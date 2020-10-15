THE SCOOP

A bucolic North Fork community, originally called Middle District and then Franklinville, Laurel got its name in 1890, according to Newsday archives. The 3.4-square-mile area stretches north from the Peconic Bay to Sound Avenue.

Laurel is one of the quieter locales of Southold Town, according to town Supervisor Scott Russell. "It’s quaint… and used to have its own school district that actually operated out of a red schoolhouse."

At the center of the hamlet is Laurel Lake, considered a hidden gem, a 30-acre body of water said to be a remnant of a large chunk of glacial ice. Once the ice melted, the remaining hollow in the ground filled with groundwater. The lake has some of the clearest pond water on Long Island, according to the state Department of Conservation.

Around the lake is Laurel Lake Park, which offers sports facilities.

Separate from the lake is the 174-acre Laurel Lake Preserve and its 14 miles of hiking trails around Laurel Lake. "The preserve was specifically created to protect the environmental attributes around the lake which is considered a watershed recharge basin," Russell says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are no condos on the market in Laurel.

SALE PRICES

Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 15 home sales with a median sale price of $699,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $402,500 and the high was $5,450,000. During that period a year earlier there were again 15 home sales with a median sale price of $490,000. The price range was $273,000 to $1,745,000.

OTHER STATS FOR 11948 ZIP CODE

Town Southold and Riverhead

Area square miles 3.4

Population 922

Median age 37.7

Median household income $132,813

Median home value $625,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Mattituck $500

School district Mattituck-Cutchogue

Graduation rate 90% (NYS 83%)

Parks Laurel Lake Park, Peconic Bay Park

Library Mattituck Library

Hospitals Eastern Long Island Hospital (Greenport), Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)

Attractions Wineries, farm stands with family activities, annual Mattituck Strawberry Festival

Transit Suffolk County Bus Transit S92 (Riverhead to Orient)

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 9 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,200,000

At the intersection of woodland and farmland, this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Postmodern home is on 3.6 acres and offers a first-floor master suite with a wall of windows and a French door leading to the patio, a great room with a fireplace off a high-end kitchen and a second-floor family room. This home has 5,139 square feet of living space. Taxes are $19,894. Theresa Boyle Romanelli, Century 21 Albertson Realty, 631-765-3800.

$1,300,000

In the private Laurel Links Country Club community and right on its golf course, this three-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Postmodern home has hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, an eat-in kitchen and a finished basement. Bonus amenities include an indoor gunite pool, a sauna and a hot tub. Taxes are $14,315. Lee Beninati and Marie Beninati, Beninati Realty, 631-765-5333.

$574,999

Sitting on 0.26-acre lot near a golf course and Peconic Bay, this three-bedroom, one-bath ranch comes with a living room with a whole-wall brick fireplace, a bonus large family room with its own outdoor entrance and a two-car attached garage. Ownership comes with access to a private beach. Taxes are $6,154. Loretta McLean, The Bayland Group, 516-524-9009.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,900,000

Address Peconic Bay Boulevard

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 5

Built 2018

Lot size 0.58 acre

Taxes $16,314

+/- list price $0

Days on market 242

$760,000

Address Albo Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1973

Lot size 0.43 acre

Taxes $6,519

+/- list price +$65,000

Days on market 69

$475,000

Address 6th Street

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1967

Lot size 0.21

Taxes $5,294

+/- list price -$14,000

Days on market 62

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 7

Price range $574,999 to $5,200,000

Tax range $6,154 to $20,035