Laurel a quiet North Fork locale, with a pristine 30-acre lake and preserve
THE SCOOP
A bucolic North Fork community, originally called Middle District and then Franklinville, Laurel got its name in 1890, according to Newsday archives. The 3.4-square-mile area stretches north from the Peconic Bay to Sound Avenue.
Laurel is one of the quieter locales of Southold Town, according to town Supervisor Scott Russell. "It’s quaint… and used to have its own school district that actually operated out of a red schoolhouse."
At the center of the hamlet is Laurel Lake, considered a hidden gem, a 30-acre body of water said to be a remnant of a large chunk of glacial ice. Once the ice melted, the remaining hollow in the ground filled with groundwater. The lake has some of the clearest pond water on Long Island, according to the state Department of Conservation.
Around the lake is Laurel Lake Park, which offers sports facilities.
Separate from the lake is the 174-acre Laurel Lake Preserve and its 14 miles of hiking trails around Laurel Lake. "The preserve was specifically created to protect the environmental attributes around the lake which is considered a watershed recharge basin," Russell says.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos on the market in Laurel.
SALE PRICES
Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 15 home sales with a median sale price of $699,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $402,500 and the high was $5,450,000. During that period a year earlier there were again 15 home sales with a median sale price of $490,000. The price range was $273,000 to $1,745,000.
OTHER STATS FOR 11948 ZIP CODE
Town Southold and Riverhead
Area square miles 3.4
Population 922
Median age 37.7
Median household income $132,813
Median home value $625,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Mattituck $500
School district Mattituck-Cutchogue
Graduation rate 90% (NYS 83%)
Parks Laurel Lake Park, Peconic Bay Park
Library Mattituck Library
Hospitals Eastern Long Island Hospital (Greenport), Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)
Attractions Wineries, farm stands with family activities, annual Mattituck Strawberry Festival
Transit Suffolk County Bus Transit S92 (Riverhead to Orient)
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com
*Based on 9 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$2,200,000
At the intersection of woodland and farmland, this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Postmodern home is on 3.6 acres and offers a first-floor master suite with a wall of windows and a French door leading to the patio, a great room with a fireplace off a high-end kitchen and a second-floor family room. This home has 5,139 square feet of living space. Taxes are $19,894. Theresa Boyle Romanelli, Century 21 Albertson Realty, 631-765-3800.
$1,300,000
In the private Laurel Links Country Club community and right on its golf course, this three-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Postmodern home has hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, an eat-in kitchen and a finished basement. Bonus amenities include an indoor gunite pool, a sauna and a hot tub. Taxes are $14,315. Lee Beninati and Marie Beninati, Beninati Realty, 631-765-5333.
$574,999
Sitting on 0.26-acre lot near a golf course and Peconic Bay, this three-bedroom, one-bath ranch comes with a living room with a whole-wall brick fireplace, a bonus large family room with its own outdoor entrance and a two-car attached garage. Ownership comes with access to a private beach. Taxes are $6,154. Loretta McLean, The Bayland Group, 516-524-9009.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,900,000
Address Peconic Bay Boulevard
Style Two-story
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 5
Built 2018
Lot size 0.58 acre
Taxes $16,314
+/- list price $0
Days on market 242
$760,000
Address Albo Drive
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1973
Lot size 0.43 acre
Taxes $6,519
+/- list price +$65,000
Days on market 69
$475,000
Address 6th Street
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1967
Lot size 0.21
Taxes $5,294
+/- list price -$14,000
Days on market 62
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 7
Price range $574,999 to $5,200,000
Tax range $6,154 to $20,035