Oyster Bay — sending out vacation vibes

For years the waters of Oyster Bay were teeming with oysters. But over time, their numbers were depleted from overharvesting.

Today, the Town of Oyster Bay’s hatchery aims to improve water quality and recreate a thriving shellfish economy by repopulating the harbor with millions of oysters and clams, says Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Michele Johnson.

"People refer to the harbor as the ‘Pearl of Oyster Bay,’ " says Johnson, who grew up there.

Fame came to Oyster Bay in the early 1900s when Theodore Roosevelt called Sagamore Hill his "Summer White House" during his two-term presidency. Artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, industrialist Henry W. DeForest and Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, were also notable denizens of the hamlet.

From Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park on the harbor to The WaterFront Center, where you can learn how to sail, Planting Fields Arboretum, Shu Swamp Preserve in nearby Mill Neck, the Railroad Museum and Raynham Hall Museum, Oyster Bay is a place where you feel like you’re on vacation, says Johnson.

The hamlet is small, with strong schools, and one of the few places on the North Shore where you’ll find legal two-family homes, says Mara Navaretta, a real estate agent and owner of Homes by Mara. There’s also a large stock of Victorians and Colonials, and developments with split-levels.

The hamlet, which hosts the popular Oyster Festival each fall and Tuesday Cruise Nights for classic cars, has a small-town charm you don’t find in other places, says Rohit Chetal, a real estate agent with Property Professionals Realty.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chetal said he and his family have felt a strong connection to Oyster Bay since moving there in 2008. "We will never find this love and feeling in any other town," he said.

Visitors and residents alike frequent Bonanza’s, the iconic ices and hot dog stand that’s stood in the heart of the hamlet since 1897.

"As a kid, you go to the hot dog stand; you walk across the street; you sit in the bandstand; you sit on the cannons," says Johnson. "It’s just the place that you feel comfortable and safe, and it has that small-community feeling."

CONDOS AND COOPS There is 1 coop currently on the market. It is listed at $245,000.

SALE PRICES Between June 30, 2020 and July 31, 2021, there were 74 home sales with a median sale price of $675,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $415,000 and the high was $1.55 million. During that period a year earlier there were 51 home sales with a median sale price of $680,000. The price range was $399,000 and $1.84 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 1.2 square miles

ZIP code 11771

Population 5,836

Median Age 46.2

Median household income $96,187

Median home value $782,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Oyster Bay $308

School district Oyster Bay-East Norwich

Graduation rate 94.9%

Parks Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, Western Waterfront Waterway, Roosevelt Beach, Planting Fields Arboretum

Library Oyster-Bay East Norwich Public Library

Hospitals Syosset Hospital, Huntington Hospital

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 26 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.499 million

This four-bedroom, 3½ bath Colonial boasts seasonal water views, a two-story entry, cathedral ceilings, chef’s kitchen, mahogany balcony from the master suite, and a large basement with 11-foot ceilings. Taxes are $25,208; beach and mooring rights come with an annual $2,346 HOA fee. Mara Navaretta, Homes by Mara, 516-364-2500.

$895,000

Located next to a cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom, three-bath split-level has hardwood floors, crown and wall moldings, built-ins in the living room, and radiant-heated floors in the master bedroom. The fenced-in 0.21 acre property has a hot tub, custom firepit and upper deck. Taxes are $9,910. Samantha Lordi, Compass Greater NY, 516-500-8271.

$589,100

This expanded 1936 Cape was recently updated with a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The three-bedroom, two-bath home has hardwood floors, gas heat and a private, fenced-in yard. Taxes are $8,916. Rohit Chetal and Harpreet Singh, Property Professionals Realty, 516-605-2700.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,550,000

Address 20 Sherwood Gate

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4.5

Built 1985

Lot size 2.01 acres

Taxes $21,918

+/- list price +$52,000

Days on market 135

$1,025,000

Address 13 Fieldstone Ln.

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3.5

Built 1996

Lot size 0.2 acres

Taxes $20,481

+/- list price -$25,000

Days on market 372

$685,000

Address 85 Orchard St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1903

Lot size 0.27 acres

Taxes $11,894

+/- list price -$44,000

Days on market 169

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 20

Price range $245,000 to $2.925 million

Tax range $8,954 to $38,259