West Hempstead called diverse, tight-knit, growing

A magnet for homebuyers from New York City’s five boroughs, West Hempstead is home to generations of families, says Maureen Greenberg, a 45-year resident.

“It is an easy 45-, 55-minute commute to Penn Station,” and, “is a community with great appeal to those coming from Brooklyn and Queens looking for proximity to Manhattan,” said Greenberg, president of the West Hempstead Community Support Association.

“There has been a true resurgence of investment in West Hempstead because it is such a desirable place to live,” Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin Jr. said. “It’s a diverse and tight-knit community, and there are spots with tremendous growth.”

The town has invested $40 million in ongoing road improvements, including several in West Hempstead. “The town is making an investment in the community, because the community is making an investment in the town,” Clavin said.

Recent developments include the renovation of the Cherry Valley Marketplace on Hempstead Turnpike and the relocation of the I&D Glatt Marketplace to a new, larger facility on Hempstead Avenue. A new Shell gas station with a Bolla Market has opened on Hempstead Turnpike on a parcel that had been vacant for at least two decades, Greenberg says.

Homes are also selling more quickly. “Houses priced right usually sell within 30 days,” said Otto Lugo, broker and owner of Realty Masters International in nearby Valley Stream.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are two co-ops on the market ranging in price from $244,999 to $249,000.

SALE PRICES

Between July 1, 2019, and July 15, 2020, there were 195 home sales with a median sale price of $503,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $215,000 and the high was $975,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 231 home sales with a median sale price of $520,000. The price range was $225,000 to $1,850,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.7 square miles

ZIP code 11552

Population 20,116

Median age 39.2

Median household income $116,638

Median home value $ 510,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $270

School district West Hempstead (Some students can go to Malverne and Hempstead schools as well as West Hempstead schools.)

High school graduation rate 97% (2019)

Library West Hempstead Public Library

Parks Hall’s Pond Park, Echo Park, Hempstead Lake Park

Recreational facilities Echo Park swimming complex, New York Equestrian Center, Island Garden basketball complex

Annual events (in a typical year): Memorial Day Parade, Community Street Fair in June, Summer concerts at Hall’s Pond Park, 9/11 memorial service, children’s holiday party and Christmas tree and menorah lighting at Hall’s Pond Park, West Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Annual Fall Street Fair.

Nearest hospitals Winthrop University Hospital and Mercy Medical Center

Transit Three LIRR stations (West Hempstead, Lakeview and Hempstead Gardens), and several NICE bus lines on Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead Avenue and Woodfield Road service the area.

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR; NYSED

*Based on 60 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$849,999

This lovingly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bath Splanch, built in 1951, is located on Euclid Avenue in the Dogwood section of town. There’s a new roof, new kitchen appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room is equipped with built-in Bluetooth speakers, and there is a formal dining room with a fireplace. The home sits on a 55 X 125 foot lot, which includes an above ground pool with a deck. Taxes are $21,498. Mark Fink, Berkshire Hathaway, (516) 741-3070.

$625,000

This corner-lot Colonial, built in 1940, sits on a 60 X 100 parcel on Windsor Lane, close to shopping, transportation, and houses of worship. The 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is move-in ready and has hardwood floors throughout. There is a formal dining room with fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, as well as a partially finished basement for lots of storage. Taxes are $17,532. Evan Beck, Sharona Beck Realty Inc., (516) 565-4392.

$410,000

This two bedroom, two bath Ranch on Cayuga Road was built in 1927, and sits on a .13 acre lot. The home has recently undergone a complete overhaul, with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters in the kitchen, and wood floors throughout. There’s a new roof, boiler and hot water heater and a fully finished basement with an outside entrance and a laundry room. Outdoors is a new blue stone front porch, new pavers and new driveway. The taxes are $10,029. Stella DeRosa, Signature Premier Properties, (631) 360-2800.

RECENTLY SOLD

$310,000

Address Utah Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1926

Lot size 0.1 acre

Taxes $11,432

+/- list price -$89,000

Days on market 190

$439,000

Address Parker Ave.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1954

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $10,145

+/- list price 0

Days on market 60

$650,000

Address Hawthorne St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1950

Lot size 0.2 acre

Taxes $18,077

+/- list price -$49,000

Days on market 174

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 56

Price range $249,000 to $1,600,000

Tax range $10,029 to $29,352