Low taxes, new development attracting homebuyers to Uniondale

THE SCOOP People are attracted to Uniondale for its low taxes, says Ruby Jones Ford, a real estate agent with Charles Rutenberg Realty. "It’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood," she says. "It attracts people from the city and it attracts families."

According to Town of Hempstead Senior Councilwoman Thomas Dorothy Goosby, Uniondale recently added two new rental-apartment complexes: The Brix, a 180-unit building, and Sutton Landing, a 192-unit 55-and-over community. A few other residential developments are currently in the planning stages, she says.

The Uniondale School District is now led by an all-female school board, all of whom are people of color, reflecting the community’s growing diversity. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 40% of Uniondale residents are Black and more than 39% of residents are Hispanic of any race.

The area is home to Hofstra University’s north campus, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and, at 615 rooms, Long Island’s largest hotel, the Long Island Marriott. Close by in neighboring Garden City are Roosevelt Field mall, and in East Meadow, Eisenhower Park.

Uniondale’s housing stock consists of mostly Capes, high ranches and Colonials, with prices ranging from about $500,000 to $650,000.

Parking can be an issue in the community, notes Goosby, but the hamlet is addressing it by aggressively ticketing illegally parked vehicles.

In September, Academy Charter School opened a high school specializing in culinary arts, technology, and medical fields training. That same month, the road outside Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Park was renamed Catanese Way for Ernest and Marie Catanese, who spent a lifetime beautifying and protecting the community.

"The parks are great in Uniondale," says Goosby, adding that the town recently added a turf field and bottle-filling water fountains, upgraded pathways, and renovated the bathrooms at Uniondale Park.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2022, there were 126 home sales with a median sale price of $520,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $260,000 and the high was $700,000. During that period a year earlier there were 97 home sales with a median sale price of $445,000. The price range was $245,000 to $625,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.7 square miles

ZIP code 11553

Population 32,473

Median age 33.2

Median household income $85,471

Median home value $525,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Hempstead $270

School district, graduation rate Uniondale, 78%

Parks Mitchel Athletic Complex, Uniondale Park

Library Uniondale

Hospitals Nassau University Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island

Transit NICE Bus Routes 43, 48, 49, 54, 55

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 53 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$650,000

This 1,159-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bath Cape features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a finished basement. Recent updates include bathrooms, windows and roof. The home is on a 0.12-acre fenced-in property. Taxes are $8,989. Ruby Jones Ford, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-575-7500.

$625,000

At about 1,800-square feet, this updated, dormered four-bedroom Cape has three new bathrooms, new roof, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and oak cabinets, hardwood floors, a finished basement with high ceiling, and solar panels. The fenced-in 0.14-acre property has a patio, attached one-car garage and shed. Taxes are $9,214. Carolyn Campbell Gould, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-921-2262.

$560,000

Close to mass transit, shops and Hofstra University, this 1,197-square-foot Cape features four bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The house is on a 0.16-acre property with a fenced-in yard. Taxes are $8,420. Leonna Hall, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 516-795-6900.

RECENTLY SOLD

$630,000

Berkley St.

Style Other

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1953

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $11,400

+/- List price +$30,000

Days on market 90

$495,000

Midland St.

Style Exp Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $6,824

+/- List price -$4,000

Days on market 103

$385,000

Knabbe Ct.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1

Built 1950

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $8,020

+/- List price -$15,000

Days on market 79

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 11

Price range $375,000 to $689,000

Tax range $7,164 to $12,754