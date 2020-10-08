Massapequa offers waterfront recreation, great schools, sports

THE SCOOP

People in Massapequa, or "great water land" in American Indian, cherish their south Oyster Bay waterfront and canal system.

"Residents here love their water recreation," says Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who has lived in Massapequa all his life. "There’s lots of boating, fishing, clamming, and, of course, Tobay Beach is the jewel of the Town of Oyster Bay." The three biggest reasons people move to, or return to, Massapequa, he says, are recreation, education and sports.

Massapequa High School was a 2017 National Blue Ribbon winner in the exemplary high performing school category. This year, Massapequa’s mock trial team was the Nassau County champion at the annual Long Island moot court competition.

Massapequa, which includes East Massapequa and North Massapequa, is a hot real estate market, says Nicholas Gigante, associate broker at Exit Realty Premier. "Inventory is down and houses that are priced for today’s market sell within a week." But, he says, having a preapproval letter, a down payment ready and hiring a buyer’s agent helps in this brisk climate. "The agent should be able to find a home quicker and negotiate the right price."

There are two town parks – the Marjorie R. Post Community Park and the John J. Burns Park – which include tennis courts, basketball courts, multiple sports fields, walking paths, a boat launching ramp, picnic areas, swimming pools, and ice and roller hockey rinks.

Retail shopping outlets are another draw. In addition to Sunrise Mall, major retailers dot the Sunrise Highway. Whole Foods and The Paper Store, a stationery and gift shop, will each be opening in the Sunrise Promenade on Sunrise Highway.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 2 condos on the market ranging in price from $440,000 to $549,999.

SALE PRICES

Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 498 home sales with a median sale price of $540,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $180,000 and the high was $1,950,000. During that period a year earlier there were 493 home sales with a median sale price of $525,000. The price range was $190,000 to $1,750,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area square miles 3.6

ZIP code 11758

Population 53,424

Median age 44.3

Median household income $114,618

Median home value $557,750*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School districts Massapequa, Plainedge, Farmingdale and Amityville

Graduation rates Massapequa 96%, Plainedge 96%, Farmingdale 93%, Amityville 78% (NY State average 83%)

Parks Marjorie R. Post Community Park, John J. Burns Park, Massapequa Preserve Bike Path

Library Massapequa Public Library (two locations – Bar Harbour and Central Avenue)

Hospitals St. Joseph Hospital (Bethpage), Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus routes 19, 54, 80

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 224 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,699,900

In the Harbour Green Estates area of Massapequa, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom Postmodern waterfront home is 4,000 square feet and built on high elevation. With an open concept main floor, the living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen all have a high ceiling. Features include a family room with a fireplace, guest quarters, radiant heat flooring through much of the house and a backyard tailored to entertain. Taxes are $20,239. Tom Santoro, Realty Connect USA, 888-236-6319.

$749,999

Sitting on nearly a quarter acre, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded split-level home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, a den, a sunroom and a 16-by-36-foot saltwater in-ground pool. With ownership comes deeded rights to Dolphin Beach. Taxes are $17,642. Anthony Napolitano, Anthony Napolitano Homes, 516-798-4200.

$429,000

Though billed as a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, this brick Cape on a 0.14-acre lot has potential for two more bedrooms in its walk-up attic. Additional features include hardwood floors, central air conditioning and a finished basement. Taxes are $14,402. Danielle Horrigan, Bon Anno Homes Realty, 516-420-9055.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,225,000

Address Exeter Road

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1951

Lot size 0.33 acre

Taxes $23,462

+/- list price -$25,000

Days on market 69

$770,000

Address N. Linden Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1954

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $15,018

+/- list price -$69,000

Days on market 132

$416,000

Address Forest Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1950

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $14,877

+/- list price -$33,000

Days on market 290

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 131

Price range $299,999 to $1,999,000

Tax range $12,152 to $46,987