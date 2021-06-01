Levittown, with good schools, activities, draws young families
THE SCOOP
Levittown, where the Levitt family built thousands of homes for World War II veterans, is a magnet for young couples and families drawn to the community, which has "lots of kids, good schools, a wonderful public library, and great outlets for community activities," says Hempstead Town Clerk and former Town Supervisor Kate Murray.
The 6.9-square-mile hamlet is also unique for its nine town-operated public pools reserved for Levittown residents, and its popular six village greens, which are accessible to retail outlets, says Murray, a lifelong resident. "All this makes [Levittown] a walkable community," she says.
Recent improvements include renovations to the service streets along Hempstead Turnpike, ongoing park and pool maintenance, and a major reconstruction of the Levittown Public Library.
Homes priced at the low end of the market, in the $400,000 range, are selling fastest, says Richie Krug Sr., of Coldwell Banker American Homes. "With both inventory low and interest rates low, multiple offers are driving prices up, in some cases, to $70,000 higher than asking price," he says.
Because there is hardly any space for new development, "homes with functional obsolescence can sell for $300,000 to $350,000, get knocked down and new ones built priced at $900,000," Krug says.
In keeping with its veterans tradition, Levittown hosts one of the largest Memorial Day parades on Long Island, a huge celebration that closes Hempstead Turnpike and involves all the schools, Murray says.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES
Between March 31, 2020, and April 30, 2021, there were 500 home sales with a median sale price of $486,750, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $280,000 and the high was $632,000. During that period a year earlier there were again 500 home sales with a median sale price of $449,950. The price range was $273,525 to $700,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area 6.9 square miles
ZIP code 11756
County Nassau
Population 43,446
Median age 40.8
Median household income $125,486
Median home value $510,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Hicksville, Bellmore or Merrick $308
School district Levittown, Island Trees
Graduation rate Levittown 94%, Island Trees 95% (NYS average 85%)
Parks Several pool parks and several pocket parks
Library Levittown Public Library
Hospitals Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow), St. Joseph Hospital (Bethpage),
Transit Nassau Inter-county Express bus route 72
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org or sct-bus.org, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 288 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$690,000
A newly constructed home, this six-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial is on a 0.16-acre corner lot and comes with a trendy kitchen with gray Shaker cabinets and a large island with seating for up to four. Taxes are $15,564. Azucena Amaya, Luis Molina, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3900.
$539,000
A Cape with a rear dormer, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home had a major renovation to the first floor in 2019 that included a new eat-in kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, new flooring throughout and a new bathroom. Taxes are $12,389. Barbara Tomko, Berkshire Hathaway, 516-224-4600.
$499,999
This five-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Cape is 1,556 square feet and located between Broadway and Jerusalem Avenue. Amenities include a first-floor master bedroom, a fireplace in the living room and a large cement patio. Taxes are $13,315. Tatiana Rodriguez, EXP Realty, 888-276-0630.
$469,000
Sitting on a 0.15-acre midblock lot, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom expanded Cape includes a great room with a wood-burning fireplace, a one-car attached garage and leased solar panels. Taxes $11,600. Alysia Stern, Northshore Properties Realty, 631-625-4500.
RECENTLY SOLD
$735,000
Address Elm Drive
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1952
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $15,081
+/- list price -$50,000
Days on market 301
$530,000
Address Shelter Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1950
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $18,247
+/- list price -$49,000
Days on market 477
$480,000
Address Meridian Road
Style Expanded Capea
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1950
Lot size 0.22 acre
Taxes $11,974
+/- list price +$1 (cq)
Days on market 165
On Multiple Listing Service
Number of listings 66
Price range $399,900 to $999,000
Tax range $9,441 to $20,644