Buying in Oyster Bay: Historic, hopping downtown

THE SCOOP When living in the hamlet of Oyster Bay, “you really feel like you’ve come to the country, and yet you are still close to the city,” says Antje Dolido of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Vintage homes line the streets, with some of the most common styles in the area being Colonials and Capes, she says. Typical prices range from about $300,000 to $1 million. Calling the area a “water lover’s paradise,” Dolido says the hamlet is situated along Oyster Bay Harbor and also features waterfront homes that can command between $1.5 million and $1.8 million.

Oyster Bay features a quaint and historic downtown with many contemporary aspects to it, says Meredith Maus, the executive director of the Oyster Bay Main Street Association.

“We’re also the gateway community for Sagamore Hill National Historic Site,” she says of the home of President Theodore Roosevelt in nearby Cove Neck, which recently underwent a three-year, $10-million restoration.

In early 2018, she says, the Main Street Association is hoping to break ground on a $100,000 beautification project in front of the post office that will add more green space and community event space. The downtown area, she adds, has also enjoyed a restaurant renaissance of late. Recent openings include Nikkei of Peru and Osteria Leana, and 2 Spring is to debut soon.

“There are also great small businesses run by local residents,” she says. “So there’s a good mix of retail, office and restaurants. And it’s only growing.”

In addition to the hamlet’s historic landmarks, the area is also home to Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, which is on the bay and includes athletic fields, playgrounds, boat ramps and a beach. Other attractions include the WaterFront Center, which offers sailing lessons and summer programs; the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum; the Raynham Hall Museum; and 20th Century Cycles, a motorcycle shop owned by Billy Joel.

Each October, for more than three decades, the hamlet has hosted its famed Oyster Festival.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are five co-ops on the market, ranging in price from $194,900 to $220,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2016, and Dec. 5, 2017, there were 54 home sales, with a median sale price of $538,125, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $247,100 and the high was $1.425 million. During that period a year earlier there were 62 home sales with a median sale price of $556,250. The price range was $250,000 to $2.1 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Oyster Bay High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 1.2 square miles

ZIP code 11771

Population 6,707

Median age 42.6

Median household income $91,453

Median home value $600,000*

LIRR to NYC 76 to 83 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district Oyster Bay-East Norwich

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$640,000

SUMMIT COURT After 165 days on the market, this four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom high-ranch sold for $79,000 less than its asking price. The main level of the 1965 house includes a living room, dining room and granite kitchen with a sitting area featuring sliders. The master bedroom, which features a half-bathroom, is also on the main with two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has a den with a fireplace and outside entrance. The 70-by-116-foot property, with taxes of $14,888, also includes an attached two-car garage.

$535,000

WEST MAIN STREET This three-bedroom Colonial sold for $14,000 less than its asking price after 123 days on the market. The 1926 home, with 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, features hardwood flooring. Beyond the foyer is a living room, formal dining room, den and granite eat-in kitchen. All three bedrooms are on the upper level, along with a new full bathroom. The 100-by-150-foot property, with taxes of $14,621, also includes a finished basement and a detached two-car garage.

$422,000

ANSTICE STREET Originally listed for $469,000, this four-bedroom Colonial sold after 127 days on the market. The house, which was built in 1926, includes 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. Beyond the foyer are formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen and a den. The upper level includes all four bedrooms and a full bathroom. The house includes a basement with 10-foot ceilings and an outside entrance. The 50-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $10,758, also has an attached one-car garage.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$569,500 This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial features a living room, eat-in kitchen and master bedroom with a bathroom. The 50-by-192-foot property includes a detached two-car garage and basement. Taxes: $7,977. Evelyn Fasulo and Christopher Fasulo, Coach Realtors, 516-317-4638, 516-318-1832

Trade-Up

$695,000 This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Victorian includes hardwood floors and original molding and built-ins. The 0.26-acre property also has a basement, stand-up attic and one-car garage. Taxes: $9,725. Paige Dawson, Laffey Real Estate, 516-286-5333

High-End

$729,000 This three-bedroom, 1 1⁄2-bathroom cottage offers custom interior millwork and radiant heated floors. The half-acre property, with water views, includes a finished basement. Taxes: $14,369. Raffaela Caridi, Roxx Realty, 516-287-3852

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 10

Price range $499,000-$859,000

Tax range $6,288-$19,016