Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space

THE SCOOP

Although you won’t find a lake in Lake Grove — there’s one in nearby Lake Ronkonkoma — you will find plenty of green space.

"We’re proud of our parks," says Mayor Bob Scottaline, calling them "the envy of the area."

Settled in the early 1700s as primarily a farming community, Lake Grove was incorporated as a village in 1968.

"We keep a close eye on the commercial properties and make sure aesthetically they fit in with the residential properties in the area," notes Scottaline.

"There is money in the area, and because we keep the signage and the eye distractions to a minimum, I believe businesses want to come in," he says.

While Smith Haven Mall has been a longtime anchor for Lake Grove, Scottaline hopes to attract more businesses into the village. To that end, Village Hall is endeavoring to create a more welcoming atmosphere for commercial tenants by helping to expedite the permit process, the mayor said.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Unlike some other Long Island communities, Lake Grove doesn’t have a true downtown. "When you come down Hawkins Avenue, that’s basically our downtown area," Scottaline says. "That’s another reason we try to keep Middle County Road aesthetically pleasing, because that’s what people see when they drive through Lake Grove."

Lake Grove’s location is excellent, says Frank Mistretta, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"It’s close to the mall; it’s close restaurants; it’s close to on-and-off exits, so it’s centrally located," says Mistretta, who’s currently marketing a house in the 21-home Hidden Oaks development, the only gated community in the village.

Location is key, agrees Robin Bennett, who’s lived in the area for 35 years.

"A big bonus for us is Lake Grove’s right smack in the middle of Long Island, where we’re just a few miles from the airport, the Long Island Rail Road and the Long Island Expressway. And we’re 15 minutes from the Long Island Sound and 15 minutes from the South Shore beaches."

Noting the many parks with walking trails, tennis and basketball courts within walking distance of her home, a village-run summer camp and various holiday events, Bennett says, "It’s a very family oriented neighborhood."

Lake Grove's annual summer festival will be held on Aug. 15, with food, a classic car show, carnival and live music.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

None currently on the market.

SALE PRICES

Between April 30, 2020, and May 31, 2021, there were 141 home sales with a median sale price of $465,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $237,500 and the high was $815,000. During that period a year earlier there were 147 home sales with a median sale price of $435,000. The price range was $230,000 to $825,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

ZIP code 11755

Area 2.95 square miles

Population 11, 056

Median age 41.2

Median household income $114,676

Median home value $417,800

Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station $405

School districts Three Village, Middle Country, Sachem

Graduation rates High Schools: Three Village Central School District (95.3%);

Middle Country Central School District (91%), Sachem Central School District (94.0%)

Parks Dorchester Park, Robert J. Henke Nature Preserve Passive Park, Olga Wilk Memorial Park, Metzner Park

Libraries Middle Country Public Library, Sachem Public Library

Hospitals Stony Brook, Mather, St. Charles, St. Catherine of Siena

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.125 million

Located in a private gated community, this 3,200-square-foot custom stone Colonial, built in 2003, has 5 bedrooms, 3½ baths with tray ceilings, imported tiles, wainscoting, oak floors, granite countertops and butler’s pantry. Taxes are $17,269. Frank Mistretta, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-495-8820.

$699,000

Built in 2005, this Colonial has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, high cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. The .48 acre property has a sprawling fenced in yard with a large deck. The home has two new furnaces and hot water heater. Taxes are $17,852. Patricia Bergin-Weichbrodt and Dorothy Ziccardi, Eric G. Ramsay Jr Associates, 631-665-1500.

$599,000

This 2,162-square-foot, 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial has a large master suite, new hot water heater and newer appliances, granite counters and roof. The 0.2 acre property is located just yards from a local park. Taxes are $11,467. Donna and Raymond Pensivy, Signature Premier Properties 516-361-2022.

RECENTLY SOLD

Price $805,000

Address 57 Symphony Dr.

Style Townhouse

Bedrooms 2

Bathroom 2½

Built 2008

Lot Size 0.04 acres

Taxe: $7,079

+/- list price +$6,000

Days on the market 58

Price $590,000

Address 37 Longstreet Dr.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Built 1970

Lot Size 0.27 acres

Taxes $12,807

+/- list price +$49,000

Days on the market 29

Price $375,000

Address 41 Penn St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1965

Lot Size 80 x 100

Taxes $8,186

+/- list price Sold for asking

Days on the market 70

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 27

Price range $379,000 to $1.299M

Tax range $5,361 to $30,830