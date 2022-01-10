Off the beaten path, Locust Valley relishes its 'old-town feel'
THE SCOOP Locust Valley is somewhat of a trek from major highways, "but that’s kind of part of the charm of it," says Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Michele Johnson, who’s resided in the hamlet for more than two decades. "It’s off the beaten path and it still has that real suburban, old-town feel to it."
The shops and restaurants that run along Forest Avenue and Birch Hill Road give Locust Valley its quaint vibe and also serve residents of nearby Mill Neck, Matinecock and Lattingtown, which don’t have their own downtowns, fire departments or libraries.
At the turn of the 20th century, wealthy Manhattanites built weekend estates in the area, attracted to the water for yachting, fishing and enjoying the beaches, says Regina Rogers, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Today, only a few of those grand estates are left. Others were divided into smaller parcels where today’s househunters will find brick, cedar shake and Southampton-style Colonials and ranches starting at about $500,000 and reaching $10 million and above.
Though Locust Valley is just under a square mile, there’s lots to see and do in area, including the Bailey and Planting Fields arboretums, Long Island Sound beaches, Bayville Adventure Park, Shu Swamp Preserve, the John P. Humes Japanese Stroll Garden and the abundant offerings of the city of Glen Cove. Locust Valley’s Thomas Park has a gazebo, walking paths and a playground, and there’s a seasonal farmers market held in the Long Island Rail Road parking lot.
Of historic note is the Olmsted Brothers-designed Locust Valley Cemetery, which is listed on Smithsonian’s Register of American Gardens, where Leroy Grumman of Grumman Aerospace, publisher Franklin Nelson Doubleday and boxer Rocky Graziano are interred.
Many generations have enjoyed Locust Valley for years, while newcomers drawn to the hamlet are not finding much new housing stock, notes Rogers. "With very little inventory, the market remains robust with new buyers and people moving to the area seeking a quaint community, close to the beaches, country clubs and equestrian centers," she says.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Nov. 30. 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were 76 home sales with a median sale price of $883,750, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $325,000 and the high was $8.8 million. During that period a year earlier there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $940,000. The price range was $220,500 to $7.5 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Oyster Bay
Area 0.9 square mile
ZIP code 11560
Population 3,571
Median age 38.8
Median household income $130,521
Median home value $887,500*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Locust Valley $308
School district, graduation rate Locust Valley, 97%
Park Thomas Park
Library Locust Valley Library
Hospital Glen Cove Hospital
Transit NICE 27
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 23 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$2.299 million
At 5,500 square feet, this Colonial has six bedrooms, 5½ baths, a great room with river rock fireplace and wood slat cathedral ceiling, and a sunroom with a French limestone tile floor. Recent renovations include the kitchen, bathrooms, roof, windows, door and pool with waterfall and hot tub. The 1.78-acre property also has an outdoor kitchen. Taxes are $49,246. Regina Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-759-0400.
$2 million
Built in 1914, this 6,900-square-foot renovated Colonial has seven bedrooms, 5½ baths, a walnut-paneled library with fireplace, custom kitchen with fireplace, and a solarium. Updates include HVAC, roof, flashing, windows and insulation. There’s a pool, multiple terraces and renovated 3-car garage on the 2.07-acre property. Taxes are $53,717. Kathleen Dodd, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-4800.
$450,000
This-three bedroom, two-bath 1,000-square-foot ranch built circa 1924 has a full finished basement, central air conditioning and natural gas heat. The 0.86-acre property, enclosed by a vinyl fence, is in walking distance to shops. The home needs some TLC. Taxes are $10,456. Joseph and Gabriella Saldana, NextHome Revere, 516-597-5800.
RECENTLY SOLD
$4.595 million
Feeks Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms 6, 2 half
Built 1919
Lot size 3.15 acres
Taxes $52,968
+/- List price -$400,000
Days on market 147 days
$820,000
Allen Drive
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 2, 1 half
Built 1964
Lot size 0.18 acre
Taxes $16,640
+/- List price +$21,000
Days on market 87
$325,000
13th Street
Style Bungalow
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1918
Lot size 0.11 acre
Taxes $9,804
+/- List price +$5,010
Days on market 98
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 20
Price range $450,000 to $28.5 million
Tax range $9,278 to $223,800