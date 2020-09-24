Historic Lawrence praised for its serene beauty, luxury

THE SCOOP

Lawrence had its origins before the Civil War, when a pair of eponymous investor brothers started buying property in the area, according to Newsday’s Hometown Long Island publication. Alfred and Newbold Lawrence aimed to turn the place into a summer resort for the wealthy – and nearby beaches helped make that happen.

The village was incorporated in 1897. Some 123 years later it’s still a showcase of luxury homes, according to Milky Forst of Milky Forst Properties. "Lawrence has always been known for upscale housing, real luxury homes," she says. At one time, she says, the homes were mostly Traditional in style, but the newer homes lean toward Contemporary.

The Regency, a condo community built eight years ago, "brings in a whole different clientele – young couples with no children and retirees who are downsizing," Forst says.

Property ownership in the village comes with several amenities. Among them are access to the Lawrence Yacht and Country Club which includes a restaurant, an 18-hole golf course, a 70-slip marina, and 10 tennis courts. Village amenities at the Lawrence Middle School include a playground , an eight-lane jogging track, two basketball half-courts, and four tennis courts, according to Mayor Alex Edelman.

Edelman praises his village, one of Nassau County’s Five Towns communities, for its beauty and sense of serenity.

"There’s no real public transportation running through it and there are few multifamily properties," he says. "It’s a spacious bedroom community with green grass, beautiful trees and lovely birds."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 17 condos and/or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $$149,000 to $2,200,000

SALE PRICES

Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 31 home sales with a median sale price of $$1,260,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $230,000 and the high was $3,350,000. During that period a year earlier there were 36 home sales with a median sale price of $ $1,192,000. The price range was $220,000 to $3,700,000.

OTHER STATS IN 11559 ZIP CODE

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 3.8

ZIP code 11559

Population 8,181

Median age 42.4

Median household income $108,750

Median home value $1,162,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket $270

School district Lawrence, plus several private schools in the area

Lawrence graduation rate 81%

Museums Rock Hall Museum

Parks Zion Park and several small pocket parks

Library Peninsula Public Library

Nearby hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside), St. John’s Episcopal Hospital (Far Rockaway)

Transit NICE bus routes N31, N32 and Q114, JFK Airport 8 miles away

Notable current or former residents Designer Donna Karan, shoe designer Steve Madden, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 11 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3,499,000

Resembling something you would see in Architectural Digest, this sleek seven-bedroom, 5½-bathroom Contemporary home offers 6,411 square feet of luxury living. Highlights include a two-story foyer, a Clive Christian-designed kitchen, radiant floor heating, and a first-floor master bedroom complete with a fireplace. Taxes are $31,853. Alex and Leah Sajovits, Compass Greater NY, 917-678-7202.

$1,875,000

With particularly beautiful architectural treatments, this six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Colonial home has been through a major renovation. Feature include hardwood floors, a finished basement, a spacious second-floor landing and an outdoor kitchen. Look for the upholstered walls in the formal dining room – perfect for a hushed fine-dining atmosphere. Taxes are $12,138. Lori Schlesinger, Lori & Associates LI Realty, 516-791-8300.

$350,000

In the Lawrence Gardens co-operative complex, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is on the ground floor and offers archways, chair rail molding, hardwood floors, crown molding and a windowed-kitchen. The monthly common charge is $1,213. Esther Shalitzky, Coach Realtors, 516-374-0100.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,260,000

Address Pond Crossing

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1970

Lot size 0.46 acre

Taxes $14,112

+/- list price -$30,000

Days on market 62

$975,000

Address Ocean Avenue

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1946

Lot size 1.11 acres

Taxes $20,137

+/- list price -$1,725,000

Days on market 222

$560,000

Address Central Avenue, Unit 129

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1970

Lot size n/a

Monthly common charge $1,556

+/- list price –$89,000

Days on market 873

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 27

Price range $149,000 to $3,499,000

Tax range $10,936 to $31,853