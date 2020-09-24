Historic Lawrence praised for its serene beauty, luxury
THE SCOOP
Lawrence had its origins before the Civil War, when a pair of eponymous investor brothers started buying property in the area, according to Newsday’s Hometown Long Island publication. Alfred and Newbold Lawrence aimed to turn the place into a summer resort for the wealthy – and nearby beaches helped make that happen.
The village was incorporated in 1897. Some 123 years later it’s still a showcase of luxury homes, according to Milky Forst of Milky Forst Properties. "Lawrence has always been known for upscale housing, real luxury homes," she says. At one time, she says, the homes were mostly Traditional in style, but the newer homes lean toward Contemporary.
The Regency, a condo community built eight years ago, "brings in a whole different clientele – young couples with no children and retirees who are downsizing," Forst says.
Property ownership in the village comes with several amenities. Among them are access to the Lawrence Yacht and Country Club which includes a restaurant, an 18-hole golf course, a 70-slip marina, and 10 tennis courts. Village amenities at the Lawrence Middle School include a playground , an eight-lane jogging track, two basketball half-courts, and four tennis courts, according to Mayor Alex Edelman.
Edelman praises his village, one of Nassau County’s Five Towns communities, for its beauty and sense of serenity.
"There’s no real public transportation running through it and there are few multifamily properties," he says. "It’s a spacious bedroom community with green grass, beautiful trees and lovely birds."
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 17 condos and/or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $$149,000 to $2,200,000
SALE PRICES
Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 31 home sales with a median sale price of $$1,260,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $230,000 and the high was $3,350,000. During that period a year earlier there were 36 home sales with a median sale price of $ $1,192,000. The price range was $220,000 to $3,700,000.
OTHER STATS IN 11559 ZIP CODE
Town Hempstead
Area square miles 3.8
ZIP code 11559
Population 8,181
Median age 42.4
Median household income $108,750
Median home value $1,162,500*
Monthly LIRR ticket $270
School district Lawrence, plus several private schools in the area
Lawrence graduation rate 81%
Museums Rock Hall Museum
Parks Zion Park and several small pocket parks
Library Peninsula Public Library
Nearby hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside), St. John’s Episcopal Hospital (Far Rockaway)
Transit NICE bus routes N31, N32 and Q114, JFK Airport 8 miles away
Notable current or former residents Designer Donna Karan, shoe designer Steve Madden, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com
*Based on 11 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$3,499,000
Resembling something you would see in Architectural Digest, this sleek seven-bedroom, 5½-bathroom Contemporary home offers 6,411 square feet of luxury living. Highlights include a two-story foyer, a Clive Christian-designed kitchen, radiant floor heating, and a first-floor master bedroom complete with a fireplace. Taxes are $31,853. Alex and Leah Sajovits, Compass Greater NY, 917-678-7202.
$1,875,000
With particularly beautiful architectural treatments, this six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Colonial home has been through a major renovation. Feature include hardwood floors, a finished basement, a spacious second-floor landing and an outdoor kitchen. Look for the upholstered walls in the formal dining room – perfect for a hushed fine-dining atmosphere. Taxes are $12,138. Lori Schlesinger, Lori & Associates LI Realty, 516-791-8300.
$350,000
In the Lawrence Gardens co-operative complex, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is on the ground floor and offers archways, chair rail molding, hardwood floors, crown molding and a windowed-kitchen. The monthly common charge is $1,213. Esther Shalitzky, Coach Realtors, 516-374-0100.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,260,000
Address Pond Crossing
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1970
Lot size 0.46 acre
Taxes $14,112
+/- list price -$30,000
Days on market 62
$975,000
Address Ocean Avenue
Style Contemporary
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1946
Lot size 1.11 acres
Taxes $20,137
+/- list price -$1,725,000
Days on market 222
$560,000
Address Central Avenue, Unit 129
Style Co-op
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2
Built 1970
Lot size n/a
Monthly common charge $1,556
+/- list price –$89,000
Days on market 873
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 27
Price range $149,000 to $3,499,000
Tax range $10,936 to $31,853