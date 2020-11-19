Mineola reinvests in infrastructure, fuels resurgence

THE SCOOP

The seat of Nassau County government since 1898, Mineola was named by its first postmaster for an Indian chief who led an uprising in Nebraska, according to Newsday archives. But it was aviators and their maiden flights from Mineola fields who brought it nationwide fame in the early 20th century as the so-called "cradle of aviation."

A small-town feel and easy access to New York City are among its advantages, Mayor Scott Strauss says. He and four village board members, he says, were raised in Mineola, have gone through its school system and are raising families there. "We have a big stake in the community," he says.

Infrastructure spending has been generating a resurgence over several years, Strauss says.

"We’re continuing smart growth development and reinvesting in our aging infrastructure," he says. "You can’t have a stable real estate market and vibrant downtown without investing in it. The downtown sewer system project is almost finished."

There are several transit-oriented housing units, he says, including high-end luxury buildings close to the bus and train station. "Those buildings include workforce housing units for those who can’t afford market prices," he says. "And for single family homes, which is the bulk of the community, people are reinvesting in their homes — both remodeling and expanding."

Colonials and Capes are the most popular home styles in Mineola, says Carol Mahoney, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Homebuyers are drawn to the village partly because of the mid-range home prices, the proximity to the train station, the increasingly diverse population and the availability of pre-K programs and full-time kindergarten. "It’s a not a big community and everyone is nice…," Mahoney says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are three condos and 11 co-ops on the market ranging in price from $174,999 to $360,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2020, there were 103 home sales with a median sale price of $576,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $400,000 and the high was $999,000. During that period a year earlier, there were again 103 home sales with a median sale price of $585,000. The price range was $350,000 to $1,170,000.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area square miles 1.9

ZIP code 11501

Population 19,393

Median age 41.3

Median household income $96,079

Median home value $640,620*

Monthly LIRR ticket $270

School district Mineola, also home to Chamindade High School

Graduation rate 94%, (NYS average 83%)

Library Mineola Memorial Library

Hospitals NYU Winthrop Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital

Transit Nassau Inter County Express bus routes 15, 22, 23, 24, 40/41

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com

*Based on 40 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,299,000

Only four years old, this 3,500-square-foot brick Colonial has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and is conveniently located between Jericho Turnpike and East Williston Avenue, and close to the Northern State Parkway. The house has radiant-heat flooring on the first floor, 18-foot ceilings in the living room, two fireplaces, multiple rooms with tray ceilings and solar panels on the roof. Taxes are $22,275. Lai Kim Teng, E Realty International, 718-886-8110.

$650,000

A finished basement, glossy hardwood floors and old-fashioned archways between rooms are some of the charms of this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape that’s been on the market since Oct. 15. The 0.14-acre midblock lot is between Mineola Avenue and Herricks Road. The one-car garage is detached. Taxes are $7,096. Paul Ruddock, RE/MAX Southshore Realty, 718-276-4848.

$360,000

This third-floor 985-square-foot cooperative apartment with two bedroom and two bathrooms is in the Birchwood cooperative complex, a midrise building. As a corner unit, the many windows create a light and bright ambiance. Look for the renovated bathrooms and a new laundry center in the basement. Maintenance is $1,194, which includes one parking spot fee. A $64-per-month three-year assessment devoted to new roofs started in October. Alfred Kohart, Daniel Gale Associates, 516-248-6655.

RECENTLY SOLD

$850,000

Address Shortridge Drive

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1953

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $13,452

+/- list price -$75,000

Days on market 223

$587,000

Address Bauer Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1932

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $11,822

+/- list price -$26,000

Days on market 211

$500,000

Address Wardwell Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1947

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $12,130

+/- list price -$59,000

Days on market 244

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 43

Price range $174,999 to $1,299,000

Tax range $4,000 to $22,275