Medford's range of home styles includes 'bang for the buck'

Medford’s history dates to 1844 when it became a stop on the Long Island Railroad's new line for its wood-burning locomotives that traveled across central Long Island’s undeveloped land from Long Island City to Greenport. Today the area is known for its horse properties and easy access to Brookhaven, Patchogue and Corey Beach in Blue Point, as well as plentiful shopping and dining on two parallel main roads: North Ocean Avenue and Route 112.

Gina M. Ferraro, owner of Anchor Real Estate of Long Island in Patchogue, said that when people move to the area, they tend to stay "because there are some beautiful homes, large properties and horse acreage."

As a result, real estate inventory is often low. Ferraro said that Medford has three different home divisions:

Old Medford, with prices reaching the $900,000 range, has "very large properties with a rural feel and big homes of all styles," she said. Medford Pines, with prices reaching to about $550,000, attracts young families with its Capes and Colonials: "perfect-size properties and a cookie-cutter development." Eagle Estates, with prices going above $450,000, has smaller starter homes and a development feel, Ferraro said, adding, "There’s also a lot of new home construction nearby that has very large homes in the higher price ranges."

Cheryl Lyes of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life noted that homeowners tend to get more land for lower taxes.

"You're getting bang for your buck right now in Medford where the taxes are as low as $7,000," she said, adding that new condo development has increased in the Medford-Coram section, providing over-55-homes and affordable housing.

That’s not the only area undergoing changes. Danielle Paisley, director of the Patchogue-Medford Library, said that a new library branch will open next year in the Medford Athletic Complex. That will be a central family location as it already has ballfields, a playground and exercise course. There’s also a new stage at Medford Memorial Veterans Park for Chamber of Commerce concerts.

Paisley said there has been an ongoing battle over a proposed Off-Track Betting development off the L.I.E., which to date an active civic association has staved off.

"One of the things that is nice about Medford is that there are a lot of engaged citizens," said Paisley. "What I love about working in this community is that it's somewhat blue collar and there’s a sense that people take care of each other."

CONDOS AND COOPS There are 24 condos on the market priced between $235,000 and $679,990.

SALE PRICES Between June 30, 2020 and July 31, 2021 there were 363 home sales with a median sale price of $410,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $200,000 and the high was $860,000. During that period a year earlier there were 362 home sales with a median sale price of $350,000. The price range was from $125,000 to $695,000.

Town Brookhaven

ZIP code 11763

Area 10.8 square miles

Population 24,406

Median Age 42

Median household income $95,603

Median home value $420,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Medford $405

School districts Patchogue-Medford, Sachem, Longwood, South Country

Graduation rates Patchogue-Medford 86%, Sachem 94%, Longwood 89%, South Country 83%

Parks Medford Athletic Complex, Medford Veteran Memorial, Twelve Pines Park

Library Patchogue-Medford Library

Hospitals LI Community Hospital, Brookhaven Memorial Hospital

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 135 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

$749,900

This contemporary home on 2½ acres can be used as a horse property or can be subdivided. It has a foyer with three closets, heated porcelain floors five bedrooms, 3½ baths and a laundry room large enough for a home office. There’s an additional living space with a separate entrance and parking. Taxes are $15,378. Jessica Tomasulo, Realty Connect, 631-356-4729.

$455,000

Built in 1973, this condominium in the Blue Ridge development has golf-course views. The four-bedroom, 2½-bath home has a primary ensuite bedroom and first-floor bedroom with wood-burning stove. Amenities include tennis courts, in-ground pool, tiki lounge and clubhouse. HOA fees are $660 a month; taxes are $3,040. Cheryl Lyes, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-289-1400.

$320,000

This four-bedroom, one-bath Cape, built in 1953, is an investment property with a tenant of 14 years who pays $2,400 a month plus utilities. It sits on a fenced corner lot. Taxes are $7,871. Wilson Van Law, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-886-0475.

$840,000

Address Drumlin Ct.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4

Built 1999

Lot size 1.18 acres

Taxes $19,350

+/- list price +$140,010

Days on market 95

$457,000

Address Saratoga Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1977

Lot size 0.25 acres

Taxes $10,477

+/- list price -$2,000

Days on market 56

$250,000

Address Barbara Ln.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1945

Lot size 0.5 acres

Taxes $5,915

+/- list price -$9,990

Days on market 106

Number of listings 75

Price range $235,000 to $875,000

Tax range $2,383 to $19,059