THE SCOOP

Real estate agent Nick Pappas likens the crowds he sees at open houses in Lindenhurst to a Justin Bieber concert. "The market is on fire," says the broker for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic Shores. "Three houses I listed within the past few months have each had more than 80 showings, multiple offers and above list-price accepted offers. It’s crazy."

For good reason. The village is "turning into a bustling, vibrant and successful town," Pappas says. Developers have bought a lot of distressed properties to flip them, he says, adding, "I’m seeing the town become a place for entrepreneurs and restaurateurs to come and make something of themselves."

Several developments are afoot. A 241-apartment housing project near the train station should be completed by fall next year, says Mayor Michael Lavorata. A portion of the Rainbow Senior Center is being refurbished with federal funds. "When it’s done in the spring it will be used for meetings, club space, veterans’ events or as a second emergency facility for a hurricane," Lavorata says.

The installation of LED lights and solar panels at the train station will save $12 million in energy costs over 20 years, and a $350,000 grant from Suffolk County will be used for traffic and visual improvements along the business area. "We are turning over stones and shaking trees to find whatever money we can. We’re going to every level of government," Lavorata says.

The South Shore community, which shares a ZIP code with North Lindenhurst, has come a long way. Originally known as Wellwood, a misspelling of Brooklyn real estate developer Thomas Welwood’s name, it was renamed the City of Breslau in 1870 to attract Manhattan residents of German descent, according to Newsday archives. Eventually, the name changed to Lindenhurst in 1891, in a nod to the area’s Linden trees.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES

Between Nov. 1, 2019, and Nov. 10, 2020, there were 433 home sales with a median sale price of $409,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $83,000 (an "as is" sale) and the high was $730,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 502 home sales with a median sale price of $378,500. The price range was $89,000 (auction) to $1,850,000.

OTHER STATS FOR ZIP CODE 11757

Town Babylon

Area square miles 5.7

Population 44,115

Median age 41.5

Median household income $87,225

Median home value $420,000

Monthly LIRR ticket $363

School district Lindenhurst. Some students go to Copiague.

Graduation rates Lindenhurst 92%, Copiague 90% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Town Hall Park, Venetian Shores Park and Fireman’s Memorial Park

Library Lindenhurst Memorial Library

Hospitals Southside Hospital (Bay Shore), Good Samaritan Hospital (West Islip) and St. Joseph Hospital (Bethpage)

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus route 20

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, Suffolk County Transit, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 226 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$725,000

With soaring ceilings, skylights or high hats in nearly every room, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Contemporary is the product of a major renovation. Amenities include a gas fireplace in the great room, bamboo wood flooring throughout the main floor, a high-end kitchen, a master bedroom with two closets, a bathroom and French doors to a balcony. In the backyard is a semi-inground saltwater pool and a Trex deck. The home is in a private community and comes with deeded dock space, a private beach and marina ($235 monthly HOA fee). Taxes are $18,213. Dawn Castiglione, Exit Realty All Pro, 631-647-8844.

$584,990

The architectural details and amenities in this three-bedroom, one-bathroom split-level home include crown molding, chair rail molding, 15-glass-pane interior doors, high hats, skylights, elegant light fixtures in the kitchen, and an above-ground pool and a pergola in the backyard. The house has central air conditioning and a marble bathroom. Taxes are $11,093. Edward Jarvis, RE/MAX Best, 631-580-7634.

$384,900

This bank-owned high ranch with four bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms offers a new eat-in kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances as well as updated bathrooms. It features wood floors and is on a 0.09-acre midblock lot. The home was built in 1963 and has been on the market since Sept. 3. Taxes are $12,064. Todd Yovino, Island Advantage Realty, 631-351-6000.

RECENTLY SOLD

$610,000

Address North Hamilton Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1961

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $13,502

+/- list price +$11,000

Days on market 90

$399,935

Address South 1st Street

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1942

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $10,742

+/- list price $0

Days on market 113

$337,500

Address Birs Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1951

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $8,238

+/- list price -$12,500

Days on market 154

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 73

Price range $229,990 to $849,999

Tax range $4,041 to $18,654