Lynbrook prides itself on its small-town appeal, patriotism

THE SCOOP

A trip back in time, Lynbrook evokes an air of nostalgia. Village Mayor Alan Beach compares it with the fictional Mayberry, the setting of once-popular television shows. Shops like Millers Housewares & Hardware and Mur-Lee’s, a clothing store for men and boys, both have roots in the 1940s.

Lynbrook, which includes the unincorporated area of North Lynbrook, also has a soft spot for veterans. Coronavirus concerns forced organizers to postpone a multicommunity event celebrating veterans and marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, planned for November. "Lynbrook is a patriotic community," Beach says, "and we hope to reschedule the entire event."

The housing market here is robust because of the work-from-home trend, says Janice Fagan of Janice L. Fagan Realtor. "People aren’t citybound anymore," Fagan says. "I think even after the vaccination, the housing market will stay strong."

The Long Island Rail Road recently completed a $17.9 million renovation of the train station and other station infrastructure improvements are set to be finished in the summer. Construction has started for an 80-unit apartment building on the site of a former motel.

Daikin, an HVAC company, is developing a training center on Sunrise Highway. New businesses in the area include a self-storage facility on Merrick Road, a Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology branch and a 13-theater Regal movie house that was open for only two weeks before the pandemic shut it down, Beach says.

Lynbrook has a rich past. The intersection of Merrick Road, Hempstead Avenue, Broadway and Atlantic Avenue was the hub of major trading routes for centuries, according to Newsday archives. Since many residents were former Brooklynites, the community’s name changed in 1894 to Lynbrook — the borough’s syllables reversed. The village incorporated in 1911.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are two condos and 11 co-operative apartments on the market ranging in price from $154,900 to $435,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Nov. 1, 2019, and Nov. 10, 2020, there were 172 home sales with a median sale price of $543,750, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $315,000 and the high was $975,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 175 home sales with a median sale price of $530,000. The price range was $275,000 to $775,000.

OTHER STATS IN THE 11563 ZIP CODE

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 2.1

Population 21,965

Median age 43.9

Median household income $97,169

Median home value $549,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Lynbrook $270

School district Most students attend Lynbrook. Some attend Malverne, Valley Stream, Hewlett and East Rockaway

Graduation rate Lynbrook 96% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Greis Park and about 6 pocket parks

Library Lynbrook Public Library

Hospitals Mercy Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus routes n4, 25, 31/32

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com

*Based on 97 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$849,000

Sitting on a 0.22-acre corner lot, this legal two-family Colonial features glossy hardwood floors and an abundance of windows with plenty of light. The kitchens and bathrooms were recently renovated, and the home has classic architectural details. Taxes are $21,436. Jackie Wong, Prime Realty, 718-229-2922.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch sits on a 0.13-acre lot on a cul-de-sac. The house has hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, a formal dining room, a family room with sliding glass doors to the yard, a new oil tank, professionally landscaped yard with waterfall into a koi pond, as well as a 1½-car garage. Annual taxes are $19,204. Tina Rossetti, Signature Premier Properties, 516-749-6925

$269,000

In the Lynbrook Gardens co-operative apartment complex, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom top-floor unit was completely remodeled and in mint condition, according to listing agent Janice Fagan. The kitchen was outfitted with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The unit boasts a walk-in closet and custom closet built-ins in the bedroom. It is 825 square feet. Pets are not allowed. Monthly maintenance is $878. Janice Fagan, Janice L. Fagan, Realtor, 516-887-4144.

RECENTLY SOLD

$749,000

Address Starks Place

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1955

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $9,338

+/- list price $0

Days on market 270

$505,000

Address Buckingham Place

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1942

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $9,559

+/- list price +$6,000

Days on market 100

$241,000

Address Noble Street

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1

Built 1965

Lot size n/a

Maintenance $960

+/- list price -$8,000

Days on market 77

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 48

Price range $154,900 to $980,000

Tax range $4,097 to $24,337