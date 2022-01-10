Off the beaten path, Locust Valley relishes its 'old-town feel'

THE SCOOP Locust Valley is somewhat of a trek from major highways, "but that’s kind of part of the charm of it," says Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Michele Johnson, who’s resided in the hamlet for more than two decades. "It’s off the beaten path and it still has that real suburban, old-town feel to it."

The shops and restaurants that run along Forest Avenue and Birch Hill Road give Locust Valley its quaint vibe and also serve residents of nearby Mill Neck, Matinecock and Lattingtown, which don’t have their own downtowns, fire departments or libraries.

At the turn of the 20th century, wealthy Manhattanites built weekend estates in the area, attracted to the water for yachting, fishing and enjoying the beaches, says Regina Rogers, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Today, only a few of those grand estates are left. Others were divided into smaller parcels where today’s househunters will find brick, cedar shake and Southampton-style Colonials and ranches starting at about $500,000 and reaching $10 million and above.

Though Locust Valley is just under a square mile, there’s lots to see and do in area, including the Bailey and Planting Fields arboretums, Long Island Sound beaches, Bayville Adventure Park, Shu Swamp Preserve, the John P. Humes Japanese Stroll Garden and the abundant offerings of the city of Glen Cove. Locust Valley’s Thomas Park has a gazebo, walking paths and a playground, and there’s a seasonal farmers market held in the Long Island Rail Road parking lot.

Of historic note is the Olmsted Brothers-designed Locust Valley Cemetery, which is listed on Smithsonian’s Register of American Gardens, where Leroy Grumman of Grumman Aerospace, publisher Franklin Nelson Doubleday and boxer Rocky Graziano are interred.

Many generations have enjoyed Locust Valley for years, while newcomers drawn to the hamlet are not finding much new housing stock, notes Rogers. "With very little inventory, the market remains robust with new buyers and people moving to the area seeking a quaint community, close to the beaches, country clubs and equestrian centers," she says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 30. 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were 76 home sales with a median sale price of $883,750, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $325,000 and the high was $8.8 million. During that period a year earlier there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $940,000. The price range was $220,500 to $7.5 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 0.9 square mile

ZIP code 11560

Population 3,571

Median age 38.8

Median household income $130,521

Median home value $887,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Locust Valley $308

School district, graduation rate Locust Valley, 97%

Park Thomas Park

Library Locust Valley Library

Hospital Glen Cove Hospital

Transit NICE 27

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 23 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2.299 million

At 5,500 square feet, this Colonial has six bedrooms, 5½ baths, a great room with river rock fireplace and wood slat cathedral ceiling, and a sunroom with a French limestone tile floor. Recent renovations include the kitchen, bathrooms, roof, windows, door and pool with waterfall and hot tub. The 1.78-acre property also has an outdoor kitchen. Taxes are $49,246. Regina Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-759-0400.

$2 million

Built in 1914, this 6,900-square-foot renovated Colonial has seven bedrooms, 5½ baths, a walnut-paneled library with fireplace, custom kitchen with fireplace, and a solarium. Updates include HVAC, roof, flashing, windows and insulation. There’s a pool, multiple terraces and renovated 3-car garage on the 2.07-acre property. Taxes are $53,717. Kathleen Dodd, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-4800.

$450,000

This-three bedroom, two-bath 1,000-square-foot ranch built circa 1924 has a full finished basement, central air conditioning and natural gas heat. The 0.86-acre property, enclosed by a vinyl fence, is in walking distance to shops. The home needs some TLC. Taxes are $10,456. Joseph and Gabriella Saldana, NextHome Revere, 516-597-5800.

RECENTLY SOLD

$4.595 million

Feeks Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 7

Bathrooms 6, 2 half

Built 1919

Lot size 3.15 acres

Taxes $52,968

+/- List price -$400,000

Days on market 147 days

$820,000

Allen Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2, 1 half

Built 1964

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $16,640

+/- List price +$21,000

Days on market 87

$325,000

13th Street

Style Bungalow

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1918

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $9,804

+/- List price +$5,010

Days on market 98

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 20

Price range $450,000 to $28.5 million

Tax range $9,278 to $223,800