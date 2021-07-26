Budget-friendly Roosevelt touted for its community spirit

There’s more to Roosevelt than the fact that Eddie Murphy and Howard Stern grew up there.

Once known as "Rum Point," for its plethora of taverns, the hamlet was renamed in 1902 in honor of the president at the time, Theodore Roosevelt.

Like many communities throughout Long Island, Roosevelt experienced a post-World War II housing boom, but was the rare locale where developers did not discriminate against Black homebuyers.

There are many beautiful homes near Pennsylvania Avenue and Nassau Road in southern Roosevelt, says Hempstead Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby.

The Town of Hempstead and Habitat for Humanity have built more than 125 affordable homes. There was a pause in building during the pandemic, but the town plans to restart construction soon.

Highlights of Roosevelt include Rev. Arthur Mackey Sr. Park, which has a lake brimming with waterfowl; Roosevelt Avenue Pool; and Roosevelt Public Library, which features a strong collection of Black heritage materials. The hamlet is also an easy commute to New York City.

"We have veterans who do so much for the community," Goosby says. "We have the Chamber of Commerce that works well with the community, and we have brand-new schools."

Residents take advantage of the many shops and restaurants on Nassau Road, Roosevelt’s main thoroughfare, as well as the hamlet’s proximity to Freeport’s Nautical Mile, says Mario Andres Arias, a real estate agent with True Homes, Inc.

Roosevelt is one of the most budget-friendly places to live in Nassau County, Arias says. "It’s one of the most affordable places when you’re comparing it to other towns, in terms of price and taxes," he says.

The hamlet has a mix of home styles, including Colonials, Capes, split-levels, ranches, high ranches and bungalows, says Kenville Prince, a real estate agent with Prince & Associates Realty Group, who notes that last year’s top sellers were Colonials and Capes.

"You can find a nice three-bedroom, one- or two-bathroom home with a basement for under $500,000," he said, adding that taxes are often less than $10,000 on houses. "If you can find that in an area in Nassau, that’s great."

CONDOS AND COOPS

None currently on the market

SALE PRICES

Between May 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021, there were 116 home sales with a median sale price of $454,000 according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $137,750 and the high was $601,000. During that period a year earlier there were 147 home sales with a median sale price of $415,000. The price range was $161,125 to $525,500.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

ZIP code 11575

Area 1.8 square miles

Population 16,899

Median Age 34

Median household income $90,423

Median home value $485,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Freeport $308

School district Roosevelt

Graduation rates 75%

Parks Rev. Arthur Mackey Sr. Park, Centennial Park, St. Francis Street Park

Library Roosevelt Public Library

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 49 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$674,000

This renovated high ranch on with three bedrooms, two baths has been updated with an open-concept layout, new eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, and leased solar panels. The 0.09 acre property is fenced-in with an above-ground pool, large paver patio and lush landscaping. Taxes are $9,120. Jeanette Comas Bardy and Alexander Bardy, Prime Properties L.I., 631-427-9600.

$469,000

With four bedrooms and two baths, this updated Colonial has new gas heat, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, lighting, floors, bathrooms and central air. Located on a dead-end street, the property has a two-car garage. Taxes are $11,912. Mario Andres Arias, True Homes, 631-319-8059.

$449,000

A 3-bedroom, 1-bath ranch features wood floors and ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, walk-up attic that can be an office or loft and finished basement. Taxes are $8,924. Kenville Prince, Prince & Associates Realty Group, 631-983-4944.

RECENTLY SOLD

$315,000

Address Branch Place

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 1

Built 1947

Lot size 50x100

Taxes $5,153

+/- list price +$16,000

Days on market 49

$515,000

Address Carroll St.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1959

Lot size 75x75

Taxes $9,700

+/- list price

+$15,000

Days on market 44

$600,000

Address Whitehouse Ave.

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1928

Lot Size 60x141

Taxes TBD (remodeled)

+/- list price +20,000

Days on market 49

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 16

Price range $259,000 to $674,000

Tax range $6,054 to $11,282