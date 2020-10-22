Known as "The Gateway to Jones Beach," Wantagh has a rich history and variety in its buildings and roads, from older landmarked structures to new development.

Originally named Jerusalem, the community’s past lives in its streets, cemeteries and church names, and the past is something its people take seriously.

"We’re very big on preserving things," said Tom Watson, president of the Wantagh Preservation Society. "We don’t want a historical sign that says, ‘Here once stood.’"

Older buildings stand alongside newer development, including at least a half-dozen major apartment or condo complexes, Watson said. "It’s very architecturally diverse, it’s not cookie cutter," he said.

The neighborhood feels very much like a community, said Cathy McGrory Powell, president of the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce. "It’s home, it’s a place of real cooperation, [we] really care about each other," she said.

Businesses have worked together to help others throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including buying restaurant gift cards so diners continue to patronize them, holding food drives and other charitable events. "We work with, we support each other," she said.

The 111-acre Wantagh Park boasts athletic fields and courts, a fitness trail, playground, picnic areas, min-golf, swimming, boating and fishing and a dog run. The Twin Lakes Preserve and Mill Pond Park, with its preserve and trail that wraps around the pond, offer more open space.

Investments in the community include a $24 million renovation of Wantagh’s Long Island Rail Road station, adding platforms, elevator and more. Mount Sinai South Nassau has begun work for a new medical facility at 2020 Wantagh Ave.

Homes in the neighborhood are not only architecturally diverse but suitable for various budgets, said Steven Warshaw, of Realty Connect USA.

"The price point is good," for first-time homebuyers and "it’s a family-oriented area."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are three condos on the market in Wantagh.

SALE PRICES

Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 265 home sales with a median sale price of $540,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $320,000 and the high was $1,250,000. During that period a year earlier there were again 309 home sales with a median sale price of $520,000. The price range was $242,250 to $1,500,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 3.8

Population: 18,078

Median age: 41.8

Median household income: $145,193

Median home value: $525,800

Monthly LIRR ticket: $308

School districts: Wantagh UFSD

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,250,000

Address 3563 Manchester Rd

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2019

Lot size 0.39 acre

Taxes To be assessed

+/- list price -$45,000

Days on market 97 days

$759,000

Address Edgerton Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1920

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $19,172

+/- list price -$175,900

Days on market 378 days

$375,000

Address Tardy Lane

Style Expanded Ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1952

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $17,362

+/- list price -$49,900

Days on market 162 days

NOW ON THE MARKET

$439,000

This waterfront bungalow on a dead-end street in Wantagh features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an open layout. Built in 1928, te house is close to all transportation and Merrick Road. Taxes are $9,200. John McSherry, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-307-9406.

$639,000

This four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wantagh sits on a 0.14-acre lot with a 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool and hardwood floors throughout. Taxes are $24,453 and in the process of being grieved. Amanda Lavender, Berkshire Hathaway, 516-835-2804.

$1,099,000

This newly constructed Colonial in Wantagh, which has a pending offer, features cathedral ceilings, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Sitting on a 0.18-acre lot, the house comes with a dine-in kitchen, full basement and 3,400 square feet of living space. Taxes are yet to be assessed. Laura Dupkin Memisha, Realty Advisors, 516-826-1111.

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 62

Price range $375,000 to $1,249,777

Tax range $10,385 to $11,715