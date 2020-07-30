THE SCOOP

Back in 1864, the community of Christian Hook saw its name changed to Oceanville as part of a marketing ploy to boost area oyster sales. A naming conflict arose, and in 1890 it was rechristened Ocean Side, which fused into a single word in 1918, according to Newsday’s Hometown publication.

Home to a tight-knit, family-oriented community, the 5-quare-mile area is close to the water and a 45-minute train journey to New York City, says Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald X. Clavin Jr. “It’s a great suburban locale with a 10-minute ride to beaches and a 15-minute ride to parkways. And we’re seeing multiple generations of families staying in the area,” he says.

The reopening of the Marine Nature Study Area since COVID restrictions were lifted is what residents are excited about lately, Clavin says. A $1.7 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will be used to build a state-of-the-art 2,600-square-foot education center at the entrance to the 52-acre salt marsh and tidal creeks preserve. Nearly a mile of trails and boardwalks is open to visitors now. After further COVID restrictions are lifted, town Conservation & Waterways staffers will host educational talks for students and classes.

Splanches, Colonials, split levels and high ranches are common home styles in the area, says Barbara Gandolfo of Century 21 American Homes. “After Sandy, some homeowners sold, and others renovated,” she says. “All new construction in a flood zone must now be FEMA compliant. But there are different sections and not all of Oceanside is in a flood zone.”

“The only thing missing in Oceanside is the old Nathan’s,” Clavin says, referring to the original fast-food eatery famous for footlong hot dogs, an amusement park and an outdoor dance floor. A smaller Nathan’s Famous at a different Long Beach Road location is still popular.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 10 condos or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $195,000 to $615,000.

SALE PRICES

Between June 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, there were 338 home sales with a median sale price of $535,150, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $225,000 and the high was $1,270,000. During that period a year earlier there were 315 home sales with a median sale price of $514,000. The price range was $135,000 to $960,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 5

ZIP code 11572

Population 31,185

Median age 43.2

Median household income $114,938

Median home value $525,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Oceanside

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 121 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,049,000

Ownership of this property comes with 3,000 square feet of pure vacation living. This five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom waterfront Contemporary features an extra-large high-end kitchen, a home theater, a bar and game room, a pool and hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, an 8-ton boat lift and radiant-heated floors and driveway. Taxes are $17,972. Barbara and John Gandolfo, Century 21 American Homes, 516-223-2525.

$749,000

A classic Tudor that’s been beautifully renovated, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is spread over 3,115 square feet and features vintage Tudor features like dark-wood trim, archways between rooms, a stucco exterior and a slate roof. There are also three wood-burning fireplaces (one in the master suite), hardwood floors, a finished third floor, and a two-car attached garage. Taxes are $13,776. Kevin Leatherman, Leatherman Homes, 516-766-1400.

$419,000

A classic Oceanside stucco home, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom property features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a finished basement. The exterior offers a fenced backyard, 1½-car garage and a cement patio. Taxes are $11,239. Sandi Asip and Dina Caffrey, Coach Real Estate, 516-536-8100.

RECENTLY SOLD

$673,000

Address Concord Avenue

Style Expanded split level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1957

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $17,665

+/- list price -$5,000

Days on market 56

$500,000

Address Chester Street

Style Cape

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1950

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $11,426

+/- list price -$39,000

Days on market 120

$675,000

Address East Links Drive

Style Expanded split level

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1959

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $15,048

+/- list price -$4,000

Days on market 116

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 82

Price range $195,800 to $1,345,000

Tax range $8,790 to $19,213