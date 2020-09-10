Westbury a diverse, bustling community with stores, eateries

THE SCOOP

Originally settled by English Quakers who used the land for farming, Westbury is now a diverse, bustling community with a variety of retail outlets, large and small.

The densely populated area includes the incorporated Village of Westbury and two unincorporated areas, Salisbury and New Cassel.

New developments are afoot. The village was one of ten communities in the state to receive a $10 million grant four years ago for downtown revitalization. The village identified seven projects to benefit from the grant, Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro says.

Two are slated to be completed this month and the others by September 2021.

Also, two LIRR projects — construction of a new parking lot at the train station and the elimination of the School Street LIRR crossing — are scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Houses are selling quickly in Westbury, says Kathy Meyers of Laffey Real Estate. "The area is centrally located and there’s a vibrant downtown with restaurants, The Space [a performance venue] and ample parking. Westbury is a decent place to live, and it’s very diverse. I think the future of Westbury is about the influx of young professionals.”

“Westbury is historically one of the most diverse communities on Long Island in terms of race, religion and economics,” Cavallaro says. “Our target is to become the most attractive and diverse community on Long Island.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

According to OneKey MLS, there are 45 condos or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $129,000 to $1,429,000.

SALE PRICES

Between July 30, 2019, and July 30, 2020, there were 278 home sales with a median sale price of $497,000 , according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $194,900 and the high was $999,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 360 home sales with a median sale price of $469,750. The price range was $125,755 to $950,000.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area square miles 2.5

ZIP code 11590

Population 41,721

Median age Village of Westbury 40, New Cassel 32.4, Salisbury 43.9

Median household income Village of Westbury $98,065, New Cassel $88,750, Salisbury $118,774

Median home value $496,000*

Graduation rates Westbury 81%, East Meadow 94%, Carle Place 91%, Jericho 99%, and Hicksville 92% (NYS average 83%)

Parks include Martin “Bunky” Reide

Nearby hospitals North Shore University Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center, NYU Winthrop Hospital

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Westbury, East Meadow, Carle Place, Jericho, and Hicksville

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 75 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,025,000

A unit in the Meadowbrook Pointe condo complex, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom property is an upgraded third-floor corner model. Long windows and sliding glass doors welcome light from two directions. High-end kitchen appointments, built-in cabinetry in the home office and custom stone bathrooms are some of the features. A list of services and amenities come with ownership. Annual taxes are $17,297 and the monthly association fee is $936. Allison Hollander, Automatic Real Estate, 516-698-2878

$629,990

Showing beautifully, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Levitt Cape went on the market mid-August. The sleek interior features an updated chef’s eat-in kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, and two bedrooms and a full bathroom, all on the first floor. The newly dormered second floor offers a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. Taxes are $13,016. Jeanne Lofgren, Nora Lofgren Realtor, 516-333-1411.

$300,000

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom, one-bath Cape, built in 1948, offers a formal living room, an eat-in kitchen with new appliances and a detached garage. It is convenient to shopping, highways, hospitals and the LIRR train station. Taxes are $8,529. Renee Hughes, Daniel Gale Associates, 516-996-9737.

RECENTLY SOLD

$989,990

Address Harvard Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1937

Lot size 0.19 acre

Taxes $18,469

+/- list price $0

Days on market 79

$595,000

Address Hark Lane

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 2

Built 1948

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $11,268

+/- list price $0

Days on market 107

$275,400

Address Costar Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1908

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $5,800

+/- list price -$44,500

Days on market 184

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 135

Price range $129,000 to $1,429,000

Tax range $4,305 to $22,737