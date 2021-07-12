Roslyn Heights' allure: schools, shopping, commute
THE SCOOP
Not to be confused with Roslyn, its neighbor to the north, Roslyn Heights is a hamlet surrounded by parks, shopping and easy commuter access.
Roslyn Heights offers a suburban getaway with housing options ranging from Capes to Colonials, ranches and Victorians, said Gwen Levy, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
"Buyers are coming to Roslyn Heights because of its proximity to the city, the sense of community, and the award-winning school system," said Levy. "In addition to being less than 20 miles from Manhattan, Roslyn Heights is 3 miles from North Shore beaches and 15 miles from Jones Beach."
The hamlet is close to mom-and-pop stores and designer luxury shopping, as well as Roslyn’s restaurants and specialty gourmet markets.
"There are tons of community events and area organizations that are available to all of those wanting to participate," Levy said.
Parts of Roslyn Heights are in the area encompassed by the incorporated village of East Hills, and those residents get access to East Hills' pools and parks, said real estate agent Yelena Borukhov of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The Park at East Hills, which has a 12,000-square-foot pool, tennis courts, fitness center, sports fields, theater and restaurant, is a big draw for area residents.
Noting the Roslyn School District’s reputation for excellence, Town of North Hempstead Councilman Peter Zuckerman said, "It’s traditionally ranked within the State of New York as a tremendous institution that we can all be proud of," adding that his three children will all have graduated from the district, as did he.
Roslyn Heights is five minutes from North Hempstead Beach Park, the Town of Hempstead’s Harbor Links Golf Course and Clark Botanic Garden. It’s also close to the Miracle Mile shops in Manhasset as well as the Long Island Rail Road’s Roslyn station.
"Roslyn Heights is an area rich with history and allows its residents a peek into small-town living with a 40-minute train ride to New York City," said Levy.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
18
SALE PRICES
Between May 31, 2020, and June 30, 2021, there were 99 home sales with a median sale price of $817,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $529,999 and the high was $2.79 million. During that period a year earlier there were 71 home sales with a median sale price of $840,000. The price range was $470,000 to $2.7 million.
OTHER STATS
Town North Hempstead
ZIP code 11577
Area 1.5 square miles
Population 6,553
Median age 39.9
Median household income $137,150
Median home value $815,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Roslyn $308
School district Roslyn
Graduation rate: 98.2%
Parks Shepherd Lane Park, Christopher Morley Park, Gerry Pond Park, Skillman Street Park, Clark Botanic Garden
Library The Bryant Library
Hospitals St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 42 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1.089 million
This five-bedroom, 3½ bath Colonial built in 1958 has vaulted ceilings, a large master suite and granite floors throughout. The 0.15-acre property is on a tree-lined street in the East Hills section, with access to the community park and pool. Taxes are $21,634. Yelena Borukhov, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 718-614-4033.
$968,000
Built in 1911, this stone Colonial blends Old-World charm with modern conveniences. The house has three bedrooms, three baths, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, screened-in porch and a converted garage that’s used as a garden shed with a pull-down staircase leading to a second floor. Taxes are $22,518. Gwendolyn Levy, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-626-7600.
$703,888
Close to the LIRR, shopping, parks and schools, this updated Colonial home has three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, oak floors, new windows and roof, updated eat-in-kitchen and newly finished basement. Taxes are $10,706. Fatemeh Jarrahian and Melanie Kalmaer Lichaa, Berkshire Hathaway 516-200-5700.
RECENTLY SOLD
$2.55 million
Address Clover Ln.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 7
Built 2020
Lot Size 0.32 acres
Taxes TBD
+/-list price -$48,000
Days on market 50
$1.35 million
Address Short Way
Style Condominium
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3.5
$950,000
Vista Ct.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2.5
Built 1980
Lot size 0.33 acres
Taxes $17,592
+/- ist price -$48,000
Days on market 286
Built 2019
Area size: 3,920 square feet
Taxes $19,602
+/- list price -$17,500
Days on market 371
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 49
Price range $199,000 to $2.58 million
Tax range $4,598 to $51,092