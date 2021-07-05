Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space
THE SCOOP
Although you won’t find a lake in Lake Grove — there’s one in nearby Lake Ronkonkoma — you will find plenty of green space.
"We’re proud of our parks," says Mayor Bob Scottaline, calling them "the envy of the area."
Settled in the early 1700s as primarily a farming community, Lake Grove was incorporated as a village in 1968.
"We keep a close eye on the commercial properties and make sure aesthetically they fit in with the residential properties in the area," notes Scottaline.
"There is money in the area, and because we keep the signage and the eye distractions to a minimum, I believe businesses want to come in," he says.
While Smith Haven Mall has been a longtime anchor for Lake Grove, Scottaline hopes to attract more businesses into the village. To that end, Village Hall is endeavoring to create a more welcoming atmosphere for commercial tenants by helping to expedite the permit process, the mayor said.
Unlike some other Long Island communities, Lake Grove doesn’t have a true downtown. "When you come down Hawkins Avenue, that’s basically our downtown area," Scottaline says. "That’s another reason we try to keep Middle County Road aesthetically pleasing, because that’s what people see when they drive through Lake Grove."
Lake Grove’s location is excellent, says Frank Mistretta, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
"It’s close to the mall; it’s close restaurants; it’s close to on-and-off exits, so it’s centrally located," says Mistretta, who’s currently marketing a house in the 21-home Hidden Oaks development, the only gated community in the village.
Location is key, agrees Robin Bennett, who’s lived in the area for 35 years.
"A big bonus for us is Lake Grove’s right smack in the middle of Long Island, where we’re just a few miles from the airport, the Long Island Rail Road and the Long Island Expressway. And we’re 15 minutes from the Long Island Sound and 15 minutes from the South Shore beaches."
Noting the many parks with walking trails, tennis and basketball courts within walking distance of her home, a village-run summer camp and various holiday events, Bennett says, "It’s a very family oriented neighborhood."
Lake Grove's annual summer festival will be held on Aug. 15, with food, a classic car show, carnival and live music.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
None currently on the market.
SALE PRICES
Between April 30, 2020, and May 31, 2021, there were 141 home sales with a median sale price of $465,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $237,500 and the high was $815,000. During that period a year earlier there were 147 home sales with a median sale price of $435,000. The price range was $230,000 to $825,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Brookhaven
ZIP code 11755
Area 2.95 square miles
Population 11, 056
Median age 41.2
Median household income $114,676
Median home value $417,800
Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station $405
School districts Three Village, Middle Country, Sachem
Graduation rates High Schools: Three Village Central School District (95.3%);
Middle Country Central School District (91%), Sachem Central School District (94.0%)
Parks Dorchester Park, Robert J. Henke Nature Preserve Passive Park, Olga Wilk Memorial Park, Metzner Park
Libraries Middle Country Public Library, Sachem Public Library
Hospitals Stony Brook, Mather, St. Charles, St. Catherine of Siena
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1.125 million
Located in a private gated community, this 3,200-square-foot custom stone Colonial, built in 2003, has 5 bedrooms, 3½ baths with tray ceilings, imported tiles, wainscoting, oak floors, granite countertops and butler’s pantry. Taxes are $17,269. Frank Mistretta, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-495-8820.
$699,000
Built in 2005, this Colonial has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, high cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. The .48 acre property has a sprawling fenced in yard with a large deck. The home has two new furnaces and hot water heater. Taxes are $17,852. Patricia Bergin-Weichbrodt and Dorothy Ziccardi, Eric G. Ramsay Jr Associates, 631-665-1500.
$599,000
This 2,162-square-foot, 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial has a large master suite, new hot water heater and newer appliances, granite counters and roof. The 0.2 acre property is located just yards from a local park. Taxes are $11,467. Donna and Raymond Pensivy, Signature Premier Properties 516-361-2022.
RECENTLY SOLD
Price $805,000
Address 57 Symphony Dr.
Style Townhouse
Bedrooms 2
Bathroom 2½
Built 2008
Lot Size 0.04 acres
Taxe: $7,079
+/- list price +$6,000
Days on the market 58
Price $590,000
Address 37 Longstreet Dr.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Built 1970
Lot Size 0.27 acres
Taxes $12,807
+/- list price +$49,000
Days on the market 29
Price $375,000
Address 41 Penn St.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1965
Lot Size 80 x 100
Taxes $8,186
+/- list price Sold for asking
Days on the market 70
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 27
Price range $379,000 to $1.299M
Tax range $5,361 to $30,830