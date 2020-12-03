THE SCOOP

A reputed school district, central Long Island location and highway access are among the reasons Old Bethpage attracts buyers, says Holly Gottlieb of Goldilocks Real Estate. Like many other communities, homes here are selling at or above asking price, "and very quickly," she says.

Old Bethpage is not as densely populated as other Nassau County hamlets, Oyster Bay Town Clerk Richard LaMarca says. "Part of the reason is the undeveloped land and the many parks in the community," he says. There are ten pocket parks and two large parks. There’s also an abundance of Little Leagues for sports like baseball, soccer and lacrosse, LaMarca says.

Besides the world-famous Bethpage Black Golf Course adjacent to the community, a major attraction is the Old Bethpage Village Restoration. The 209-acre village re-creates a 19th-century setting with historic homes, farms and businesses, as well as costumed interpreters engaged in carpentry, blacksmithing, sewing, hat making and candle making, according to the Nassau County website. Part of the village now serves as a backlot for an HBO film "The Gilded Age." There’s also a popular dog park at the complex, LaMarca says.

A portion of the land that is now Old Bethpage was bought in 1688 by Thomas Powell, an Englishman, who named it Bethpage. Centuries later, it was renamed Old Bethpage against residents’ wishes when the larger adjacent community of Central Park decided to call itself Bethpage, according to Newsday archives.

Old Bethpage has no main street. Restaurants, small businesses, the post office and small markets can be found along either Old Bethpage or Round Swamp roads.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market, and it is priced at $675,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Nov. 1, 2019, and Nov. 10, 2020, there were 52 home sales with a median sale price of $640,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $380,000 and the high was $1,125,000. During that period a year earlier there were 59 home sales with a median sale price of $637,000. The price range was $382,000 to $1,125,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area square miles 4.1

ZIP code 11804

Population 4,916

Median age 45.3

Median household income $133,281

Median home value $638,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Bethpage $308

School district Plainview-Old Bethpage, with a small area within the Bethpage school district

Parks Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Haypath Park and several parklets

Library Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library,

Hospitals Plainview Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus lines N70, N79, S1

Attractions Old Bethpage Village Restoration, nearby Bethpage State Park home of the world-famous Bethpage Black Golf Course, Museum of American Armor.

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 26 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$979,000

The architectural details are aplenty in this 2,800-square-foot custom craftsman-style Colonial that comes with six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Luxury extras include a high-end eat-in kitchen, radiant-floor heating throughout the home and the front walk, a finished basement with high ceilings (and egress windows) and oversized bathrooms. Gas energy is available throughout the home, and a 20KW Generac generator comes with ownership. Taxes are $18,216. Carole Catapano, Century 21 Catapano Homes, 516-938-0021.

$649,000

A split-level house on a 0.23-acre lot, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom home offers hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling in the living room, a formal dining room and an attached one-car garage. The 1,425-square-foot home was built in 1956. The home has a spacious yard and is close to Haypath Road Park. Taxes are $13,787. Batul Morbi, Compass Greater NY, 631-629-7719.

$599,000

There are many new elements in this open-concept, five-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch. Newly renovated parts include the kitchen with an island, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, central air conditioning and the roof. The house on a 0.19-acre lot was built in 1968. Taxes are $15,180. Philip Donnellan, Realty Connect USA, 888-236-6319.

RECENTLY SOLD

$870,000

Address Lenmore Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1961

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $15,600

+/- list price -$79,000

Days on market 107

$625,000

Address Motor Lane

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1961

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $16,791

+/- list price -$24,000

Days on market 142

$470,000

Address Maggio Lane

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1959

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $18,267

+/- list price -$59,000

Days on market 101

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 13

Price range $599,000 to $1,290,000

Tax range $11,701 to $27,971