New Hyde Park boasts diversity, accessibility, employers

THE SCOOP

New Hyde Park is a vibrant, diverse community that straddles two townships in two counties, and includes an incorporated village, an unincorporated area and multiple school districts.

It is easily accessible, close to several modes of transportation. "Being 20 minutes from Kennedy Airport and 30 minutes from LaGuardia is a huge benefit. And on the LIRR, three stops and 28 minutes later you’re at Penn Station," says Art Savarese, a real estate agent with First Flag Realty and a New Hyde Park Village trustee.

Homes priced between $550,000 and to $850,000 are selling fastest, he says, with Colonials the most popular.

The area’s largest employers — Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Pro Health, Dealer Track Technologies, and Parker Institute for Health — collectively employ 25,400 people, according to Data Axle Reference Solutions.

The village is proud of its diversity, says Mayor Christopher Devane. A multicultural night showcasing a variety of ethnic food is planned in July and a Diwali celebration is scheduled in November. "We may be of different color and cultures, but we all want the same things in our community: safety, vibrancy and a bright future for our children," Devane says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are four co-ops on the market priced between $319,000 and $350,000.

SALE PRICES

Between April 30, 2020, and May 31, 2021, there were 319 home sales with a median sale price of $690,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $383,000 and the high was $1,282,000. During that period a year earlier there were 269 home sales with a median sale price of $673,000. The price range was $410,000 to $1,280,000.

OTHER STATS

Towns North Hempstead and Hempstead

ZIP code 11040

Area (square miles) Village 1, North New Hyde Park 2

Population Village 9,841, North New Hyde Park 15,080

Median age Village 40.1, North New Hyde Park 45

Median household income Village $136,500, North New Hyde Park $128,142

Median home value $701,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from New Hyde Park $270

School districts New Hyde Park-Garden City Park (K-6), Great Neck, Herricks, Garden City, Elmont and Sewanhaka

Graduation rates Great Neck 93%, Herricks 97%, Garden City 98%, Elmont 96% and Sewanhaka 95% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Clinton G. Martin Park, Michael J. Tully Park, Memorial Park

Library Hillside Public Library

Hospitals Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Transit Nassau Inter-county Express bus routes 25 and 26

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 184 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,447,000

Built in 2018, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial is full of architectural details and features radiant heat flooring on the main floor, a high-end kitchen, a gas fireplace, and a surveillance system. The basement is finished, has a walkout level entry and a home theater. Taxes $18,134. Tarantej Arora, Fourth Avenue Real Estate, 718-343-4445

$899,000

With over 2,000 square feet, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch is ideal for multigenerational living, according Bob Mathai, real estate agent. Flooring is tile and hardwood. The eat-in kitchen and bathroom on the second floor have been updated. Taxes are$12,140. Bob Mathai, Right Bob Realty, 516-500-2872

$629,000

Sitting on a 65-by-111-foot lot, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom brick Cape has an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors under carpet, a partially finished full basement and an attached garage. Taxes $10,769. Orlando Frade, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-354-6500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$ 810,000

Address Stewart Ave.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1946

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $10,383

+/- list price +$11,000

Days on market 88

$720,000

Address N. 2nd Street

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1928

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $9,418

+/- list price +$20,112

Days on market 98

$497,000

Address Sperry Boulevard

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1943

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $8,704

+/- list price -$109,000

Days on market 168

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 100

Price range $319,000 to $1,799,000

Tax range $9,715 to $27,293