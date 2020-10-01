THE SCOOP

Shoreham, and the 0.4-quare-mile incorporated village of that name, sit on the hilly terrain of the North Shore, stretching from the Long Island Sound to the scenic Route 25A, a major east-west highway.

Once famous for the controversial Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant, which was decommissioned in the mid-1990s, Shoreham today is getting attention for its Tesla Science Center at the site of inventor Nikola Tesla’s former Wardenclyffe Laboratory, where he conducted his most advanced experiments in wireless power transmission.

Plans to turn the lab into a museum and global science center are on track, according to Debbi Price, the center's director of marketing. "We are already operating online STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art and math] camps and a virtual educational and events program that is attracting worldwide participants," she says. "A visitor center will be opening next year."

The Shoreham-Wading River High School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School in 2019, one of only 362 schools nationally to receive the award that year.

Shoreham is an old-fashioned community with a variety of home styles, says Brookhaven Town councilwoman Jane Bonner.

New to the area are two solar farms built on former golf course property, Bonner says. "They will provide tremendous benefit to the local school, library and fire districts. The project allows an increase in tax revenues for these entities without an addition of residential properties," she says. "Over the next 20 years, around $1 million annually will be paid to these local taxing districts."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condo complexes in Shoreham.

SALE PRICES

Between July 30, 2019, and July 30, 2020, there were 92 home sales with a median sale price of $419,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $252,500 and the high was $765,000. During that period a year earlier there were 91 home sales with a median sale price of $424,850. The price range was $205,000 to $1,250,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area square miles 5.8

ZIP code 11786

Population 6,111

Median age 40.2

Median household income $127,092

Median home value $455,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $405

School district Shoreham-Wading River, Longwood

Graduation rate Shoreham-Wading River 96%, Longwood 85% (New York State average 83%)

Attractions Shoreham Beach, Robert Reid Recreation Center, BMX @ Shoreham (an off-road bicycle racing facility)

Library North Shore Public Library in Shoreham

Hospitals Mather Hospital, St. Charles Hospital, both in Port Jefferson, 9.9 miles away

Transit Suffolk County Transit S62 line, Hauppauge to Riverhead

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 39 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,999,999

Don’t be deceived by the curbside view of this five-bedroom, six-bathroom two-story historic home. A recent renovation has resulted in a three-story entryway, window-wrapped rooms, soaring ceilings and radiant-heated floors, plus classic architectural details. The lower level includes a guest suite with a separate entrance. Taxes are $21,545. Gina Marie Bettenhauser, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Homes, 631-219-1471.

$759,000

A new construction, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home sits on a 1.01-acre lot. Amenities include a first-floor master suite, hardwood floors, high ceilings and a den with a gas fireplace. Add to that a 1½-car attached garage, stunning bathrooms, central air conditioning, central vacuuming and all Energy Star utilities. Taxes are $19,380. Laurie Linkletter, Signature Premier Properties, 631-642-2300.

$399,000

A recent renovation to this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial has turned it into something similar to a Chip and Joanna Gaines finished product on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. There are wide-plank wood floors throughout the main level and the kitchen features granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is on the first floor behind French doors. Taxes are $8,727. Blake Hough, H&G Realty, 631-345-5600.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,255,000

Address Valentine Road

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1985

Lot size 2 acres

Taxes $19,564

+/- list price +$100,000 (cq’d)

Days on market 73

$765,000

Address Sherwood Drive

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 5½

Built 2006

Lot size 0.69 acre

Taxes $20,141

+/- list price -$4,000

Days on market 205

$480,000

Address Thunderbird Court

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1989

Lot size 0.69 acre

Taxes $16,030

+/- list price -$119,000

Days on market 376

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 19

Price range $349,000 to $1,999,999

Tax range $8,727 to $21,545