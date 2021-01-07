In picture-perfect Westhampton, demand for homes soars
THE SCOOP
Westhampton is a bucolic coastal hamlet of diverse people and attractive homes, Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier says. "In some cases, it’s a Norman Rockwell painting," he says of the community, which is separate from the adjacent Westhampton Beach and the incorporated village by that name.
As in many parts of Long Island, the real estate market here is short on inventory and high on demand. "You will get your asking price," Ed Kurosz, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, says to sellers. "It’s very brisk." The priciest homes are south of South Country Road, he says.
The area boasts a mix of home styles, but Kurosz says he’s seeing a spike in interest in white Contemporary homes built in the 1980s. More people, he says, are also selling their East End homes and coming to Westhampton to be closer to health care providers, shopping outlets or to shorten the distance for their children to visit. "People can sell their $1.8 million to $2 million home in East Hampton and buy the same thing in Westhampton for less," Kurosz says.
Westhampton’s population swells by 270% during the summer season, thanks to a large number of second-home owners and a robust rental market.
Westhampton Pines is an age-restricted luxury condo development in the area. There’s one unit on the market, priced at $950,000.
A stretch of 200-250 homes on the famous Dune Road lies along the barrier beach in Westhampton, according to Kurosz.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are two condos on the market ranging in price from $699,000 to $950,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Nov. 30, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2020, there were 56 home sales with a median sale price of $1,062,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $377,000 and the high was $2,700,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 45 home sales with a median sale price of $875,000. The price range was $301,000 to $6,700,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Southampton
Area square miles 14.8
ZIP code 11977
Population 2,176
Median age 56.8
Median household income $117,216
Median home value $1,169,764
Monthly LIRR ticket $500
School district Westhampton Beach
Graduation Rate 92% (NYS average 83%)
Library Westhampton Free Library
Hospitals Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Patchogue
Transit LIRR, Hampton Jitney
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR
*Based on 36 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$2,499,000
Grandness is the theme of this 3,350-square-foot Postmodern house with five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, built in 2019. Features include vaulted or coffered ceilings, custom woodwork, a fireplace, a custom high-end kitchen and an in-ground pool. A bonus view is of the golf course at the Westhampton Beach Country Club. Taxes are $13,893. Timothy Allen Morabito, Compass Greater NY, 212-913-9058.
$1,080,000
The result of a major renovation, all 1,331 square feet of this 1905 farmhouse sparkles with an all-white interior. It features four bedrooms (two on the first floor) and two bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops and porcelain plank flooring. Taxes are $5,379. Tara Fitzpatrick, Saunders West, 631-288-4800.
$879,000
Painted mostly in hues of blue, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom Contemporary sits on a flat 0.56-acre lot. Highlights of the home include an open layout, cathedral ceilings, a loft overlooking the living room, and central air conditioning. Sliding glass doors flank the fireplace and lead to a large deck. Taxes are $4,555. Lisa Semeraro, Kerrigan Country Realty, 631-288-9600.
RECENTLY SOLD
$2,495,000
Address Jagger Lane
Style Historic Colonial
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms 6½
Built 1872
Lot size 1.2 acres
Taxes $10,510
+/- list price -$355,000
Days on market 278
$1,250,000
Address North Quarter Road
Style Postmodern
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 4
Built 1994
Lot size 0.96 acre
Taxes $7,936
+/- list price +$5,000
Days on market 108
$780,000
Address Apaucuck Point
Style Condominium
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1995
Lot size n/a
Taxes $3,639
+/- list price -$9,000
Days on market 200
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 31
Price range $399,000 to $6,499,000
Tax range $2,368 to $55,098