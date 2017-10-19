THE SCOOP Seaford has a small-town feel and close-knit community, “and that’s why families stay here,” says Karen Cass, president of the Seaford Chamber of Commerce and real estate broker at Exit Realty Premier.

Cass notes that Seaford has a long history (it was settled by Europeans in the mid-1600s) and has varied vintage housing stock to prove it. Along with old bungalows are large, recently built waterfront houses.

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

“Colonials, ranches, town houses, senior living,” Cass says. “Anything that you’re looking for, even though it’s a smaller community, Seaford has a niche for it.”

The Seasons at Seaford, a senior development for those 62 and over boasting 112 units, opened recently, Cass says. New town houses are currently being constructed on Jackson Avenue, and there are plans to add additional waterfront condos, she says. Distressed homes, some of which were damaged by superstorm Sandy, continue to be rehabilitated, she adds.

Town of Hempstead councilman Dennis Dunne Sr. says that storm remediation money from the federal government is being used to repair and elevate various roadways in Seaford and to rebuild bulkhead.

Seaford — which Cass describes as a long and narrow hamlet that stretches from the water to north of the Southern State Parkway — offers easy access to Jones Beach via the Wantagh Parkway.

“It’s the best of every world,” Cass says. “The best beaches on Long Island are a stone’s throw away from Seaford. And you have the culture and arts right in Manhattan less than an hour away.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Seaford offers plenty of local shopping along Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway, Cass says. A new Stop & Shop opened on Merrick Road about two years ago, replacing the vacant Pathmark. The area is also home to the Seaford Historical Society Museum, which hosts monthly events. Seamans Neck Park, in southern Seaford, features a fishing pier, spray pool athletic fields and other amenities. Cedar Creek Park offers access to a bike path that leads to Jones Beach.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are two condos on the market, each listed for $469,900.

SALES PRICE

Between Sept. 1, 2016, and Oct. 10, 2017, there were 234 home sales with a median sale price of $456,700, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $179,000 and the high was $950,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 204 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $139,900 to $999,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Seaford High School; some are in the Levittown School District.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.6 square miles

ZIP code 11783

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Population 15,294

Median age 42.5

Median household income $106,795

Median home value $475,000

LIRR to NYC 44 to 60 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district Seaford

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$610,000

KEVIN ROAD After 158 days on the market, this four-bedroom splanch sold for $9,000 less than its asking price. The home, built in 1968, has 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. The den includes a fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. Also on the main level is a formal dining room, a playroom and an eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, which boasts a full bath, is on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The 60-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $14,218, also has a basement.

$505,000

SOUTH SEAMANS NECK ROAD This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sold for $44,000 less than its asking price after 266 days on the market. In addition to a formal living room and formal dining room, the 1998 home includes an eat-in kitchen and a back den. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and shower stall. The 87-by-95-foot property, with taxes of $18,487, also has a Trex deck in the backyard and an attached two-car garage.

$400,000

ROANOKE STREET Originally listed for $425,000, this three-bedroom ranch sold in August after 198 days on the market. Built in 1954, the home includes one updated full bathroom with a skylight. Beyond the foyer is the living room and formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The house, with new heating and hot water systems, sits on a 78-by-98-foot property that also includes an attached one-car garage. The taxes are $12,007.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$350,000

This waterfront Colonial, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, granite kitchen and master with a balcony overlooking the canal. The 20-by-107-foot property has a private boat garage. Taxes: $8,268. Bryan Whalen, Carrington Real Estate Services, 631-317-9979

Trade-Up

$550,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch features a living room, formal dining room, granite-eat-in kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances, and master with a walk-in closet. The 60-by-100-foot property includes an attached garage and in-ground pool. Taxes: $8,315. Danielle Evangelista and Kathleen Evangelista of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-712-4079, 516-456-9278

High-End

$739,999

This splanch, with four bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, has a foyer, living room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, den with a fireplace and master bedroom with a full bath. The 61-by-100-foot property has a partially finished basement, two-car garage and in-ground pool. Taxes: $12,696. Christine Danna, Realty Connect USA, 516-690-0279

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 66

Price range $157,000-$899,000

Tax range $6,375-$27,024