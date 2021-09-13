Northport's Main Street, waterfront are a draw, but inventory is tight

THE SCOOP

Northport’s 127-year history includes four major industries: shipbuilding, shellfishing, sand mining and law book publishing. Over the years, it has become a community "where millionaires live next door to clamdiggers in peace and harmony," says Joe Schramm of the Northport Chamber of Commerce. "It is a true hometown, the kind that Norman Rockwell would have painted."

Northport’s culturally rich history includes former literary residents Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Jack Kerouac, Eugene O’Neill, Booker T. Washington and Herman Wouk. Throughout the summer there are concerts in the harborfront park, one of several parks and beaches throughout the village.

Main Street, which still has trolley tracks embedded in the pavement from 1902, leads down to Northport Harbor and Northport Village Dock for stunning sunsets. There are specialty shops, a brewery and restaurants, including the Northport Sweet Shop and Tim’s Shipwreck Diner, both dating to the 1920s. A hotel is going up across the street from the John W. Engeman Theater, which produces Actors’ Equity plays and musicals.

Improvement projects include the FLUPSY (Floating Upwelling System) oyster habitat in the harbor and structural improvements to the Woodbine Marina. The village does have a water runoff issue that leads to flood during downpours, for which officials are seeking federal aid.

Northport taxes have been relatively low due to the existence of the Long Island Power Authority Northport Power Station. A recent settlement between LIPA and the town of Huntington will gradually increase homeowner taxes over the next several years.

Northport has a wide variety of home architecture, including American Foursquare, Queen Anne, Cape Cod, traditional farmhouse, high ranch and contemporary.

Svetlana Wilkeyson, an agent with Douglas Elliman, said there’s little available inventory and what is on the market, starting at around $500,000, sells quickly. "This is a very desirable area to buy, in part because of the school district and the low taxes," she said.

Terry Reid, deputy director and curator for the Northport Historical Society, described Northport as a collection of small neighborhoods, many of them beach communities, such as Asharoken, Crab Meadow, Eaton’s Neck and Makamah. "Each one of them has a different flavor to it and they each have their own history," she said.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market for $1.098 million.

SALE PRICES Between July 31, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2021, there were 378 home sales with a median sale price of $707,500, according to OneKeyMLS. The low price for that period was $323,000 and the high was $3.25 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 258 home sales with a median sale price of $632,498. The price range was from $323,000 to $5.188 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 2.3 square miles

ZIP code 11768

Population 7,328

Median age 50.1

Median household income $114,375

Median home value $747,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Northport $363

School districts, graduation rates Northport-East Northport, 96%, Harborfields, 95%

Parks Cow Harbor Park, Scudder Park

Libraries Northport-East Northport, Harborfields

Hospitals Huntington Hospital, Northport VA Medical Center

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,495,000

This 12-room, 5,000-square-foot Colonial, built in 2001, sits on 1 acre and is two blocks to a private beach. It has an inground pool and pool house. The main house has five bedrooms, including primary suite with dual gas fireplace and home office. Taxes are $33,469. Risa Ziegler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-457-4282.

$729,000

Located in the heart of Northport village, this expanded Cape was custom built in 1968 and has five bedrooms and three baths. The 2,200-square-foot house with a fireplace is on 0.25 acre and needs some updates. Taxes are $11,554. Susan White, Salzmann, Cow Harbor Realty, 631-860-4076.

$534,990

This 1925 three-bedroom, 1½-bath Cape is in walking distance to Crab Meadow Beach. It has a finished basement and is in the Waterside Park Association. The 2,200-square-foot house needs updating. Taxes are $6,819. Svetlana Wilkeyson, Douglas Elliman RE, 631-334-9914.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.65 million

Address Woodbine Ave.

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 2020

Lot size 0.33 acre

Taxes $21,578

+/- list price Sold for asking

Days on market 61

$725,000

Address Laurel Hill Rd.

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 3

Built 1940

Lot size 0.58 acre

Taxes $12,157

+/- list price +$26,000

Days on market 111

$450,500

Address Celia Lane

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1961

Lot Size 0.13 acre

Taxes $8,915

+/- list price +$30,510

Days on market 81

ON ONEKEYMLS

Number of listings 56

Price range $389,500 to $6.499 million

Tax range $6,819 to $50,249