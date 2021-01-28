Plainview real estate benefits from pricey neighbors

THE SCOOP

Plainview is a hot real estate market close to major highways and surrounded by communities such as Hicksville, Melville, Syosset, Jericho and Bethpage.

Some 299 homes sold in Plainview in 2020, according to OneKey MLS. The higher home prices in Jericho and Syosset have driven homebuyers to Plainview, says Mara Navaretta from Homes By Mara Realty. "You can get houses for $100,000 less than in Syosset and $200,000 less than in Jericho," Navaretta says about Plainview. "It’s the newest hottest area. We’re seeing lines around the block at open houses."

Country Pointe in Plainview is a new 143-acre development that, when completed, will feature 750 condominium suites, villas and townhomes, of which about 80% will be age-restricted. It will include a clubhouse and recreation facilities, according to the developer, Michael Dubb, founder and CEO of The Beechwood Organization.

The complex includes a 118,450-square-foot shopping center, The Shoppes at Country Pointe Plainview, on Old Country Road, with walking access for Country Pointe residents. It is home to a ShopRite Supermarket, a bank and a variety of retail outlets. About three-quarters of the units are occupied.

Plainview has more than 30 parks, says Oyster Bay Councilman Louis B. Imbroto. The town is planning to build a community park on 57 acres adjacent to Country Pointe that was donated by Beechwood, Imbroto says. "Work will start this summer and is expected to be completed by year end."

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School was named a 2020 Blue Ribbon winner by the U.S. Department of Education. The honor recognizes graduation rates, test scores and schools that have succeeded most in closing performance gaps between students of different races, ethnicities and economic backgrounds.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 20 condos on the market ranging in price from $499,900 and $1,595,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021, there were 299 home sales with a median sale of $655,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $382,250 and the high was $1,620,000. During that period a year earlier there were 331 home sales with a median sale price of $620,000. The price range was $325,000 to $1,600,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 5.7 square miles

ZIP code 11803

Population 26,453

Median age 44.1

Median household income $146,853

Median home value $661,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Hicksville $308

School district Plainview-Old Bethpage, Bethpage, Syosset

Graduation rate Plainview-Old Bethpage 99.7%, Bethpage 96.4%, Syosset 95.8% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Plainview-Old Bethpage Park and more than 30 pocket parks

Library Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

Hospitals Plainview Hospital, Syosset Hospital

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus lines 78 and 79

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com

*Based on 174 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,669,888

This six-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial home on a half-acre lot evokes a sense of grandeur. Architectural details include columns, box molding and intricate tray ceilings. The house has radiant heated floors, a high-end eat-in kitchen, and an in-ground pool with a paver surround. Taxes are $35,251. Raj Jaggi, Rahul Jaggi, Voro, 877-943-8676.

$948,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom splanch was extensively updated in 2016. The house has large common area rooms, a stone fireplace, crown molding, hardwood floors, a high-end kitchen, new HVAC and a finished basement with full-size windows. Taxes are $18,817. Gus Kalogrias, Century 21 Catapano Homes, 516-927-8500.

$549,900

Fresh off a renovation, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch offers 945 square feet of living space. It has a full basement and an attached one-car garage. The sliding window over the kitchen sink looks out on the backyard. Taxes are $16,810. Todd Yovino, Island Advantage Realty, 631-351-6000.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,025,000

Address Juillard Drive

Style Split level

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4

Built 1958

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $20,881

+/- list price +$25,001

Days on market 168

$968,100

Address Morton Boulevard

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2009

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $18,723

+/- list price $0

Days on market 91

$550,000

Address Knickerbocker Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1952

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $9,637

+/- list price -$19,000

Days on market 119

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 76

Price range $455,000 to $1,699,888

Tax range $11,106 to $35,251