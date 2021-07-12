Roslyn Heights' allure: schools, shopping, commute

THE SCOOP

Not to be confused with Roslyn, its neighbor to the north, Roslyn Heights is a hamlet surrounded by parks, shopping and easy commuter access.

Roslyn Heights offers a suburban getaway with housing options ranging from Capes to Colonials, ranches and Victorians, said Gwen Levy, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"Buyers are coming to Roslyn Heights because of its proximity to the city, the sense of community, and the award-winning school system," said Levy. "In addition to being less than 20 miles from Manhattan, Roslyn Heights is 3 miles from North Shore beaches and 15 miles from Jones Beach."

The hamlet is close to mom-and-pop stores and designer luxury shopping, as well as Roslyn’s restaurants and specialty gourmet markets.

"There are tons of community events and area organizations that are available to all of those wanting to participate," Levy said.

Parts of Roslyn Heights are in the area encompassed by the incorporated village of East Hills, and those residents get access to East Hills' pools and parks, said real estate agent Yelena Borukhov of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The Park at East Hills, which has a 12,000-square-foot pool, tennis courts, fitness center, sports fields, theater and restaurant, is a big draw for area residents.

Noting the Roslyn School District’s reputation for excellence, Town of North Hempstead Councilman Peter Zuckerman said, "It’s traditionally ranked within the State of New York as a tremendous institution that we can all be proud of," adding that his three children will all have graduated from the district, as did he.

Roslyn Heights is five minutes from North Hempstead Beach Park, the Town of Hempstead’s Harbor Links Golf Course and Clark Botanic Garden. It’s also close to the Miracle Mile shops in Manhasset as well as the Long Island Rail Road’s Roslyn station.

"Roslyn Heights is an area rich with history and allows its residents a peek into small-town living with a 40-minute train ride to New York City," said Levy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

18

SALE PRICES

Between May 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021, there were 99 home sales with a median sale price of $817,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $529,999 and the high was $2.79 million. During that period a year earlier there were 71 home sales with a median sale price of $840,000. The price range was $470,000 to $2.7 million.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

ZIP code 11577

Area 1.5 square miles

Population 6,553

Median age 39.9

Median household income $137,150

Median home value $815,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Roslyn $308

School district Roslyn

Graduation rate: 98.2%

Parks Shepherd Lane Park, Christopher Morley Park, Gerry Pond Park, Skillman Street Park, Clark Botanic Garden

Library The Bryant Library

Hospitals St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 42 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.089 million

This five-bedroom, 3½ bath Colonial built in 1958 has vaulted ceilings, a large master suite and granite floors throughout. The 0.15-acre property is on a tree-lined street in the East Hills section, with access to the community park and pool. Taxes are $21,634. Yelena Borukhov, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 718-614-4033.

$968,000

Built in 1911, this stone Colonial blends Old-World charm with modern conveniences. The house has three bedrooms, three baths, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, screened-in porch and a converted garage that’s used as a garden shed with a pull-down staircase leading to a second floor. Taxes are $22,518. Gwendolyn Levy, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-626-7600.

$703,888

Close to the LIRR, shopping, parks and schools, this updated Colonial home has three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, oak floors, new windows and roof, updated eat-in-kitchen and newly finished basement. Taxes are $10,706. Fatemeh Jarrahian and Melanie Kalmaer Lichaa, Berkshire Hathaway 516-200-5700.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.55 million

Address Clover Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 7

Built 2020

Lot Size 0.32 acres

Taxes TBD

+/-list price -$48,000

Days on market 50

$1.35 million

Address Short Way

Style Condominium

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3.5

$950,000

Vista Ct.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2.5

Built 1980

Lot size 0.33 acres

Taxes $17,592

+/- ist price -$48,000

Days on market 286

Built 2019

Area size: 3,920 square feet

Taxes $19,602

+/- list price -$17,500

Days on market 371

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 49

Price range $199,000 to $2.58 million

Tax range $4,598 to $51,092