a dream to create a retreat for orphans and people with disabilities, according to Newsday archives. The facility he built over 600 acres was the start of a trend that led to several institutional facilities for the mentally ill in the area, including the Kings Park Psychiatric Hospital, which closed in 1996.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are one condo and two co-ops on the market, ranging in price from $219,000 to $549,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Nov. 1, 2019, and Nov. 10, 2020, there were157 home sales with a median sale price of $490,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $235,000 and the high was $950,000. During that period a year earlier there were 197 home sales with a median sale price of $465,000. The price range was $220,000 to $998,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Smithtown

Area square miles 6

ZIP code 11754

Population 18,068

Median age 45.7

Median household income $105,500

Median home value $500,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405

School district Most students go to Kings Park

Parks Sunken Meadow State Park, Flynn Memorial Park, and San Remo Park and Playground.

Library Smithtown Library-Kings Park Building

Hospitals St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center, Huntington Hospital

Transit Kings Park LIRR station, Suffolk County Transit Bus route 56

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org

*Based on 87 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$774,999

Sitting on a midblock, quarter-acre lot, this five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom expanded Colonial was built in 1966 and has updated bathrooms, an updated eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, crown and base molding, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground heated pool. Taxes are $15,853. Carrie Tierno, Coach Realtors, 631-360-2900.

$549,000

The largest model in the Lakebridge condo community, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathhroom end unit is a spacious 2,256 square feet. The house has two levels, with the master bedroom on the main floor. There is a large eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a family room with a gas fireplace. The complex offers a clubhouse, a pool and tennis courts. Taxes are $7,246 and monthly common charges are $575. Deborah Lettieri, Signature Premier Properties, 631-360-2800.

$439,000

In the San Remo section of Kings Park, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch features hardwood floors throughout, a cathedral ceiling in the living room and a finished basement. The 0.13-acre property is close to Nissequogue River. Taxes are $8,740. Debra Newton, Signature Premier Properties, 631-368-6800.

RECENTLY SOLD

$825,000

Address Terri Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1993

Lot size 0.5 acre

Taxes $20,323

+/- list price +$26,000

Days on market 99

$695,000

Address Geoffrey Lane

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 5

Built 2012

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $17,489

+/- list price -$44,999

Days on market 148

$469,000

Address Birch Road

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1991

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $9,879

+/- list price +$20,000

Days on market 124

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 24

Price range $219,000 to $774,999

Tax range $6,745 to $17,494